Vanishing Deductible: Is it legit?

What Is a Vanishing Deductible?

A vanishing deductible is a policy where you can reduce your car insurance collision deductible for every year that you remain accident-free. This means that if you ever do get into an accident down the line, you’d pay less than the original deductible on your policy.

A car insurance deductible is standard with almost all car insurance policies. When you have collision coverage on your policy, the deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket for any covered repairs before insurance will pay for damages. Generally speaking, a higher deductible can lead to a lower premium.

To reward safe drivers, some car insurance companies offer a vanishing deductible as an optional feature.

Vanishing deductible programs are best for responsible drivers who rarely find themselves filing an insurance claim. If you have more than one year of safe driving under your belt without any accidents, you should think about a vanishing deductible coverage option. Even though you can never be 100 percent certain that you won’t get in an accident, there’s a good chance you can save on your deductible.

On the other hand, if you have a history of getting into accidents, this type of insurance won’t do you any good. Since many companies require an additional fee for this benefit, you could end up spending more money if you don’t meet the eligibility requirements for the discount.

