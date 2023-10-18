What Does Cruise Insurance Cover?

All travelers should understand that many cruise lines don’t offer refunds for cancellations, even for a legitimate reason, like a family emergency or a travel disruption during hurricane season. That’s why it’s a good idea to purchase cruise insurance.

Cruise insurance offers varying options designed to cover reasons why you might miss your cruise. You can purchase cruise travel insurance so you can recoup some or all of your trip costs if something goes wrong. The cost of cruise insurance typically ranges between 5% and 10% of your total out-of-pocket expenses.[1]