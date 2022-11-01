4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana (2022)

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterIndiana

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Indiana

Indiana drivers are required by law to carry auto insurance that meets or exceeds state minimum coverage limits. The good news is that Indiana auto insurance rates are generally lower than rates in other states. On average, a motorist in Indiana will pay $162 per month for auto insurance. Compare quotes on Insurify today, to find cheap car insurance in Indiana.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $162 per month, or $1,944 annually.

  • Clearcover is the cheapest provider we found in Indiana, with average premiums of $91 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Indiana

How much is car insurance in Indiana?

The average cost of car insurance in Indiana is $162 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

When you start searching for auto insurance coverage, you will want to consider several pieces of information. The first factor is your car insurance premium price, and often, you will need to shop around with multiple insurance providers to find the cheapest rates. Below are several car insurance companies to consider when looking for the most affordable auto insurance.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$91
Progressive$94
Travelers$100
National General$110
SafeAuto$110
GAINSCO$130
Safeco$131
Bristol West$136
Liberty Mutual$157
Dairyland$160
State Auto$167
Nationwide$179
The General$185
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Indiana

No matter how careful you are behind the wheel, accidents can happen. If you are involved in a car crash that results in property damage or an injury to another party, then liability coverage will help pay those costs. Below are some of the most affordable car insurance providers that offer liability insurance in Indiana.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
SafeAuto$65
Progressive$65
Travelers$66
Clearcover$68
National General$76
Safeco$77
State Auto$81
Dairyland$86
GAINSCO$91
Bristol West$92
Midvale Home & Auto$94
Liberty Mutual$104
The General$127
Nationwide$160
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Indiana

If you are looking for auto insurance that provides more coverage than a state minimum plan, you should consider full-coverage car insurance. This policy combines several coverages, including collision coverage, liability coverage, and comprehensive coverage, to protect drivers in most situations. See which companies offer the best rates in the table below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$105
Travelers$109
Progressive$110
SafeAuto$128
National General$135
Direct Auto$145
Safeco$150
GAINSCO$157
Midvale Home & Auto$159
Bristol West$162
Nationwide$184
Liberty Mutual$186
State Auto$192
Dairyland$218
The General$228
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Indiana

There are many ways to rank insurance providers in Indiana. Insurify uses a ranking system known as the ICS (Insurify Composite Score) to determine which companies offer customers the best coverage, service, and assurance. Below are the rankings of the best companies to purchase your auto insurance policy through.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$91
Nationwide89$179
Safeco86$131
Liberty Mutual82$157
Travelers80$100
State Auto76$167
National General58$110
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Indiana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Both driving record and accident history will play a role in determining your average rates. For instance, drivers who haven’t had a car accident will receive cheaper rates than drivers with an at-fault accident in their driving history. The same is true for other incidents, such as speeding tickets and DUIs.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Indiana

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Indiana

Insurance companies tend to provide better rates to customers they consider good drivers, since they pose less risk to insure. To be classified as a good driver, you will need to maintain a clean driving record and avoid risky driving behaviors. If you do both of those things, you should receive average rates similar to those in the chart below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$81
Progressive$86
Travelers$94
SafeAuto$95
National General$98
Safeco$115
Direct Auto$119
Midvale Home & Auto$122
Bristol West$123
GAINSCO$127
State Auto$131
Liberty Mutual$145
Dairyland$148
Nationwide$161
The General$163
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Indiana

DUIs are typically seen as a high-risk indicator and can mean paying a higher rate for auto insurance. But, depending on where you get your insurance policy, you could pay as much as $100 a month for coverage in Indiana. Here are a few insurance providers that still offer affordable coverage to drivers with a DUI.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$66
Stillwater$91
Progressive$107
GAINSCO$114
National General$117
Travelers$120
SafeAuto$128
Liberty Mutual$129
Direct Auto$137
Bristol West$140
Dairyland$143
Safeco$162
Midvale Home & Auto$175
The General$189
Nationwide$217
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Indiana

SR-22 Insurance in Indiana

For drivers who have been convicted of a serious traffic violation, the state of Indiana requires that they obtain an SR-22 insurance form. This form is proof that you are meeting all of the minimum requirements for auto insurance mandated by the state. If you need an SR-22 form, you should consider reaching out to one of the following companies.

GAINSCO
GAINSCO
National General
National General
Travelers
Travelers
SafeAuto
SafeAuto
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual
Insurance Companies That Offer SR-22 in Indiana
GAINSCO
National General
Travelers
SafeAuto
Liberty Mutual

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Indiana

Everyone tries to avoid them at all costs, but car accidents do happen, and it isn’t always our fault. However, if you are involved in a crash and are found to be at fault, there is a good chance your rates will increase. This is mainly due to risk factors and that you filed a claim. As you can see from the rates below, one accident can significantly impact your premium.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$107
Progressive$110
Clearcover$135
GAINSCO$139
National General$152
SafeAuto$159
Safeco$176
Bristol West$179
Liberty Mutual$199
Dairyland$203
Midvale Home & Auto$219
Nationwide$222
The General$272
State Auto$275
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Indiana

Getting a speeding ticket can happen even to the best drivers. While one ticket won’t significantly impact your rates, receiving multiple tickets could. Since driving over the speed limit is seen as risky, insurance providers tend to increase rates for each offense. If you have tickets on your driving record, you should consider one of the following companies.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$113
Travelers$124
Clearcover$125
National General$139
GAINSCO$144
SafeAuto$152
Direct Auto$168
Bristol West$169
Safeco$170
Liberty Mutual$193
Dairyland$194
Midvale Home & Auto$195
Nationwide$225
The General$239
State Auto$256
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Indiana Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Indiana drivers with better credit scores tend to pay lower car insurance premiums than those with worse credit scores. For example, drivers with excellent credit pay up to 35 percent lower car insurance rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Check out the average monthly quote in Indiana for each credit tier below.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$130
Good$139
Average$162
Poor$201
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Indiana

Indiana Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

It’s no secret; age plays a significant role in your average monthly rate. Young drivers often have the highest monthly premiums, while drivers with more experience enjoy lower rates. For example, a teenager in Indiana might pay $268 a month compared to a driver in their 60s who only pays $103.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$268
20s$165
30s$120
40s$127
50s$111
60s$103
70s$106
80+$117
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Indiana Cities

One of the most significant factors that will affect your car insurance rates is the city in which you live. For instance, drivers living in Muncie, Indiana, pay on average $51 less per month than those living in Gary, Indiana. However, the good news is that several large cities in the state offer rates well below the national average.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Indianapolis$154
Fort Wayne$141
Evansville$148
South Bend$125
Lafayette$127
Elkhart$126
Gary$170
Anderson$125
Terre Haute$126
Bloomington$125
Muncie$119
Kokomo$135
Greenwood$145
Hammond$163
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Indiana Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Indiana is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Indiana will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Indiana.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.

Indiana DMV Information

If you plan to drive in the state of Indiana, you will need to visit your local DMV. Here, you will get your first driver’s license and register your vehicle. Additionally, most branches and kiosk DMV locations will also allow you to:

  • Renew your driver’s license

  • Renew your vehicle plates and registration

  • Take special driving exams and courses for motorcycles

  • Participate in defensive driving courses and resources

Some locations will assist in the process of getting your license reinstated, too.

Public Transportation in Indiana

If you are looking for alternatives to driving, Indiana offers a variety of public transportation options. In fact, the state currently provides more than 60 public transit systems throughout the state.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Indiana

Finding the cheapest car insurance companies in Indiana can be difficult if you haven’t shopped for coverage before. While most people use an insurance agent, Insurify makes the process simple enough to do it on your own.

By simply answering a few common questions, you will be provided with a list of quotes and reputable insurance companies to review. Since every quote can be seen on one page, comparing policies is quick and easy. Try out the Insurify platform and see what coverage you qualify for today.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) - Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana

  • If you plan to drive in Indiana, you need to have an auto insurance policy. State law requires that your insurance include at least the following coverages—bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured motorist bodily injury.

  • In Indiana, there are several options for car insurance, ranging from large insurers like GEICO and Progressive down to regionally based insurance providers. The best way to find cheap car insurance is to use a platform like Insurify that will allow you to compare multiple quotes at a time quickly.

  • On average, drivers in Indiana can expect to pay $162 per month for auto insurance. Although, by taking advantage of discounts and shopping around, there is a good possibility you can find coverage for less than the state average.

  • Many factors can affect the premiums you pay for auto insurance. For example, age, location, vehicle type, driving history, and policy limits can all cause your monthly rates to increase or decrease.

  • Drivers in Indiana aren’t required by law to carry personal injury protection (PIP) coverage.

Insurify Insights

How Indiana Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Indiana below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Indiana drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu

Most Popular Car in Indiana

#21

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#17

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#8

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#1

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Indiana is the #18 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #18
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with an accident: 9.4%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Indiana is the #8 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with a DUI: 2.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Indiana is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Indiana is the #30 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #30
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with a rude driving violation: 1.4%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Indiana is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with a speeding ticket: 9.4%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Indiana is the #41 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #41
    • Percent of drivers in Indiana with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Indiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
