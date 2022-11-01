Cheap Car Insurance in Indiana (2022)

Indiana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Both driving record and accident history will play a role in determining your average rates. For instance, drivers who haven’t had a car accident will receive cheaper rates than drivers with an at-fault accident in their driving history. The same is true for other incidents, such as speeding tickets and DUIs.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Indiana

Insurance companies tend to provide better rates to customers they consider good drivers, since they pose less risk to insure. To be classified as a good driver, you will need to maintain a clean driving record and avoid risky driving behaviors. If you do both of those things, you should receive average rates similar to those in the chart below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Clearcover $81 Progressive $86 Travelers $94 SafeAuto $95 National General $98 Safeco $115 Direct Auto $119 Midvale Home & Auto $122 Bristol West $123 GAINSCO $127 State Auto $131 Liberty Mutual $145 Dairyland $148 Nationwide $161 The General $163

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Indiana

DUIs are typically seen as a high-risk indicator and can mean paying a higher rate for auto insurance. But, depending on where you get your insurance policy, you could pay as much as $100 a month for coverage in Indiana. Here are a few insurance providers that still offer affordable coverage to drivers with a DUI.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Clearcover $66 Stillwater $91 Progressive $107 GAINSCO $114 National General $117 Travelers $120 SafeAuto $128 Liberty Mutual $129 Direct Auto $137 Bristol West $140 Dairyland $143 Safeco $162 Midvale Home & Auto $175 The General $189 Nationwide $217

SR-22 Insurance in Indiana

For drivers who have been convicted of a serious traffic violation, the state of Indiana requires that they obtain an SR-22 insurance form. This form is proof that you are meeting all of the minimum requirements for auto insurance mandated by the state. If you need an SR-22 form, you should consider reaching out to one of the following companies.

Insurance Companies That Offer SR-22 in Indiana GAINSCO National General Travelers SafeAuto Liberty Mutual

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Indiana

Everyone tries to avoid them at all costs, but car accidents do happen, and it isn’t always our fault. However, if you are involved in a crash and are found to be at fault, there is a good chance your rates will increase. This is mainly due to risk factors and that you filed a claim. As you can see from the rates below, one accident can significantly impact your premium.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $107 Progressive $110 Clearcover $135 GAINSCO $139 National General $152 SafeAuto $159 Safeco $176 Bristol West $179 Liberty Mutual $199 Dairyland $203 Midvale Home & Auto $219 Nationwide $222 The General $272 State Auto $275

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Indiana

Getting a speeding ticket can happen even to the best drivers. While one ticket won’t significantly impact your rates, receiving multiple tickets could. Since driving over the speed limit is seen as risky, insurance providers tend to increase rates for each offense. If you have tickets on your driving record, you should consider one of the following companies.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $113 Travelers $124 Clearcover $125 National General $139 GAINSCO $144 SafeAuto $152 Direct Auto $168 Bristol West $169 Safeco $170 Liberty Mutual $193 Dairyland $194 Midvale Home & Auto $195 Nationwide $225 The General $239 State Auto $256

