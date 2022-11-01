4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Terre Haute, IN
People living in Terre Haute and in other cities across Indiana are required to have car insurance to be legal and safe drivers on the road. The average rates for car insurance in Indiana are significantly lower than the national average, costing drivers an average of $162 per month. But it’s possible for hoosiers to find cheaper car insurance if they know where to look.
Getting cheap auto insurance coverage that will satisfy the Indiana state law requirements doesn't have to be complicated. With Insurify , you can compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers without ever having to talk to an insurance agent. Use Insurify and get the best and cheapest auto insurance for you today. It's free and only takes a few minutes! Your auto insurance rates depend on where you live in Indiana and can vary from city to city. It is possible to get car insurance for cheaper if you bundle your car insurance policy with other insurance products, such as your home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance. You can find the average car insurance costs for major cities in Terre Haute below:
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $141 per month, or $1692 annually.
Car insurance in Terre Haute is $4 more than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Terre Haute on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Terre Haute, IN
To find the cheapest car insurance policy, you need to shop around and compare multiple quotes from different insurance agencies in Terre Haute. Quotes will vary between insurance providers because they weigh factors such as your driving record, your age, and your credit score a bit differently. Although the following are the cheapest insurance providers in Terre Haute on average, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes to find your personal best rate.
|Insurance Provider in Terre Haute
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$63 /mo
|Clearcover
|$94 /mo
|Elephant
|$102 /mo
|USH&C
|$102 /mo
|First Chicago
|$112 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Terre Haute, IN
While price is an important factor, it’s important to find a car insurance company that is reliable in paying claims and has good customer reviews. We evaluated a range of financial strength and customer satisfaction indicators to find the best car insurance companies so that you can see the best auto insurance providers in Terre Haute.
However, remember that these car insurance quotes are just estimates based on statistics. To find the best car insurance for you, use Insurify to get free quotes from 10+ providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Clearcover
|97
|$94 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$169 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$114 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$134 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$82 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Terre Haute
|$119/mo
|Indiana
|$113/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Terre Haute Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When it comes to car insurance rates, your age is one of the first things that your local agent takes a look at. Teens and younger drivers have the highest auto insurance rates, but you can expect your auto insurance costs to go down as you gain more experience on the road. You can find car insurance rates for the different age groups in Indiana below.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$261
|20s
|$159
|30s
|$109
|40s
|$101
|50s
|$88
|60s
|$88
|70s
|$98
|80s
|$108
Terre Haute Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
On average, your insurance rates will increase if you have any driving infractions on your record. That’s because insurance providers view drivers with infractions such as a speeding ticket, a DUI, or a car accident as riskier to insure than drivers with a clean record. You can compare average car insurance costs for drivers with different driving histories below.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$109
|Speeding Ticket
|$173
|At-Fault Accident
|$181
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Terre Haute Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most insurers use your credit score when determining your rate. Historical research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have excellent credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with bad credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Flagstaff, Arizona based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$126
|Good
|$134
|Average
|$156
|Poor
|$194
Find local Terre Haute agents
USI Insurance Services , LLC24 N 6th Street,
Terre Haute, IN 47807-3124
Sycamore Insurance Associates, LLC999 Ohio St,
Terre Haute, IN 47807
Merrill & Merrill Insurance19 S. 6th St.,
Suite 502, Terre Haute, IN 47807
Ken Hargis Insurance Agency1220 Wabash Ave,
Terre Haute, IN 47807
Voldico Insurance1108 Ohio St.,
Terre Haute, IN 47807
Sam Boaz Insurance & Real Estate517 South 7th St,
Terre Haute, IN 47807-4447
Epic Insurance Midwest (Terre Haute)925 Wabash Ave Ste 200,
Terre Haute, IN 47807-3229
Tatem & Associates2901 Ohio Blvd.,
Suite 221, Terre Haute, IN 47803-2373
Crapo Insurance Agency, Inc1235 Ohio St,
Terre Haute, IN 47807
Robert Wilson Insurance Agency2952 S 7th St,
Terre Haute, IN 47802
Terre Haute DMV Information
Although most states call their state-level government agency responsible for providing different services related to cars and other vehicles the Department of Motor Vehicles, Indiana has the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Terre Haute is home to one branch of the Indiana BMV. The Terre Haute BMV is open from 8:30am to 6:30pm on Monday through Friday and is open for walk-ins and appointments. The Terre Haute BMV is located at:
2920 Professional Ln
Terre Haute, IN 47802
(888) 692-6841
Public Transportation in Terre Haute
If you would prefer to leave the car at home and commute via public transportation, Terre Haute has options for you. The Terre Haute Transit has 11 bus routes around the city with a total of 151 bus stops, making it easy for anyone taking the bus to get to their desired destination.
If you don’t want to drive your own car but also don’t want the crowds of a bus, you can catch an Uber or a Lyft in Terre Haute to get from point A to point B.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Terre Haute
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance that meets all of your insurance needs is to compare quotes from multiple insurance providers. Rather than getting quotes from individual insurance agents, you can save time by using Insurify to find the right policy for you. You can also use Insurify to find your homeowners insurance, because bundling your home insurance and auto insurance policies will likely get you cheaper premiums.
Simply spend a few minutes answering basic questions on Insurify 's trusted site and instantly get multiple real and personalized auto insurance quotes that you can compare side by side in one place. It's easy, fast, and free! Learn more in the FAQ below.
FAQs - Terre Haute, IN Car Insurance
The easiest way to find cheap car insurance in Terre Haute, Indiana is to use Insurify to identify the car insurance companies that can offer you the cheapest premiums. You'll just need to enter your information once, which beats going to multiple providers' individual websites for quotes. The average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching to a cheaper provider they found using the platform.
The average cost of car insurance in Terre Haute is $110 per month, or $1,320 per year. However, it is important to remember that personal factors such as your age, your driving history, and even your marital status can affect your rates.
While car insurance in Indiana is cheaper on average than car insurance across the nation as a whole, different elements in your driving record such as a DUI or a speeding ticket can cause your rates to go up. Younger drivers and drivers with bad credit histories will also see higher insurance premiums.
Insurify Insights
How Terre Haute Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Terre Haute, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Terre Haute drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford Focus
Most Popular Car in Terre Haute
#61
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#49
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#3
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Terre Haute drivers rank 49 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Terre Haute drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with a DUI: 3.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Terre Haute drivers rank 31 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Terre Haute drivers rank 40 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with a reckless driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Terre Haute drivers rank 61 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with a speeding ticket: 6.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Terre Haute drivers rank 23 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Terre Haute drivers rank 54 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Terre Haute with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.35%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Indiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022