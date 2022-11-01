4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Evansville has some walkable neighborhoods and decent public transportation, but most people in the city drive to work. The average household has two cars. If you drive in Evansville, it’s important to have a car insurance policy to stay legal and protect your finances.
Car Insurance in Evansville, IN
The average cost of Indiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Evansville, IN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Evansville is $146 per month, or $1752 annually.
Car insurance in Evansville is $9 more than the average cost of car insurance in Indiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Evansville on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Evansville, IN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Evansville
|Progressive
|$39 /mo
|State Farm
|$81 /mo
|Travelers
|$112 /mo
|Nationwide
|$127 /mo
|The General
|$142 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Evansville, IN
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Evansville. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$137 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$183 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$149 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$155 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$95 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Indiana Cities
|Indianapolis
|$120/mo
|Fort Wayne
|$109/mo
|South Bend
|$108/mo
|Carmel
|$99/mo
|Evansville
|$109/mo
|Indiana
|$109/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Indiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Indiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Indiana[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Indiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Indiana, this coverage will help you recover from an accident as quickly as possible.
Evansville Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Living in Evansville is fairly affordable in many ways, including car insurance, as most drivers here get to enjoy low premiums for much of their lives. Those under the age of 20 naturally pay the most, with rates around $319; however, after a few decades, this price is cut nearly in half. Drivers in their 80s, who may not be as quick to react to danger on the road, find their rates increasing to an average of $186.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$320
|20s
|$194
|30s
|$151
|40s
|$128
|50s
|$124
|60s
|$120
|70s
|$127
|80s
|$187
Evansville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Motorists who have a driving record clear from any incidents get the benefit of paying low car insurance rates that average around $147. However, committing driving violations could make your car insurance very expensive. A speeding ticket pushes premiums to $165, and an at-fault accident is often the most expensive, as drivers will pay $202 after adding this to their driving history.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$148
|Speeding Ticket
|$166
|At-Fault Accident
|$203
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$119
Evansville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance prices will vary in Evansville based on your credit tier, but by and large, you won’t see much of a difference, whether your credit is the best or the worst. Drivers in the poor tier are charged an average of $138, while those in the excellent category are charged a mere $14 more. In Evansville, it’s clear that your car insurance premium is calculated using a number of factors beyond just your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$153
|Good
|$177
|Average
|$166
|Poor
|$139
Find local Evansville agents
Gaslin Insurance Agency2015 Stringtown Rd,
Evansville, IN 47711
Schultheis Insurance Agency, Inc.32 N Weinbach Ave,
Evansville, IN 47711
Torian Insurance3000 E Division St,
Evansville, IN 47711
ISU Heston Insurance Agency2029 Washington Ave,
Evansville, IN 47728
Epic Insurance Midwest (Evansville)20 NW 1st St; Suite 800,
Evansville, IN 47708-1464
ET ShieldP.O. Box 5129 ,
Evansville, IN 47716
Field & Main Benefits Div1020 N Burkhardt Rd,
Evansville, IN 47715
Heston Insurance Agency2029 Washington Ave,
Evansville, IN 47714
Hahn Insurance Agency201 E Diamond Avenue,
Evansville, IN 47711
Freeman, Will, Niemeier & Heston1919 W. Franklin St,
Evansville, IN 47712
Evansville, IN DMV Information
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles offers many services online and at their 24/7 Connect Kiosks, and there are also three BMV branches in Evansville. When you’re ready to renew your car insurance, whether you do so online or in person, you’ll need proof of insurance. You can use Insurify to compare premiums and get a policy online in minutes. You might consider shopping for rates even if you already have an auto insurance policy since switching could potentially save you hundreds of dollars annually.
Public Transportation in Evansville, IN
The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) operates 22 fixed routes, and it’s possible to get around the city this way, but only about 2 percent of workers use the system to commute to work. About 3 percent of workers commute on foot, but the vast majority (about 92 percent) drive to work, commuting an average of 19 minutes to get there. In a pinch, you can catch an Uber or Lyft in Evansville, or use a traditional taxi service. But most residents get around by car and will need to maintain an active insurance policy.
For more detailed Indiana city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Evansville, IN
Don’t be one of the estimated 16.7 percent of Indiana drivers who forgo auto insurance. Losing your license or sustaining unaffordable damages to your vehicle could make it impossible for you to get to work. It’s simply not worth the risk.
Luckily, car insurance doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg. If you use Insurify to compare premiums from different providers, you could potentially save a huge chunk of change. Plus, it takes just a few minutes to compare quotes from up to 20 different insurers. You’ll just need to answer a few questions to get started.
FAQs - Evansville, IN Car Insurance
Auto insurance in Evansville is relatively affordable. The average cost is just $109 per month, less than half the national average. However, your individual rate will depend on several factors, including your age and gender, coverage amount and deductible, and even your credit score.
When it comes to state minimum liability insurance, Progressive offers the lowest rates for drivers with clean records. A 30-year-old male driving a 2012 Honda Accord with a $1,000 deductible would pay just $39 per month for car insurance with Progressive. But the best way to find the lowest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. Our artificial intelligence technology makes it easy to identify the best deal in car insurance.
For your first offense, your driver’s license will be suspended for at least 90 days, and you’ll pay a $250 reinstatement fee. You’ll also be required to file an SR-22 Certificate for three years. The penalties get more severe with subsequent offenses, and you could ultimately lose your license and have your registration suspended for a year.
How Evansville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Evansville, Indiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Evansville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Indiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Evansville
#12
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Indiana
#13
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Indiana
#31
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Indiana
#45
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Indiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Evansville drivers rank 13 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #13
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with an accident: 11.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Evansville drivers rank 31 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #31
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with a DUI: 2.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Indiana, Evansville drivers rank 9 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #9
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with a reckless driving offense: 2.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Indiana, Evansville drivers rank 11 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Indiana, Evansville drivers rank 12 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with a speeding ticket: 10.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Evansville drivers rank 55 in clean driving records across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with clean record: 72.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Evansville drivers rank 44 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Indiana.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Evansville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.5%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Indiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022