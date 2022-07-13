Otto Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

How does Otto work?

Using the Otto tool is straightforward, but don’t expect a quote right away. You’ll start by selecting which type of insurance you want to compare.

More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

If you select auto, you’ll answer a short series of questions about yourself, your vehicle, and your driving history. You’ll also need to provide your gender, marital status, credit score, and whether or not you own a home. This process only takes a few minutes, and Otto shows a progress meter at the top to let you know how much you’ve completed.

Finally, you’ll need to enter your street address and phone number. Before clicking the Get Your Free Quote button, make sure to read the fine print. Otto states that by clicking this button, you agree to be contacted by ottoinsurance.com or its marketing partners and affiliates. Click the marketing partners link and you’ll see that there are over 1,000.

While Get Your Free Quote implies that your quotes are just a page away, this simply isn’t true. Once I clicked the button, Otto only showed me one quote from Progressive. This link redirected me to Progressive’s site where I was prompted to enter all of the same information again.

Less than a minute later, I received a call from an Everquote agent claiming to work with Otto and asking if I would like a quote. A few minutes later, I received a text from The General with a link to get a quote.

Within the hour, I received four more phone calls from multiple insurance agents asking me if I wanted a quote. I continued to receive calls, texts, and emails over the next few days.

More: Car insurance quotes

More: Cheap car insurance