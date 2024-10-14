Compare.com Reviews, Quotes (2024)

The Compare.com insurance quote-comparison process

Compare.com has a quick and easy online form that you can complete in just a couple of minutes. Once you complete the form, you can compare quotes from multiple companies and hopefully find one that works for you. Here’s how to get started.

Answer a few simple questions

The first step is to answer a few questions about yourself, including whether you’re insured and why you’re shopping for insurance. You’ll also be asked whether you own your home.

Enter vehicle information

After that, you’ll find an online form asking for information about your car. You’ll need to share the year, make, and model of your vehicle. Compare.com will also ask whether you own or lease the car, whether you make payments on it, and how long you’ve owned it. Finally, you’ll need to share what you use the vehicle for and whether you’d like to include full coverage.

Enter personal information

Next, Compare.com will ask you for some personal information, including your name, birthday, gender, and marital and military status. You’ll also share information about your home, as well as your education, current insurer, and when you first got your license.

Enter driver history information

In the final step of the process, Compare.com will ask you for information about your driving and insurance history.

You’ll have to share certain information about your driving record, such as how long you’ve had your license, whether you’ve had any accidents, and where you park your car overnight.

As for your insurance history, you’ll need to share what your current insurance company is, the amount of coverage you carry, and how long you’ve been with that insurer.

Compare available quotes and purchase a policy

Once you’ve completed the online form, it’ll take about 30 seconds for your quotes to appear. While Compare.com partners with more than 100 reputable insurers, you may only see quotes from a few of those.

For each quote, you’ll see your monthly cost, the total cost of the policy, and how much is due if you sign up right away. You can also filter your quotes with the following options:

Liability coverage : This is your state’s minimum liability coverage with no comprehensive , collision , or other optional coverages.

Full coverage: This coverage will carry a higher premium but includes collision and comprehensive coverage. You can even adjust your comprehensive and collision deductible to see how it affects your rates.

Finally, you can adjust your bodily injury liability coverage level for either liability or full coverage to see how it affects your rates. The more coverage you choose, the higher your rate will be.

It’s worth noting that while the site shows several different coverage options, the customization also has limits. For example, you won’t be able to immediately add many optional coverages you may be interested in.

If you’re interested in pursuing any of the quotes you’re provided with, you can either click to go directly to the insurer’s website or call an insurance company agent.