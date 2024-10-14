Home>Car Insurance

Compare.com Reviews, Quotes (2024)

Compare.com isn’t a lead-generation website, and you can get valuable insights and real-time quotes by using this product.

Updated December 9, 2024

You’ve probably heard that when you’re shopping for car insurance, you should get quotes from multiple companies to ensure you’re getting the best deal. And while that’s great advice, it can be time-consuming to get quotes from multiple websites.

Compare.com is a car insurance comparison website that seeks to solve that problem by helping drivers get car insurance quotes from multiple companies at once. The company launched in 2013 as a way to help shoppers in 48 states get unbiased quotes and, ideally, save money on car insurance. The company works with more than 75 of the country’s top licensed and reputable car insurers to help everyone find the policy that’s best for them.[1]

While Compare.com is a popular online insurance marketplace, it’s important to understand how it works and how it compares to other sites.

Quick Facts

  • Compare.com is a car insurance comparison site that provides real-time quotes from as many as 100 top insurance companies.

  • Compare.com has a simple and easy online form that returns multiple insurance quotes in as little as 30 seconds.

  • Downsides of Compare.com include its lack of customization options and the limited number of quotes some customers will see.

How Compare.com works

Compare.com helps users find many auto insurance quotes using a single online form. Rather than showing you hypothetical quotes or price estimates, the company claims to show actual quotes that you can immediately take advantage of.

Once you’ve completed the online form, you can see both your monthly and annual quotes for different coverage levels: minimum, basic, plus, and premium. Shopping through Compare.com requires only a soft hit on your credit, meaning it won’t affect your credit score.

Compare.com pros and cons

Pros

  • Helps you see multiple insurance quotes in one place

  • Works with up to 100 top insurers

  • Quick and easy online form

Cons

  • Limited customization options

  • Some results might not include quotes

  • Online form may return very few quotes

The Compare.com insurance quote-comparison process

Compare.com has a quick and easy online form that you can complete in just a couple of minutes. Once you complete the form, you can compare quotes from multiple companies and hopefully find one that works for you. Here’s how to get started.

Answer a few simple questions

The first step is to answer a few questions about yourself, including whether you’re insured and why you’re shopping for insurance. You’ll also be asked whether you own your home.

Enter vehicle information

After that, you’ll find an online form asking for information about your car. You’ll need to share the year, make, and model of your vehicle. Compare.com will also ask whether you own or lease the car, whether you make payments on it, and how long you’ve owned it. Finally, you’ll need to share what you use the vehicle for and whether you’d like to include full coverage.

Enter personal information

Next, Compare.com will ask you for some personal information, including your name, birthday, gender, and marital and military status. You’ll also share information about your home, as well as your education, current insurer, and when you first got your license.

Enter driver history information

In the final step of the process, Compare.com will ask you for information about your driving and insurance history.

You’ll have to share certain information about your driving record, such as how long you’ve had your license, whether you’ve had any accidents, and where you park your car overnight.

As for your insurance history, you’ll need to share what your current insurance company is, the amount of coverage you carry, and how long you’ve been with that insurer.

Compare available quotes and purchase a policy

Once you’ve completed the online form, it’ll take about 30 seconds for your quotes to appear. While Compare.com partners with more than 100 reputable insurers, you may only see quotes from a few of those.

For each quote, you’ll see your monthly cost, the total cost of the policy, and how much is due if you sign up right away. You can also filter your quotes with the following options:

  • Liability coverage: This is your state’s minimum liability coverage with no comprehensive, collision, or other optional coverages.

  • Full coverage: This coverage will carry a higher premium but includes collision and comprehensive coverage. You can even adjust your comprehensive and collision deductible to see how it affects your rates.

  • Finally, you can adjust your bodily injury liability coverage level for either liability or full coverage to see how it affects your rates. The more coverage you choose, the higher your rate will be.

It’s worth noting that while the site shows several different coverage options, the customization also has limits. For example, you won’t be able to immediately add many optional coverages you may be interested in.

If you’re interested in pursuing any of the quotes you’re provided with, you can either click to go directly to the insurer’s website or call an insurance company agent.

Learn More: The 10 Best and Worst Car Insurance Comparison Sites

Compare.com customer reviews

Compare.com has generally positive online reviews. On Shopper Approved, the company has more than 1,340 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

More than 82% of reviewers left five-star reviews. Positive reviews largely pointed to the easy process and low insurance rates.

But the company also has some negative reviews that either point to a discrepancy between the quoted amount and the amount they actually ended up paying or state that Compare.com sold their information to other companies.

Is Compare.com a spammy site?

Compare.com is not a spammy site. The company’s privacy policy outlines how Compare cares for your personal information.

Compare.com stores the information you provide to attain your quotes and uses this information to establish a profile for you, allowing you to get future quotes. Compare also states that it may reach out to you in the future with reminders about current quotes or future renewal rates and that some of your information may be shared with partners to show you advertisements. But you can stop these communications by visiting your account page and unsubscribing or opting out of future communications.

Compare.com FAQs

If you need more information on comparing car insurance quotes, check out Insurify’s guide on how to shop for car insurance or learn more about car insurance rates in your state. Here are the answers to common questions about quote-comparison websites.

  • Is Compare.com a legitimate site?

    Yes. Compare.com is a legitimate website, with about a decade in business. The company provides online insurance quotes that customers can use to purchase policies immediately. Compare.com is accredited with the Better Business Bureau and has an A+ rating.[2] It also has well over 1,000 customer reviews, which are overwhelmingly positive.

  • Are websites that compare auto insurance prices reliable?

    Websites that compare auto insurance prices online can be reliable, but they can’t guarantee with certainty that you’ll pay the quoted price. First, the quote relies on you providing accurate information.

    Additionally, insurance companies generally review your driving record and credit history before finalizing your premiums. Depending on what comes up during those searches, your premiums could end up higher or lower than the quote you received.

  • What is the best car insurance quote website?

    You can find many online car insurance quote websites, and no one site is best for everyone. But Insurify is one of the highest-rated quote websites on Trustpilot, with more than 1,663 reviews and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.

  • Are all comparison sites the same?

    No, not all comparison sites are the same. First, many sites that claim to provide car insurance quotes act primarily as lead-generation sites and can’t provide accurate, real-time quotes.

    Even among sites that do provide real-time quotes, they aren’t exactly the same as one another. Some sites, including Compare.com, may only provide you with a few quotes. And as some of the reviews for Compare.com stated, those quotes may not accurately reflect what you’ll pay.

