LendingTree Reviews: Is LendingTree Legitimate?

How does LendingTree work?

LendingTree offers comparison tools for multiple products and presents the options clearly on its homepage. To get to the insurance quote-comparison tool, you’ll first need to navigate to the insurance section.

This review focuses on the car insurance comparison tool, so you’ll select the Auto Insurance icon and LendingTree will direct you to QuoteWizard. You can click the Insurance Bundles icon to bundle auto and other insurance for a discount. If you choose not to bundle initially, QuoteWizard will ask if you want to bundle later in the process.

You’ll start by entering your zip code and age, then QuoteWizard will prompt you to answer a series of questions about your car and driving history, followed by various personal questions about your job, marital status, and education.

Finally, you will need to provide your name, address, phone number, and email address. After all this, QuoteWizard only showed me one quote, which was actually an advertisement for Progressive. When I clicked View My Rate, QuoteWizard redirected me to Progressive’s site where I was prompted to enter the same information all over again.

A few minutes later, I received a call from a QuoteWizard representative, who connected me to a licensed insurance agent from Everquote. In order to receive real quotes, I had to speak with the agent and provide more personal and driving information. The site was not upfront about the fact that I would be receiving a phone call after using the tool.

Ultimately, the LendingTree/QuoteWizard experience didn’t yield any real quotes. The experience gave me very little to show in exchange for my valuable personal data.

