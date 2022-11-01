Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Tennessee
Music and mountains. What more can you ask for from the state of Tennessee? How about this? Cheap car insurance. It leaves room in the budget for concert tickets and drinks at the blues bar. Tennessee car insurance costs on average $181 per month—fairly close to the national average. So cheap car insurance is no pipe dream. It only takes a little effort.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tennessee is $181 per month, or $2,172 annually.
National General is the cheapest provider we found in Tennessee, with average premiums of $99 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tennessee
How much is car insurance in Tennessee?
The average cost of car insurance in Tennessee is $181 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Getting the best rates in Tennessee comes down to your willingness to hunt for as many car insurance quotes as you can obtain. And this list of insurance providers is a great place to start. They’re the companies that provide the cheapest car insurance quotes on average in the state of Tennessee. Take a look:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$99
|Progressive
|$116
|Direct Auto
|$125
|Novo
|$128
|Travelers
|$132
|Elephant
|$133
|SafeAuto
|$145
|Acuity
|$152
|Safeco
|$158
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$165
|Dairyland
|$171
|GAINSCO
|$178
|Liberty Mutual
|$182
|Bristol West
|$184
|Nationwide
|$190
|State Auto
|$193
|Freedom National
|$209
|The General
|$222
|Stillwater
|$247
|Hallmark
|$255
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Tennessee
A liability-only auto insurance policy includes bodily injury liability for medical bills you owe to someone in an at-fault accident and property damage liability to repair or replace cars or buildings or other property damage. Be aware: your car and medical payments aren’t insured on this policy. These companies have cheap rates for liability insurance:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Acuity
|$60
|National General
|$66
|Progressive
|$77
|Travelers
|$80
|Safeco
|$80
|GAINSCO
|$89
|SafeAuto
|$93
|Freedom National
|$94
|Dairyland
|$94
|Direct Auto
|$95
|State Auto
|$96
|Novo
|$99
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$101
|Elephant
|$107
|Liberty Mutual
|$114
|Bristol West
|$120
|Stillwater
|$121
|Hallmark
|$152
|The General
|$158
|Nationwide
|$170
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Tennessee
A full-coverage car insurance policy gives you major benefits over liability coverage. You’ll have collision coverage, which insures your car and medical expenses no matter who is at fault in an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which reimburses damage to your car from other perils. These companies have cheap full-coverage policies in Tennessee:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$127
|Novo
|$142
|Progressive
|$143
|Travelers
|$144
|Direct Auto
|$146
|Elephant
|$148
|Acuity
|$159
|SafeAuto
|$162
|Safeco
|$175
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$181
|Nationwide
|$193
|State Auto
|$214
|Liberty Mutual
|$218
|Dairyland
|$224
|Bristol West
|$224
|GAINSCO
|$236
|Stillwater
|$259
|The General
|$266
|Freedom National
|$286
|Hallmark
|$323
Best Car Insurance in Tennessee
Cheap auto insurance rates are essential. But they’re not the only factor you should consider when you pick a car insurance company. You need insurance coverage from a company with strong ratings for financial stability and customer satisfaction—and that’s what the ICS is designed to measure. In this table, you can compare cost and service together:
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$190
|Safeco
|86
|$158
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$182
|Travelers
|80
|$132
|State Auto
|76
|$193
|National General
|58
|$99
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Affordable car insurance is harder to find if your driving history from the last five years contains citations like speeding tickets, DUIs, and/or at-fault accidents. Even though these challenges can be overcome (it’s all about finding the right company for you), Tennessee drivers with clean driving records will be quoted lower average rates and find cheap car insurance more easily.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Tennessee
The cheapest rates on the insurance market tend to go to drivers with clean driving records: no accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations in the last three to five years. In Tennessee, it’s no different. Check out these quotes for monthly car insurance premiums for drivers with spotless driving histories, and you’ll see the benefits of safe driving habits.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$88
|Progressive
|$111
|Direct Auto
|$112
|Novo
|$120
|Acuity
|$122
|Travelers
|$123
|Elephant
|$124
|SafeAuto
|$124
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$139
|Safeco
|$144
|Dairyland
|$159
|State Auto
|$158
|Bristol West
|$162
|GAINSCO
|$163
|Liberty Mutual
|$168
|Nationwide
|$183
|Freedom National
|$191
|The General
|$199
|Hallmark
|$227
|Stillwater
|$239
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Tennessee
DUIs can make your Tennessee auto insurance more expensive. But you already know that. So which companies have the best rates for DUI drivers in the state of Tennessee? This table of quotes can get you started.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$88
|Progressive
|$103
|Novo
|$109
|Direct Auto
|$119
|Liberty Mutual
|$126
|Travelers
|$140
|Elephant
|$141
|Dairyland
|$143
|GAINSCO
|$154
|Safeco
|$160
|Bristol West
|$171
|Freedom National
|$178
|The General
|$189
|Acuity
|$202
|Hallmark
|$203
|Nationwide
|$204
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$218
|SafeAuto
|$290
SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee
If you lose your driver’s license because of a serious violation, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 insurance policy in order to return to driving. An SR-22 proves you assume more financial responsibility than a typical car insurance policy because you’re considered high-risk. An SR-22 requirement might diminish your insurance options, but these companies can help:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Tennessee
With an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies consider it a decent chance that you’ll get into another one. So they often charge higher insurance premiums. But with these providers, Tennessee drivers with at-fault accidents can get more optimal car insurance rates:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$134
|National General
|$139
|Travelers
|$144
|Novo
|$150
|Elephant
|$165
|Direct Auto
|$177
|Safeco
|$202
|SafeAuto
|$209
|Nationwide
|$216
|Dairyland
|$222
|Liberty Mutual
|$233
|GAINSCO
|$238
|Acuity
|$249
|Bristol West
|$251
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$257
|The General
|$297
|Freedom National
|$298
|State Auto
|$317
|Hallmark
|$334
|Stillwater
|$388
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Tennessee
For those with heavy feet, speeding tickets happen now and then. And in addition to the steep fines, speeding tickets can raise the premiums on your auto insurance coverage. These are the best car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Tennessee. A ding or two on your driving record shouldn’t condemn you to high rates for life.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$125
|Progressive
|$128
|Novo
|$150
|Elephant
|$156
|Travelers
|$160
|Direct Auto
|$160
|SafeAuto
|$186
|Dairyland
|$212
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$214
|GAINSCO
|$215
|Nationwide
|$215
|Liberty Mutual
|$226
|Stillwater
|$230
|Bristol West
|$237
|Freedom National
|$248
|The General
|$276
|State Auto
|$280
|Acuity
|$289
|Hallmark
|$322
Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit history can also play into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, drivers in Tennessee with poor credit will pay nearly $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with a bad credit history.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$155
|Good
|$165
|Average
|$193
|Poor
|$240
Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As in every state, teen drivers in Tennessee pay a whole lot more for car insurance than their elders. Even young drivers under 25 pay seriously high rates. Look at your age range in the table to see the average rates your cohort pays for Tennessee car insurance:
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$293
|Under 25
|$244
|20s
|$195
|30s
|$149
|40s
|$149
|50s
|$134
|60s
|$122
|70s
|$131
|80+
|$150
Car Insurance Rates in Tennessee Cities
Tennessee has some of the country’s most vibrant cities and wildest backwoods. As usual, the state’s largest cities, namely Memphis and Nashville, are the most expensive for car insurance, with mountain town Johnson City sporting some of the best rates in the Volunteer State. Wherever you live, bundling with renters or homeowners insurance can help your premiums.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Memphis
|$226
|Nashville
|$179
|Knoxville
|$154
|Clarksville
|$179
|Chattanooga
|$158
|Murfreesboro
|$172
|Antioch
|$203
|Cleveland
|$142
|Kingsport
|$132
|Cordova
|$226
|Johnson City
|$119
Tennessee Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Tennessee is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Tennessee will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Tennessee.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Tennessee DMV Information
At the Tennessee DMV, teen drivers can apply for permits and do their road tests, seasoned drivers can renew their driver’s licenses and registration on their cars, and new Tennesseeans can establish residency. Lots of services are available online and at self-service kiosks throughout the state.
Public Transportation in Tennessee
Every Tennessee county has some form of public transportation, servicing communities ranging from deep rural to dense metro.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Tennessee
You can get cheap car insurance from the best car insurance companies in Tennessee. It’s all about finding the best match for you. To find that match, let Insurify be your guide. In just a few minutes, you’ll get a free, personalized list of auto insurance quotes with exclusive deals and discounts. Don’t miss out!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee
Proof of financial responsibility in the event of an at-fault accident is required in the state of Tennessee, and most Tennessee drivers meet that requirement with a liability insurance policy. Minimum liability in Tennessee includes $25,000 bodily injury liability per person ($50,000 per accident) and $15,000 property damage per accident. Uninsured motorist coverage is optional.
The best car insurance company for you will provide affordable car insurance with a reputation for customer satisfaction. Your path to cheap auto insurance is by way of car insurance quotes. To find the company that matches your desired coverage, you have to probe as many companies for quotes as you can, and Insurify does all this for you for free.
On average, Tennessee drivers pay $181 per month for car insurance. That's the middle of the road for the country overall. Full coverage is always going to be more costly than the state minimum liability coverage.
Memphis and Nashville are expensive places to buy Tennessee car insurance, and your driving record plays an important role in setting your auto insurance rates. Taking a higher deductible and maintaining safe driving habits to keep a clean driving record can help you get the cheapest rates possible.
Personal injury protection is not a part of the state minimum coverage requirements in Tennessee. Given that a minimum liability car insurance policy won’t cover medical payments for you or your passengers if you’re in an at-fault accident, collision coverage, as part of a full-coverage car insurance policy, is usually a sensible choice.
