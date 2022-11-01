Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee (2022)

Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Affordable car insurance is harder to find if your driving history from the last five years contains citations like speeding tickets, DUIs, and/or at-fault accidents. Even though these challenges can be overcome (it’s all about finding the right company for you), Tennessee drivers with clean driving records will be quoted lower average rates and find cheap car insurance more easily.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Tennessee

The cheapest rates on the insurance market tend to go to drivers with clean driving records: no accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations in the last three to five years. In Tennessee, it’s no different. Check out these quotes for monthly car insurance premiums for drivers with spotless driving histories, and you’ll see the benefits of safe driving habits.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $88 Progressive $111 Direct Auto $112 Novo $120 Acuity $122 Travelers $123 Elephant $124 SafeAuto $124 Midvale Home & Auto $139 Safeco $144 Dairyland $159 State Auto $158 Bristol West $162 GAINSCO $163 Liberty Mutual $168 Nationwide $183 Freedom National $191 The General $199 Hallmark $227 Stillwater $239

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Tennessee

DUIs can make your Tennessee auto insurance more expensive. But you already know that. So which companies have the best rates for DUI drivers in the state of Tennessee? This table of quotes can get you started.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $88 Progressive $103 Novo $109 Direct Auto $119 Liberty Mutual $126 Travelers $140 Elephant $141 Dairyland $143 GAINSCO $154 Safeco $160 Bristol West $171 Freedom National $178 The General $189 Acuity $202 Hallmark $203 Nationwide $204 Midvale Home & Auto $218 SafeAuto $290

SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee

If you lose your driver’s license because of a serious violation, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 insurance policy in order to return to driving. An SR-22 proves you assume more financial responsibility than a typical car insurance policy because you’re considered high-risk. An SR-22 requirement might diminish your insurance options, but these companies can help:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Tennessee

With an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies consider it a decent chance that you’ll get into another one. So they often charge higher insurance premiums. But with these providers, Tennessee drivers with at-fault accidents can get more optimal car insurance rates:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $134 National General $139 Travelers $144 Novo $150 Elephant $165 Direct Auto $177 Safeco $202 SafeAuto $209 Nationwide $216 Dairyland $222 Liberty Mutual $233 GAINSCO $238 Acuity $249 Bristol West $251 Midvale Home & Auto $257 The General $297 Freedom National $298 State Auto $317 Hallmark $334 Stillwater $388

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Tennessee

For those with heavy feet, speeding tickets happen now and then. And in addition to the steep fines, speeding tickets can raise the premiums on your auto insurance coverage. These are the best car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Tennessee. A ding or two on your driving record shouldn’t condemn you to high rates for life.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $125 Progressive $128 Novo $150 Elephant $156 Travelers $160 Direct Auto $160 SafeAuto $186 Dairyland $212 Midvale Home & Auto $214 GAINSCO $215 Nationwide $215 Liberty Mutual $226 Stillwater $230 Bristol West $237 Freedom National $248 The General $276 State Auto $280 Acuity $289 Hallmark $322

