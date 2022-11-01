4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTennessee
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTennessee

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Tennessee

Music and mountains. What more can you ask for from the state of Tennessee? How about this? Cheap car insurance. It leaves room in the budget for concert tickets and drinks at the blues bar. Tennessee car insurance costs on average $181 per month—fairly close to the national average. So cheap car insurance is no pipe dream. It only takes a little effort.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Tennessee is $181 per month, or $2,172 annually.

  • National General is the cheapest provider we found in Tennessee, with average premiums of $99 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Tennessee

How much is car insurance in Tennessee?

The average cost of car insurance in Tennessee is $181 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Getting the best rates in Tennessee comes down to your willingness to hunt for as many car insurance quotes as you can obtain. And this list of insurance providers is a great place to start. They’re the companies that provide the cheapest car insurance quotes on average in the state of Tennessee. Take a look:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$99
Progressive$116
Direct Auto$125
Novo$128
Travelers$132
Elephant$133
SafeAuto$145
Acuity$152
Safeco$158
Midvale Home & Auto$165
Dairyland$171
GAINSCO$178
Liberty Mutual$182
Bristol West$184
Nationwide$190
State Auto$193
Freedom National$209
The General$222
Stillwater$247
Hallmark$255
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Tennessee

A liability-only auto insurance policy includes bodily injury liability for medical bills you owe to someone in an at-fault accident and property damage liability to repair or replace cars or buildings or other property damage. Be aware: your car and medical payments aren’t insured on this policy. These companies have cheap rates for liability insurance:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Acuity$60
National General$66
Progressive$77
Travelers$80
Safeco$80
GAINSCO$89
SafeAuto$93
Freedom National$94
Dairyland$94
Direct Auto$95
State Auto$96
Novo$99
Midvale Home & Auto$101
Elephant$107
Liberty Mutual$114
Bristol West$120
Stillwater$121
Hallmark$152
The General$158
Nationwide$170
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Tennessee

A full-coverage car insurance policy gives you major benefits over liability coverage. You’ll have collision coverage, which insures your car and medical expenses no matter who is at fault in an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which reimburses damage to your car from other perils. These companies have cheap full-coverage policies in Tennessee:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$127
Novo$142
Progressive$143
Travelers$144
Direct Auto$146
Elephant$148
Acuity$159
SafeAuto$162
Safeco$175
Midvale Home & Auto$181
Nationwide$193
State Auto$214
Liberty Mutual$218
Dairyland$224
Bristol West$224
GAINSCO$236
Stillwater$259
The General$266
Freedom National$286
Hallmark$323
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Tennessee

Cheap auto insurance rates are essential. But they’re not the only factor you should consider when you pick a car insurance company. You need insurance coverage from a company with strong ratings for financial stability and customer satisfaction—and that’s what the ICS is designed to measure. In this table, you can compare cost and service together:

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$190
Safeco86$158
Liberty Mutual82$182
Travelers80$132
State Auto76$193
National General58$99
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Affordable car insurance is harder to find if your driving history from the last five years contains citations like speeding tickets, DUIs, and/or at-fault accidents. Even though these challenges can be overcome (it’s all about finding the right company for you), Tennessee drivers with clean driving records will be quoted lower average rates and find cheap car insurance more easily.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Tennessee

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Tennessee

The cheapest rates on the insurance market tend to go to drivers with clean driving records: no accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other such violations in the last three to five years. In Tennessee, it’s no different. Check out these quotes for monthly car insurance premiums for drivers with spotless driving histories, and you’ll see the benefits of safe driving habits.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$88
Progressive$111
Direct Auto$112
Novo$120
Acuity$122
Travelers$123
Elephant$124
SafeAuto$124
Midvale Home & Auto$139
Safeco$144
Dairyland$159
State Auto$158
Bristol West$162
GAINSCO$163
Liberty Mutual$168
Nationwide$183
Freedom National$191
The General$199
Hallmark$227
Stillwater$239
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Tennessee

DUIs can make your Tennessee auto insurance more expensive. But you already know that. So which companies have the best rates for DUI drivers in the state of Tennessee? This table of quotes can get you started.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$88
Progressive$103
Novo$109
Direct Auto$119
Liberty Mutual$126
Travelers$140
Elephant$141
Dairyland$143
GAINSCO$154
Safeco$160
Bristol West$171
Freedom National$178
The General$189
Acuity$202
Hallmark$203
Nationwide$204
Midvale Home & Auto$218
SafeAuto$290
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Tennessee

SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee

If you lose your driver’s license because of a serious violation, you may be required to obtain an SR-22 insurance policy in order to return to driving. An SR-22 proves you assume more financial responsibility than a typical car insurance policy because you’re considered high-risk. An SR-22 requirement might diminish your insurance options, but these companies can help:

GEICO
GEICO
State Farm
State Farm
Nationwide
Nationwide
USAA
USAA
Erie Insurance
Erie Insurance
Progressive
Progressive
Allstate
Allstate

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Tennessee

With an at-fault accident on your driving record, insurance companies consider it a decent chance that you’ll get into another one. So they often charge higher insurance premiums. But with these providers, Tennessee drivers with at-fault accidents can get more optimal car insurance rates:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$134
National General$139
Travelers$144
Novo$150
Elephant$165
Direct Auto$177
Safeco$202
SafeAuto$209
Nationwide$216
Dairyland$222
Liberty Mutual$233
GAINSCO$238
Acuity$249
Bristol West$251
Midvale Home & Auto$257
The General$297
Freedom National$298
State Auto$317
Hallmark$334
Stillwater$388
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Tennessee

For those with heavy feet, speeding tickets happen now and then. And in addition to the steep fines, speeding tickets can raise the premiums on your auto insurance coverage. These are the best car insurance companies for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Tennessee. A ding or two on your driving record shouldn’t condemn you to high rates for life.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$125
Progressive$128
Novo$150
Elephant$156
Travelers$160
Direct Auto$160
SafeAuto$186
Dairyland$212
Midvale Home & Auto$214
GAINSCO$215
Nationwide$215
Liberty Mutual$226
Stillwater$230
Bristol West$237
Freedom National$248
The General$276
State Auto$280
Acuity$289
Hallmark$322
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit history can also play into your car insurance costs. According to Insurify data, drivers in Tennessee with poor credit will pay nearly $100 more per month than drivers with excellent credit. That’s because drivers with excellent credit tend to account for fewer paid claims than drivers with a bad credit history.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$155
Good$165
Average$193
Poor$240
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Tennessee

Tennessee Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

As in every state, teen drivers in Tennessee pay a whole lot more for car insurance than their elders. Even young drivers under 25 pay seriously high rates. Look at your age range in the table to see the average rates your cohort pays for Tennessee car insurance:

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$293
Under 25$244
20s$195
30s$149
40s$149
50s$134
60s$122
70s$131
80+$150
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Tennessee Cities

Tennessee has some of the country’s most vibrant cities and wildest backwoods. As usual, the state’s largest cities, namely Memphis and Nashville, are the most expensive for car insurance, with mountain town Johnson City sporting some of the best rates in the Volunteer State. Wherever you live, bundling with renters or homeowners insurance can help your premiums.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Memphis$226
Nashville$179
Knoxville$154
Clarksville$179
Chattanooga$158
Murfreesboro$172
Antioch$203
Cleveland$142
Kingsport$132
Cordova$226
Johnson City$119
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Tennessee Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Tennessee is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Tennessee will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Tennessee.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Tennessee DMV Information

At the Tennessee DMV, teen drivers can apply for permits and do their road tests, seasoned drivers can renew their driver’s licenses and registration on their cars, and new Tennesseeans can establish residency. Lots of services are available online and at self-service kiosks throughout the state.

Public Transportation in Tennessee

Every Tennessee county has some form of public transportation, servicing communities ranging from deep rural to dense metro.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Tennessee

You can get cheap car insurance from the best car insurance companies in Tennessee. It’s all about finding the best match for you. To find that match, let Insurify be your guide. In just a few minutes, you’ll get a free, personalized list of auto insurance quotes with exclusive deals and discounts. Don’t miss out!

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Tennessee

  • Proof of financial responsibility in the event of an at-fault accident is required in the state of Tennessee, and most Tennessee drivers meet that requirement with a liability insurance policy. Minimum liability in Tennessee includes $25,000 bodily injury liability per person ($50,000 per accident) and $15,000 property damage per accident. Uninsured motorist coverage is optional.

  • The best car insurance company for you will provide affordable car insurance with a reputation for customer satisfaction. Your path to cheap auto insurance is by way of car insurance quotes. To find the company that matches your desired coverage, you have to probe as many companies for quotes as you can, and Insurify does all this for you for free.

  • On average, Tennessee drivers pay $181 per month for car insurance. That's the middle of the road for the country overall. Full coverage is always going to be more costly than the state minimum liability coverage.

  • Memphis and Nashville are expensive places to buy Tennessee car insurance, and your driving record plays an important role in setting your auto insurance rates. Taking a higher deductible and maintaining safe driving habits to keep a clean driving record can help you get the cheapest rates possible.

  • Personal injury protection is not a part of the state minimum coverage requirements in Tennessee. Given that a minimum liability car insurance policy won’t cover medical payments for you or your passengers if you’re in an at-fault accident, collision coverage, as part of a full-coverage car insurance policy, is usually a sensible choice.

Insurify Insights

How Tennessee Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tennessee below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Tennessee drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

nissan

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Tennessee

#16

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#14

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#30

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#7

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tennessee is the #10 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #10
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with an accident: 10%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tennessee is the #30 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #30
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with a DUI: 1.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Tennessee is the #26 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #26
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Tennessee is the #25 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #25
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with a rude driving violation: 1.5%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Tennessee is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with a speeding ticket: 10.1%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Tennessee is the #21 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #21
    • Percent of drivers in Tennessee with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Tennessee

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterTennessee