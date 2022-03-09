Tennessee SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Tennessee?

When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.

Thankfully, Tennessee is a fairly affordable state to drive in: drivers with no violations on their record pay $173 per month on average, which is in the middle of the pack nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $182, which means in Tennessee an SR-22 costs only $9 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of five percent.

Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $173 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $182 $9 ▴ 5.20% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.