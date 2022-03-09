Tennessee SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Tennessee, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Tennessee. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Tennessee.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|National General
|$90
|Travelers
|$133
|Safeco
|$140
|Gainsco
|$147
|Dairyland
|$152
|Elephant
|$153
|Direct Auto
|$153
|Bristol West
|$193
|The General
|$205
|Hallmark
|$247
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Tennessee?
When your car insurance company files an SR-22, you'll have to pay a fee of about $25, as well as any fees associated with reinstating your license. But the real cost comes in the form of high car insurance rates because after your serious driving infraction, car insurance companies believe you are more likely to file a claim in the future.
Thankfully, Tennessee is a fairly affordable state to drive in: drivers with no violations on their record pay $173 per month on average, which is in the middle of the pack nationally. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $182, which means in Tennessee an SR-22 costs only $9 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of five percent.
Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
Of course, these are averages, and rates can vary dramatically, so be sure to use a quote-comparison tool like Insurify to find the best rate.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Tennessee?
A serious driving offense—such as a DUI, a reckless driving violation, or an uninsured car crash—can lead to your license being taken away. After this happens, your state government will only reinstate your license after you receive an SR-22 form. Filed by your insurance company (and not you), the SR-22 verifies to the state that you've at least bought minimum car insurance coverage and are paying your monthly premiums.
Not all car insurance companies in Tennessee are willing to file SR-22 forms for drivers. And those that do might charge you a high rate, given your checkered driving history. That's why you'll need to do your research to find an insurance company willing to file this crucial form for you—then compare quotes to find a rate that meets your budget.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Tennessee?
In Tennessee, car insurance companies are allowed to factor in your credit score when determining your rates. As a result, having excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage will lead to lower car insurance rates on average. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $42 and $46 more than people with similar credit, while SR-22 drivers with excellent credit see their rates increase $38 compared to normal.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$159
|$197
|$38
|Good
|$177
|$220
|$42
|Average
|$179
|$222
|$43
|Poor
|$194
|$240
|$46
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Tennessee
As a driver with an SR-22, you might have to go the extra mile to find affordable car insurance options.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee
Say you want to drive legally but don't own a car. Do you still need SR-22 insurance? The short answer is yes. You just have to look for non-owner SR-22 insurance, which enables you to operate any car legally, even if you don't own it. These policies tend to be much cheaper than regular SR-22 insurance, though you may not qualify if you live with someone whose car you regularly drive.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Tennessee
Filing an SR-22 proves to the state that certain risky drivers have the financial means to cover potential damages on the road. If you're a Tennessee driver who wants to skip the SR-22 process, you'll likely have no choice but to wait out the filing period of three to five years, which means you'll have to find an alternative means of transportation during that time.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Tennessee
At the end of the day, not all car insurance companies in Tennessee offer SR-22 insurance. And those that do offer a variable range of prices based on your driver information.
Frequently Asked Questions
Your SR-22 will last anywhere from three to five years based on the severity of your traffic violation and whether you're a repeat offender.
Tennessee drivers will have to keep their SR-22 in their new state—even if they move to one of the few states that don't require an SR-22 form. It's best to talk to your car insurance company before moving to ensure your policy won't lapse after you move.
If you plan on driving but don't have a car, you'll still need an SR-22. You'll want to look into a non-owner SR-22 insurance policy to make sure you meet the legal requirements in Tennessee, even if you don't own a car.
