How and When to Renew Car Insurance (2022)

When to Renew Car Insurance

Is car insurance renewed automatically? Most car insurance companies will renew your policy automatically without any need for action on your part. However, you should always verify that your policy is renewed properly.

In short, you need to renew your car policy before it expires. You can look up when your policy expires by looking at your ID card, policy documents, or online account. Most car insurance companies will enroll you in automatic renewal when you first purchase your policy. Even so, you should always verify that your policy will be renewed before its expiration date.

You can verify your renewal by calling your insurance agent or viewing your policy online. If your insurance company is choosing not to renew your policy, they should provide notice in writing. If you’re signed up for electronic documents only, your notice of cancellation will likely be delivered by email only.

You can find out your policy’s expiry date by reviewing your proof of insurance card. Your policy period will also be listed on your declarations page. If your insurance company offers an online portal, you can also find the expiration date there. If all else fails, just call your insurance agent.

The general insurance policy length for car insurance is six months. The second most popular term is 12 months. Keep in mind that you and your insurance company are allowed to make changes to or cancel your insurance plan at any time.

Will my car insurance premium go up at renewal time?

So long as you haven’t had to file any at-fault car insurance claims or received any traffic violations, you should not see any changes to your insurance premium. Or, if it does go up, it should only go up by a small amount.

If you see a dramatically higher premium, you should check in with the company right away to understand why. Occasionally, comprehensive car insurance premiums can go up through no fault of your own. That can be due to changing weather patterns that can put your car at higher risk of hail and other weather-related damage.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies