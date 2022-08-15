How to Cancel Your Car Insurance (2022)

How do I know if I should cancel my car insurance?

How do I cancel my car insurance? Canceling a car insurance policy is a relatively simple process. Just be sure to secure new coverage prior to your old policy expires.

If you’re moving to a new state, getting a new car, or selling your vehicle without plans for further driving, it might make sense to cancel your current auto insurance policy.

Another reason to cancel is the allure of a better insurance rate. It makes sense to shop around for car insurance every year. But be careful not to fall for lower insurance premiums at the expense of coverage quality. Consider not just the premiums but also the deductibles, coverage limits, and other details—you want to compare apples to apples.

If you’re canceling because you’re selling your vehicle and plan to be carless, you might want to consider a nonowner policy that will protect you when renting or borrowing a car. Similarly, if you’re storing or parking your car long-term while you’re away, it might make sense to maintain coverage on the vehicle for any potential damage and to avoid a lapse in insurance.

