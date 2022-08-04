Mercury Cancellation Policy

How do I cancel my Mercury insurance? You can request cancellation over the phone by calling customer service at 1 (800) 503-3724. You can also use that number to file a complaint or raise a concern.

To cancel a Mercury Insurance policy, you’ll need to contact your local agent or speak with customer service. Some policyholders may have to send a letter requesting cancellation, but that’s rare. When you call in, have your policy number at the ready. Your agent or customer service representative may try to persuade you to stay, but the process is almost hassle-free.

We say almost because many former customers report receiving a fee of 10 percent of unpaid premiums. That means if you have three months left in your current policy term, you’ll pay 10 percent of three months of premiums. If your policy costs $100 a month, you’d pay a $30 fee to cancel three months early.

But rest assured, you can cancel your policy anytime it makes sense to you. Just be sure you do cancel. Car insurance policies renew automatically, so if you don’t explicitly cancel your policy, a new one will be issued to you when the old one expires.