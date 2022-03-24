Insurify Privacy Policy

Overview

Here at Insurify, Inc. ("Insurify", "we", "us," or "our") we are committed to protecting your privacy. In addition, depending upon where you live, you may have certain data privacy rights protected by law in your local jurisdiction. This Privacy Policy explains all the ways in which we collect personal information when you visit our website and use our services, including our online comparative insurance rating platform (collectively, the "Services"), and your rights as a consumer. By visiting our website or using our Services, you ("user," "your" or "you") agree to the terms of collection and use of information contained in this Privacy Policy.

What Information Do We Collect?

Website Visitors

When you visit our website or register for more information, we may request that you provide Personal Information about yourself, and we also collect Navigational Information.

Personal information

Personal Information refers to any information that you provide to us and that identifies you personally, including contact information, such as your name, e-mail address, company name, address, phone number, and other information about yourself or your business. It can also include information about any transactions, both free and paid, that you enter into on the Website, and information about you that is available on the internet, such as from Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and Google, or information that we acquire from service providers. Personal Information includes Navigational Information where such information can directly or indirectly identify you.

Information we collect from third parties

From time to time, we may receive Personal Information about you from third-party sources including partners with which we offer co-branded services or engage in joint marketing activities, and other sources such as social media websites and search engines.

Navigational Information

We may collect web tracking technologies such as cookies, web beacons, pixel tags, and clear GIFs in order to operate the website efficiently and to collect data related to your usage of and interaction with the Service. Such collected data ("Navigational Information") may include the address of the services you visited before and after you visited the Service, your geographic location, the search terms you used, the date and time of your visit, the type of browser you are using, your Internet Protocol (IP) address, what pages in the Service you visit and links you clicked on, and whether you opened email communications we send to you. If you use a mobile device to access our Service, we may also collect information about the geographical location from which you accessed the Service.

In order to collect web tracking Information and to make your use of the Service more efficient, we may store cookies on your computer. These cookies will be stored (1) until you close the browser, (2) until you log off the Service, or (3) until they expire. For more information about cookies generally, please visit www.allaboutcookies.org.

We may also use web tracking technologies that are placed in webpages on the Service or in email communications to collect information about actions that you take when you interact with the Service or our email communications. Navigational Information may include data, such as IP address data, that is unique to you. Many of the products we offer, such as insurance products, are specific to your location. You may be able to modify your browser settings to alter which web tracking technologies are permitted when you use the Service, but this may affect the performance of the Service. Likewise, most mobile devices allow you to disable the ability for geo-location to be collected from your mobile device, but this may also affect the performance of the Service.

Log Files

When you view content provided by us, we automatically collect information about your computer hardware and software. This information can include your IP address, browser type, domain names, internet service provider (ISP), the files viewed on our site (e.g., HTML pages, graphics, etc.), operating system, clickstream data, access times and referring website addresses. We use this information to provide general statistics regarding use of the Websites. For these purposes, we do link this automatically-collected data to other Personal Information such as name, email address, address, and phone number.

How We Use Information We Collect

Personal Information

We will use and store Personal Information for the purpose of delivering the Service and to analyze and enhance the operation of the Service.

We may use the Personal Information you provide or that we collect about you, as well as non-personally identifiable information, to fulfill your requests for our products, programs and services, to respond to your inquiries about our offerings, and to offer you other products, programs or services that we believe may be of interest to you. We sometimes use this information to communicate with you.

Navigational Information

We use web tracking Information to administer the website and to understand how well our website is working, to store your user preferences, to develop statistical information on usage of the website, and to analyze the productivity of users of the website. This allows us to determine which features visitors like best to help us improve our website, to personalize your user experience, and to measure overall effectiveness.

You may disable the collection and use of your location data through browser-, operating system-, or device-level settings. Consent concerning location data may be withdrawn at any time by emailing privacy@Insurify.com.

Targeted Advertising

Insurify may serve you targeted advertising. This may include using information about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide relevant advertisements about goods and services that you may be interested in. We may also employ technology that is used to measure the effectiveness of advertisements. This can be accomplished by using cookies or web beacons to collect information about your visits to this and other sites in order to provide relevant advertisements about goods and services of potential interest to you.

Information We Disclose to Third Parties

Personal Information

We will not disclose your Personal Information to any third parties

except as follows:

to third party contractors engaged to provide services on our behalf ("Contractors"), such as analyzing data and usage of the Service, operating the Service or providing support and maintenance services for the Service, performing marketing support, or providing customer service;

to insurance carriers and other providers in whose products you express interest; and - when we have your consent to share the information.

Web Tracking Information

We disclose web tracking information to Contractors, in order to analyze the performance of the Services and the behavior of users, and to operate and improve the Services. This web tracking information may be shared with Contractors in aggregated form or in conjunction with your Personal Information in order to improve the Services for you.

Additional Disclosures

We reserve the right to disclose any information we collect in connection with the Services, including Personal Information to any successor to our business as a result of any merger, acquisition, asset sale or similar transaction.

We will also share your information with law enforcement agencies, public authorities or other organizations if legally required to do so, or if we have a good faith belief that such use is reasonably necessary and in our legitimate interests to:

comply with a legal obligation, process or request;

enforce our Terms of Service and other agreements, including investigation of any potential violation thereof;

detect, prevent or otherwise address security, fraud or technical issues; or

protect the rights, property or safety of us, our users, a third party or the public as required permitted by law (i.e., exchanging information with other companies and organizations for the purposes of fraud protection);

pursuant to a lawful request from law enforcement or a legal authority; or

in an acquisition or merger.

Cookies

What are Cookies

A cookie is a small file containing a string of characters that is sent to your computer when you visit a website. When you visit the site again, the cookie allows that site to recognize your browser. Cookies may store user preferences and other information.

Cookies set by Insurify are called "first-party cookies". Cookies set by parties other than us are called "third-party cookies". Third-party cookies enable third-party features or functionality to be provided on or through the website (e.g., like advertising, interactive content and analytics). The parties that set these third-party cookies can recognize your computer both when it visits the website in question and also when it visits certain other websites.

Why We Use Cookies

We use first-party and third-party cookies for several reasons. Some cookies are required for technical reasons in order for our Website to operate, and we refer to these as "essential" or "strictly necessary" cookies. Other cookies also enable us to track and target the interests of our users to enhance the experience on our Website. For example, Insurify keeps track of the Website and pages you visit within Insurify, in order to determine what portion of the Insurify Website is the most popular or most used. This data is used to deliver customized content and promotions within the Insurify Website to customers whose behavior indicates that they are interested in a particular subject area. Third parties serve cookies through our Website for advertising, analytics and other purposes. This is described in more detail below.

Types Of Cookies We Use and How We Use Them

The specific types of cookies served through our Website and the purposes they perform include:

Essential website cookies: These cookies are strictly necessary to provide you with services available through our Website. Because these cookies are strictly necessary to deliver the Website to you, you cannot refuse them. You can block or delete them by changing your browser settings however, as described below.

Performance and functionality cookies: These cookies are used to enhance the performance and functionality of our Website but are non-essential to their use. However, without these cookies, certain functionality may become unavailable.

Analytics and customization cookies: These cookies collect information that is used either in aggregate form to help us understand how our Website is being used or how effective our marketing campaigns are, or to help us customize our Website for you.

Advertising cookies: These cookies are used to make advertising messages more relevant to you. They perform functions like preventing the same ad from continuously reappearing, ensuring that ads are properly displayed for advertisers, and in some cases selecting advertisements that are based on your interests.

Social networking cookies: These cookies are used to enable you to share pages and content that you find interesting on our Website through third-party social networking and other websites. These cookies may also be used for advertising purposes too.

How Can You Control Cookies?

You have the right to decide whether to accept or reject cookies. You can exercise your cookie preferences by clicking on the appropriate opt-out links provided below. You can set or amend your web browser controls to accept or refuse cookies. If you choose to reject cookies, you may still use our website though your access to some functionality and areas of our website may be restricted.

As the means by which you can refuse cookies through your web browser controls vary from browser-to-browser, you should visit your browser's help menu for more information. Most advertising networks also offer you a way to opt out of targeted advertising. If you would like to find out more information, please visit http://www.aboutads.info/choices/ or http://www.youronlinechoices.com. You may opt out by clicking here: http://preferences.truste.com/.

Please note this does not opt you out of being served advertising. You will continue to receive generic advertisements.

Other Tracking Technologies, Like Web Beacons

Cookies are not the only way to recognize or track visitors to a website. We employ a software technology called clear gifs (a.k.a. Web Beacons/Web Bugs), that help us better manage the Website and Subscription Service by informing us what content is effective. Clear gifs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Web users. In contrast to cookies, which are stored on a user's computer hard drive, clear gifs are embedded invisibly on Web pages or in emails and are about the size of the period at the end of this sentence. We use clear gifs or pixels in our HTML-based emails to let us know which emails have been opened by recipients. This allows us to gauge the effectiveness of certain communications and the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns. We tie the information gathered by clear gifs in emails to our customers' Personal Information.

For California Residents

The California Consumer Privacy Act ("CCPA") went into effect on January 1, 2020. The law gives California residents certain rights to access and delete their "Personal Information," and to opt out of the sale of their Personal Information. The CCPA also requires businesses to disclose in their privacy policies information about how they collect, use, and share Personal Information. This section of the privacy policy contains the disclosures Insurify is required to make and summarizes the rights that California residents have under the CCPA.

For purposes of this section, the term "Personal Information" means Personal Information under Cal. Civ. Code 1798.140(o) as amended from time to time. To the extent that any other provision of this Privacy Policy conflicts with a provision of this section, the provision in this section controls as to California residents.

Categories of Information Collected, Disclosed or Sold in the Past 12 Months

The below table discloses the categories of Personal Information that Insurify has collected in the past 12 months from the effective date of this Privacy Policy. For each category of Personal Information, the table identifies:

whether Insurify has sold to a third party, or disclosed for a business purpose, the category of Personal Information; and

the categories of third parties to whom the information was disclosed or sold.

The table does not include Personal Information provided to us by partners or other customers in a business-to-business context.

Category of Personal Information Collected Sold or Disclosed? Category of Third Parties to Whom the Personal Information was Sold or Disclosed Identifiers, including your name, name, IP address, email address, phone, address DIsclosed We have disclosed for a business purpose this category of Personal Information to Service Providers Customer records information, including signature, bank account number, address, Disclosed We have disclosed for a business purpose this category of Personal Information to Service Providers Characteristics of Protected Classifications Not Sold or Disclosed Commercial Information, including records of services that you have purchased in the past Disclosed We have disclosed for a business purpose this category of Personal Information to Service Providers Internet or Other Network Activity Information, including information about how you interact with our website Disclosed We have disclosed for a business purpose this category of Personal Information to Service Providers Geolocation Data Not sold or Disclosed Professional or Employment-Related Information, including your job title and organizational affiliation Disclosed We have disclosed for a business purpose this category of Personal Information to Service Providers

Summary of California Residents' CCPA Rights

California residents may:

Request that we delete their Personal Information (a "Request to Delete").

Opt-out of the sale of their Personal Information (a "Request to Opt-Out").

Request information about our collection, use, and sharing of their information (a "Request to Know"), including:

the categories and specific pieces of Personal Information we have collected about them; the categories of sources from which we have collected their Personal Information; the business or commercial purpose for collecting or selling their Personal Information; the categories of their Personal Information that we have sold; and the categories of third parties with whom we have shared, disclosed for a business purpose, or sold their Personal Information, and which categories of Personal Information we have sold to which categories of third parties.

We will not discriminate against users for exercising these rights. We may charge users different prices, or provide different levels or quality of goods or services, if the difference is reasonably related to the value of their data. We may also offer financial incentives for the collection, sale, or deletion of your Personal Information. In addition, some Personal Information is essential for us to provide the Services. For example, we cannot provide you with an insurance quote without first collecting some Personal Information about you. In such instances, your refusal to provide the necessary Personal Information will result in the inability to use our Service.

Submitting Requests to Know, Opt-Out, or Delete Your Data

California residents may submit a Request to Know, Opt-Out, or Delete Your data by filling out the form found at: Do Not Sell My Data, by email at: privacy@Insurify.com or by toll-free number at: (855) 206-0522.

We may require you to confirm your identity before we share any Personal Information or honor an Opt-Out or Deletion request. If Insurify is unable to verify your identity, Insurify will respond by explaining why it cannot verify your identity.

We will confirm receipt of your Request to Know within 10 business days and will respond to your request within 45 days. If a response requires additional time, we will notify you of the basis for the delay and may extend our response period up to an additional 45 days. We have no obligation to provide Personal Information to you more than twice in a 12-month period. If a request or series of requests are manifestly unfounded or excessive, we may charge a reasonable fee for processing the request(s), or may refuse to process the request(s).

If Insurify is able to verify your identity, we will respond to your request by (a) honoring your request; or (b) where applicable, explaining why the CCPA does not require us to honor your Personal Information. Insurify may choose to delete Personal Information by de-identifying, aggregating, or completely erasing the information.

Authorized Agents

California residents may submit Requests to Know, Opt-Out, or Delete through an authorized agent. Unless the agent provides Insurify with a power of attorney executed by the California resident, Insurify may require the California resident to verify their identity with Insurify and/or to provide Insurify with written confirmation of the agent's authority to make the request.

California Online Privacy Protection Act Notice

On September 27, 2013, California enacted A.B. 370, amending the California Online Privacy Protection Act to require website operators like Insurify to disclose how they respond to "Do Not Track Signals"; and whether third parties collect personally identifiable information about users when they visit Insurify.

Insurify does not respond to "do not track" signals.

Insurify does not authorize the collection of personally identifiable information from Insurify users for third party use through advertising technologies without separate member consent.

Security

We have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures and security precautions to protect the security and integrity of your Personal Information in accordance with this policy and applicable law. However, no Internet transmission is completely secure, and we cannot guarantee that security breaches will not occur. Without limitation of the foregoing, we are not responsible for the actions of hackers and other unauthorized third parties that breach our reasonable security procedures.

Amendments

Insurify may modify or amend this policy from time to time. If we make any material changes, as determined by Insurify, in the way in which Personal Information or web tracking Information is collected, used or transferred, we will notify you of these changes by modification of this Privacy Policy, which will be available for review by you at the website. Notwithstanding any modifications we may make, any Personal Information and web tracking Information collected by Insurify from you will be treated in accordance with the privacy policy in effect at the time information was collected, unless we obtain your consent otherwise.

Accessibility

Any person with a disability that prevents or restricts them from accessing this Privacy Policy through the Apps or through Insurify's website may request a copy of the Privacy Policy in an alternative format by contacting Insurify at: privacy@Insurify.com or (855) 206-0522.

Children

Insurify does not knowingly collect or maintain personally identifiable information from persons under 16 years of age, and no part of the website is directed at persons under 16. If you are under 16 years of age, then please do not use the website. The CCPA and Children's Online Privacy Protection Act imposes certain requirements on website operators that have actual knowledge that they collect personally identifiable information from children under 13 years of age. If Insurify learns that personally identifiable information of persons less than 13 years of age has been collected without verifiable parental consent, then Insurify will take the appropriate steps to delete this information. To make such a request, or if you have any questions or concerns about the Privacy Policy for the website or its implementation, please contact us at: privacy@Insurify.com.

Visitors From Outside the United States

Insurify and its servers are located in the United States and are subject to the applicable state and federal laws of the United States. Those who choose to access the Service do so on their own initiative and at their own risk, and are responsible for complying with all local laws, rules and regulations. We may limit the Service's availability, in whole or in part, to any person, geographic area or jurisdiction we choose, at any time and in our sole discretion. We do not represent or warrant that the Service, or any part thereof, is appropriate or available for use in any other jurisdiction. If you choose to access or use the Service, you consent to the use and disclosure of information in accordance with this privacy policy and subject to such laws.