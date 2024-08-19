Is Renters Insurance Worth It?

4 reasons why renters insurance is worth it

Renters insurance is usually worth it because the benefits of having a policy outweigh the cost. When you rent a property, the owner’s home insurance doesn’t cover your personal items. Renters insurance fills the gap since it only covers the renter’s items.[1]

For example, imagine there’s flood damage in your bedroom apartment due to leaking from your upstairs neighbor. Your insurance policy will pay to replace your furniture and clothes. But it won’t cover the cost of repairs, since that’s the landlord’s responsibility.

Here’s why renters insurance is usually a good idea if you rent an apartment or home.

Renters insurance is affordable

The average cost of renters insurance is $19 per month for a policy with $30,000 in personal property coverage and $100,000 in personal liability coverage, according to Insurify data — making it affordable for most renters.

You can pay more for higher coverage limits if you have high-value items that need more protection. But renters insurance isn’t a huge expense and will probably pay for itself if you ever need to file a claim.

Renters insurance might not cost more if you bundle policies

Most insurance companies provide multi-policy discounts that lower the cost of coverage when you add additional policies. When you add renters insurance to an existing insurance policy, like car insurance, the multi-policy discount might offset some of the cost of coverage.

For Example Imagine you already have car insurance and pay $170 per month for coverage. You decide to add renters insurance, which costs $17 per month. Your insurer offers you a 10% multi-policy discount, which reduces your bill by $17 and pays for the cost of renters insurance.

Renters insurance can cost less than replacing your belongings

​​Most people have thousands of dollars worth of personal belongings in their homes, making it hard to afford replacements. With an average cost of $228 per year, renters insurance is usually cheaper than replacing your belongings. Even if you only file one $5,000 claim in five years, you’d save nearly $4,000 by having coverage.

Renters insurance protects valuable items

Most people have valuable items in their homes, like laptops, road bikes, or jewelry. Renters insurance covers valuable property up to the coverage limit, usually between $1,000 and $1,500. Coverage can help you afford to replace expensive items after damage or theft.