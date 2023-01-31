What Is Personal Liability Homeowners Insurance?

What does personal liability insurance cover?

“Personal liability insurance protects the named insured and resident household members in the event of an accident that results in bodily injury or property damage for which you are legally liable,” says Chris Arnold, principal at Fitzgibbons Arnold & Company.

While personal liability is technically part of your homeowners insurance, it often applies to damages that occur outside your property.

Bodily injury to someone else on your property

If someone is injured at your home or property, you may be liable for any medical costs they incur, or legal fees if they sue you. Coverage extends to accidental injuries and injuries sustained due to negligence. Injuries that would be covered under your personal liability coverage may include:

A guest falls down your basement stairs.

A contractor slips on ice on your driveway.

Someone is injured tripping over your dog or cat.

A houseguest injures themselves due to a faulty handrail or broken step.

Property damage

If you accidentally damage someone else’s property, your personal liability coverage will help pay to repair or replace the damaged property. This could include the following scenarios:

Your child accidentally throws a baseball through your neighbor’s window.

A tree on your property falls and causes damage to a neighbor’s house or shed.

Your dog ruins a neighbor’s fence.

Your child dents someone’s parked car while riding their bicycle.

Legal fees

If you cause harm to someone else or damage their property, they may be content to receive financial compensation for the injuries sustained or the replacement of their belongings or property.

In some instances, though, a person may seek financial compensation for their damages by suing you. Personal liability coverage pays for legal costs to defend you in court. It will also cover any legal fees or court awards up to the policy limit if a court of law finds you liable.

