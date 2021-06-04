Homeowners Insurance>Umbrella Policy
What Is an Umbrella Insurance Policy?
Written byJanet Hunt
Written by
Janet Hunt
Insurance Writer
Janet Hunt received her B.S. in Business Administration with the University of Phoenix. She has worked in the insurance industry for over 20 years. Janet likes to spend her spare time coming up with gourmet recipes and trying them out on her guests. So far, all have survived.
Edited byJohn Leach
Edited by
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Updated June 4, 2021
Reading time: 3 minutes