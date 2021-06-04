What Is an Umbrella Insurance Policy?

Life is full of unexpected events. What happens if your beloved dog bites your neighbor or a child gets injured at your pool party? These are some of the types of things you can get sued for. We all must have insurance to protect us against these types of unknown risks. Sometimes, insurance coverage is mandatory, and other times, we purchase it to give us an extra layer of protection, whether or not it is legally required.

An “extra layer of protection” is exactly what an umbrella insurance policy is. A regular homeowners or auto insurance policy may not provide the dollar amount of protection you need, considering liability lawsuits can bring judgments worth millions of dollars. Your banking, savings, and retirement accounts could all be at risk. Umbrella insurance adds coverage to an underlying auto, home, or watercraft insurance policy.

