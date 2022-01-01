Our Editorial Team - Insurify

Nearly 30 experienced personal finance writers contribute to Insurify’s editorial content each month. Our contributors have written for leading personal finance and insurance industry publications from Investopedia, Forbes, and the New York Times, to Business Insider, Bankrate, and Credit Karma.

Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.

Sarah Sharkey Insurance Writer

Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Miranda Marquit Insurance Writer

Miranda Marquit, MBA, is a freelance financial writer covering various markets and topics since 2006. She has contributed to numerous media outlets, including Forbes, TIME, The Hill, NPR, HuffPost, Yahoo! Money, and more. Her work has been syndicated by MSN Money, Marketwatch, Credit.com, and other publications. She has written about insurance topics for Clearsurance, HealthCare.com, and various other websites. She is also an avid podcaster and co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast. Miranda has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Jess Ullrich Insurance Writer

Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Erica Lamberg Insurance Writer

Erica Lamberg is a personal finance insurance writer based in Philadelphia with more than a decade of experience. She contributes to USA TODAY, Fox News, Forbes, and Real Simple as well as other top-tier media outlets. Erica writes about insurance, financial travel tips, and ways to save money. Connect with her on LinkedIn.

Aissa Martell Insurance Writer

Aissa Martell is a licensed insurance producer in the State of New York. She is a creative writer and has been freelance writing for five years. She’s happy to share her knowledge of the insurance industry and its products.

Courtney Levin Insurance Writer

A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.

Courtney Roy Insurance Writer

Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.

Jennifer Pendell Insurance Writer

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.