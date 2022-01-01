Our Editorial Team - Insurify

Get to know our award-winning team of reporters and editors, who take pride in bringing you the most relevant news, insights and analysis for your financial journey.

Meet the Insurify Editorial Team

We serve our readers with objective, well-researched, simple explanations of complex subjects related to all things insurance. We believe everyone deserves to get the best deal on insurance that’s available to them, and we create content to help you make informed decisions about your insurance coverage.

Our editorial principles

We will create with integrity. Integrity is intrinsic to every word we publish. To create our content, our team of skilled editors, writers, insurance agents, and insurance executives rely on meticulous research, and verified, reputable sources such as expert interviews, government authorities, and insurance company representatives.
We will write independently. Our content is based on factual research and analyses of available data. Although Insurify does receive commissions from the insurance companies we partner with, our team of content writers and editors receive no direct compensation from our business partners or advertisers.
We will speak with empathy. We understand that buying insurance can be confusing, intimidating and frustrating – and we also believe it doesn’t have to be. We aim to provide information that can help destress the insurance-buying process.
We will inform with simplicity. Insurance is full of jargon and complicated terms. Whenever possible, we will replace jargon with simple, straightforward words that everyone can understand. When it’s necessary to use insurance terminology, we’ll explain what it means – thoroughly and concisely.
Our editorial leadership

Evelyn Pimplaskar, director of content, has 30-plus years of experience in content creation, editorial content, and personal finance.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.Prior to joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative, and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as Credit Karma’s tax editor, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.
Insurify editors

Our editing team includes veteran personal finance editors, specialized subject matter editors who are licensed insurance agents, and data scientists – all of whom excel at helping readers understand insurance industry news and trends that affect their financial well-being.

Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Insurify insurance agents

Insurify is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states, and our editorial team works with a panel of seasoned insurance agents to help ensure the accuracy and simplicity of our content.

Shawn Powers
VP of Insurance Sales at Insurify
As a licensed insurance agent with over 20 years of experience, Shawn Powers is the VP of Sales and Operations at Insurify. With his expertise, Shawn strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions in regard to their insurance policies. Previously, Shawn spent 15 years with Answer Financial (an Allstate company) as the VP of Sales and Operations.
Jenny Beeler
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Jenny Beeler is a digital Insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. Holding degrees from Tusculum University and the University of Tennessee, she is a licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance.
Stephen DeFord
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.
Insurify contributors

Nearly 30 experienced personal finance writers contribute to Insurify’s editorial content each month. Our contributors have written for leading personal finance and insurance industry publications from Investopedia, Forbes, and the New York Times, to Business Insider, Bankrate, and Credit Karma.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 
Sarah Sharkey
Sarah Sharkey
Insurance Writer
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Miranda Marquit
Miranda Marquit
Insurance Writer
Miranda Marquit, MBA, is a freelance financial writer covering various markets and topics since 2006. She has contributed to numerous media outlets, including Forbes, TIME, The Hill, NPR, HuffPost, Yahoo! Money, and more. Her work has been syndicated by MSN Money, Marketwatch, Credit.com, and other publications. She has written about insurance topics for Clearsurance, HealthCare.com, and various other websites. She is also an avid podcaster and co-hosts the Money Talks News podcast. Miranda has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Jess Ullrich
Jess Ullrich
Insurance Writer
Jess is a personal finance writer who's been creating financial and business content for over a decade. Her work is published on Investopedia, MoneyWise, NextAdvisor, The HuffPost, and more. Prior to freelancing full-time, Jess was an editor at Investopedia, The Balance, and FinanceBuzz. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Erica Lamberg
Erica Lamberg
Insurance Writer
Erica Lamberg is a personal finance insurance writer based in Philadelphia with more than a decade of experience. She contributes to USA TODAY, Fox News, Forbes, and Real Simple as well as other top-tier media outlets. Erica writes about insurance, financial travel tips, and ways to save money. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Aissa Martell
Insurance Writer
Aissa Martell is a licensed insurance producer in the State of New York. She is a creative writer and has been freelance writing for five years. She’s happy to share her knowledge of the insurance industry and its products.
Courtney Levin
Insurance Writer
A licensed insurance professional, Courtney Levin has been a personal finance writer since 2016. She graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in communications and has been creating content for Insurify for more than two years. She specializes in auto insurance and personal finance and strives to help customers understand the ins and outs of their insurance policies.
Courtney Roy
Insurance Writer
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Jennifer Pendell
Insurance Writer
Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Insurify’s advisory panel

Insurify’s advisory panel helps our editorial team ensure our content is accurate, relevant, and addresses current news and trends in the insurance industry. Panel members draw on a wealth of insurance knowledge from their work as agents, educators, and industry leaders.

Jennie L. Phipps
Jennie L. Phipps
Specialist in Insurance and Personal Finance Writing
Marc Kalan
Marc Kalan
Assistant Professor of Professional Practice
Dr. Christopher Newman
Dr. Christopher Newman
Associate Professor of Marketing
Our data scientists

Our data scientists hold advanced degrees in data science, economics, applied mathematics, machine learning, and computer science. They leverage their expertise to help our editorial team turn more than 400 million data points from 70 million-plus insurance quotes into meaningful, actionable content to help our readers make informed decisions about insurance.

Headshot of Chase Gardner
Chase Gardner
Data Journalist
Chase Gardner is a data journalist at Insurify. He informs readers on major developments in the auto and home industries through research into driver behavior, homeownership tendencies, cost of living trends, and more. He received a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in Environmental & Urban Studies and Statistics from the University of Chicago. Chase’s work has been cited in MSN, Yahoo News, The Street, and dozens of local news outlets across the country.
Headshot of Konstantin Halachev, VP of Engineering at Insurify
Konstantin Halachev
VP of Engineering
Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people.
Headshot of Andrew Huang, Directory of Analytics at Insurify
Andrew Huang
Director of Analytics
Andrew leads data analysis at insurify.com, and he has formerly led data analysis projects at kayak.com and realtor.com. Andrew strives to help people save money on their insurance, and in his free time he loves finding great deals on travel flights. Insurify's network bidding algorithms and Kayak's flight trends are personal favorite projects.
Our editorial process

Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for:

  • Accuracy

  • Educational value

  • Objectivity

  • Enjoyability