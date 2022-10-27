Betsy Stella
Betsy Stella is the vice president of insurance partnerships at Insurify. Before coming to Insurify, she spent more than 20 years in distribution, operations, and sales at Farmers Insurance. She leverages her extensive industry experience to provide general audiences with clear, accurate, and up-to-date information on all aspects of the insurance shopping process.
Experience
- Auto Insurance
- Home Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Commercial Insurance
Education
- Pepperdine Graziadio Business School - MBA
- New York University - BFA