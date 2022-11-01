4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bronx, NY (2022)

auto insurance

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Bronx, NY

The Bronx is connected to one of the best public transit systems in the country. Yet more than one-quarter of Bronx County residents still rely on their vehicles to get to work, and they’ll need a car insurance policy to stay legal in the state of New York. Because the Bronx is a high-traffic urban area, car insurance is pricier than the national average. But there’s an easy way to save—compare car insurance quotes on Insurify.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Bronx is $406 per month, or $4872 annually.

  • Car insurance in Bronx is $180 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Bronx on average is TSC Direct, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

TSC Direct
$168
Kemper Preferred
$214
Travelers
$262
Safeco
$413
Midvale Home & Auto
$416

Cheapest Car Insurance in Bronx, NY

Some auto insurance companies in the Bronx offer cheaper premiums than others. Since rates are personalized, it’s best to check your individual rates with Insurify before deciding on a provider. But if you’re curious what insurers in the Bronx are charging on average, below are the cheapest companies in the area, along with the average monthly costs drivers pay.

Insurance Provider in BronxQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
TSC Direct$168 /mo
Kemper Preferred$214 /mo
Travelers$262 /mo
Safeco$413 /mo
Midvale Home & Auto$416 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Bronx, NY

The cheapest car insurance companies aren’t necessarily the most reputable. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to things like financial strength and customer satisfaction in addition to auto insurance rates when selecting a provider. We’ve reviewed a variety of data to generate the Insurify Composite Score so you can make an informed decision on the best company.

Below are the best companies for insurance coverage in the Bronx, along with their Insurify Composite Scores and the average cost of car insurance. A high score indicates a strong A.M. Best rating and a high percentage of positive reviews from customers.

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Nationwide89$584 /mo
Safeco86$413 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$597 /mo
Travelers80$262 /mo
Progressive80$568 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

New York Cities
New York$321/mo
Brooklyn$417/mo
Staten Island$186/mo
Buffalo$151/mo
Bronx$315/mo
New York$278/mo
Buffalo
$151
Staten Island
$186
Average for NY
$278
Bronx
$315
Average for NY
$321
Brooklyn
$417

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York

All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $50,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.

Bronx Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young drivers pay more for car insurance because they lack experience. For example, teen drivers are more likely to be in a crash than any other age group. Rates tend to decrease with age and experience, with drivers in their 60s typically paying the cheapest rates. Here’s what drivers in the state of New York pay for auto insurance coverage in each age range.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Teens$857
20s$433
30s$295
40s$283
50s$250
60s$220
70s$216
80+$239

Bronx Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Drivers with a clean driving record pay the cheapest rates, while drivers with infractions on their driving history are considered high-risk and pay more for car insurance. You can ask your insurance agent about safe driving discounts that may help with the cost. On average, here’s what drivers in the Bronx pay for car insurance with each type of violation.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
No Violation$562
Speeding Ticket$506
At-Fault Accident$504
Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign$407
DUI$559

Bronx Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Most car insurance companies analyze your credit-based insurance score when determining your rates because of a correlation between bad credit and high claims filing. In New York, providers are restricted in how they can use the information in your credit report—for example, they can’t deny you coverage solely based on your credit score.

Still, when you apply for a car insurance policy, your insurer may assess your credit score when determining your premium. Some providers rely on this information more than others, which is why it’s important to compare quotes. Here’s what you can expect to pay, on average, in each credit tier.

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$360
Good$477
Average$533
Poor$607

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New York

Find local Bronx agents

  • L M Insurance & Financial Services LLC; Daniel Lopez Brokerage

    200 Emerson Ave,
    Bronx, NY 10465

  • Discovery Brokerage LLC

    1178 E Gun Hill Rd,
    Bronx, NY 10469-2900

  • Morea Agency LLC

    2964 Middletown Rd,
    Bronx, NY 10461-5310

  • Champion Insurance Brokerage Inc

    1418 Williamsbridge Rd,
    Bronx, NY 10461

  • David S Ash

    890 Garrison Ave,
    Bronx, NY 10474

  • Key Brokerage, LLC

    912 Soundview Ave,
    Bronx, NY 10473

  • Clara O Mendoza

    2010 Williamsbridge Rd,
    Bronx, NY 10461-1603

  • BKB Insurance Agency LLC

    981 Morris Park Ave Apt 2,
    Bronx, NY 10462-3117

  • Finest Agency Inc.

    1734 White Plains Rd,
    Bronx, NY 10462-3897

  • Scovotti Insurance Agency

    1717 Crosby Ave,
    Bronx, NY 10461
Bronx DMV Information

The Bronx DMV allows you to complete many services online, including registering your vehicle. If you need to renew your driver’s license or complete another in-person service, you’ll need to make an appointment at the Bronx License Center. It’s open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and all other weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Not all driver services are available at this location:

1350 Commerce Ave
Bronx, NY 10461

Public Transportation in the Bronx

New York City has one of the most extensive rail and bus systems in the country, operating 24/7 and reaching all areas of the city. In 2019, 61 percent of Bronx County workers used public transit to get to work. You can look up the Bronx bus schedules online to plan your trip before you go.

While it’s easy, affordable, and environmentally friendly to get around the Bronx using public transportation, you might prefer to use a private vehicle. If you have a car in the Bronx, it’s absolutely essential to also have an active auto insurance policy.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in the Bronx

Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full-coverage car insurance, you can get free quotes from Insurify to help you find the best deal. Once you’ve answered a few questions about your vehicle and driving record, our artificial intelligence technology will find premium estimates from national companies like GEICO and State Farm along with local providers.

You can compare these quotes side by side to find the lowest cost for you and then research your top picks to make sure they meet your needs. You can add coverages and adjust your deductible and coverage limits to see how your rates will be affected. It’s easy, it’s free, and Insurify users save an average of $996 a year by switching.

For more detailed New York city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Bronx, NY Car Insurance

  • The best way to find cheap New York car insurance is to compare quotes using Insurify. We’ll show you the cheapest auto insurance in your area based on your individual information. We’ll even factor in certain discounts you may be eligible for, like a homeowners discount. You can toggle between state minimum and full coverage to see what fits your budget.

  • The average cost of car insurance in the Bronx is $404 per month, but your individual rate will vary depending on factors like your age, credit score, and accident history. You can also reduce your cost by increasing your deductible or opting for liability-only insurance.

  • There’s a high rate of insurance fraud in New York, and the Bronx is a busy urban area, which drives up rates in the borough. Individual factors such as bad credit, a young age, or a spotty driving record can also drive up auto insurance rates in the Bronx. Opting for full coverage will also increase your rates but is generally recommended for most drivers.

Insurify Insights

How Bronx Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Bronx, New York below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Bronx drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Bronx

#106

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York

#134

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York

#104

City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York

#65

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Bronx drivers rank 134 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.

    • Rank within state: #134
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with an accident: 4.6%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Bronx drivers rank 104 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.

    • Rank within state: #104
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with a DUI: 0.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Bronx drivers rank 121 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #121
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Bronx drivers rank 122 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #122
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Bronx drivers rank 106 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #106
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with a speeding ticket: 6.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Bronx drivers rank 12 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.

    • Rank within state: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with clean record: 85.5%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Bronx drivers rank 87 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.

    • Rank within state: #87
    • Percent of drivers in Bronx with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.88%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
