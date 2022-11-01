4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Though not everyone drives in New York, about 75 percent of those living in Yonkers get behind the wheel. More drivers equals more accidents. That’s why having a solid auto insurance plan here should be on every driver’s to-do list.
With all the pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles to watch out for, drivers here know that following the rules of the road is crucial to staying accident-free. What else is important for keeping you and your family protected? Having an affordable auto insurance plan in place.
Car Insurance in Yonkers, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Yonkers, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Yonkers is $317 per month, or $3804 annually.
Car insurance in Yonkers is $91 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Yonkers on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Yonkers, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
Insurance Provider in Yonkers
Quotes
|GEICO
|$128 /mo
|State Farm
|$174 /mo
|Progressive
|$201 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$268 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Yonkers, NY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Yonkers. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
Best Companies
Score
Quotes
|American Family
|89
|$337 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$449 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$243 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|Yonkers
|$193/mo
|New York
|$254/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Yonkers Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even the most hardworking teenagers in Yonkers will have a hard time paying $864 per month and still keeping good grades. In Yonkers, car insurance prices go down as drivers add more decades behind the wheel. Twentysomethings get a $400 price break with a few more years of driving experience. Prices continue to go down. Everyone 30 and older pays less than the state average of $349. People in their 60s get the best deal at a rate that’s more than $600 less than the youngest drivers.
Driver's Age
Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$864
|20s
|$424
|30s
|$308
|40s
|$279
|50s
|$230
|60s
|$223
|70s
|$368
|80s
|$296
Yonkers Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
New Yorkers know that safe driving is smart driving. The brain and wallet agree because people with clean records get the best deals from insurance companies and qualify for “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts. If the safest drivers get the price breaks, why do those with a speeding ticket or failure to stop pay less? Often, drivers with violations buy stripped-down policies to afford them in the first place—for example, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage and settling for liability only. But drivers with violations or accidents don’t have to worry for long; three years of careful driving will qualify them for the lowest prices once again.
Driving History
Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$323
|Speeding Ticket
|$277
|At-Fault Accident
|$331
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$265
Yonkers Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like most states in the U.S., the Empire State lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. Many Yonkers residents miss the connection between driving and credit, but the companies point to the data to tell the story. Generally, those with better credit pay less, but why do people with average credit pay less than those with good credit? Those with better credit can often afford to finance costlier cars and need higher levels of coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from poor credit to good credit saves $40 per month, or $480 per year.
Credit Tier
Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$234
|Good
|$354
|Average
|$338
|Poor
|$396
Find local Yonkers agents
DeCesare Agency Inc.914 McLean Ave Suite 2,
Yonkers, NY 10704
CSAN Insurance Agency, LLC9 Ascot Rd,
Yonkers, NY 10710
Romano Insurance Agency Inc.137 Yonkers Ave,
Yonkers, NY 10701-6198
Seville & Co LLC90 Amherst Dr,
Yonkers, NY 10710-2310
AAA Northeast Insurance Agency Inc2359 Central Park Ave,
Yonkers, NY 10710-1215
The Yonkers Agency, Inc.132 Tuckahoe Rd,
Yonkers, NY 10710-5599
D C Ranieri Insurance Agency, Inc457 Palmer Rd,
Yonkers, NY 10701-5255
'Acrisure - Goodhart Nat''l Gorman Agency, Inc '598 Tuckahoe Rd,
Yonkers, NY 10710-5713
Leonard Friedman Agency / JU-LI Associates Ltd.442 S Broadway,
Yonkers, NY 10705-2339
The Wasiczko Agency Inc.9 Lockwood Ave,
Yonkers, NY 10701-5503
Yonkers, NY DMV Information
In Yonkers and have a question about car registration? The New York Department of Motor Vehicles can take care of nearly all your registration, titling, and licensing needs. While the closest DMV location is at 1 Larkin Plaza, you can make it easier on yourself by doing many things online. According to the state’s DMV website, registering your vehicle takes less than five minutes. And the site carefully instructs you as to what items you need. Having trouble online or would rather speak to someone in person? The Yonkers location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Public Transportation in Yonkers, NY
Residents of Yonkers can rest easy if they are without a car or just prefer not to drive. There are plenty of public transportation options open to them, including the Metro-North Railroad and the Bee-Line Bus System that take residents to every destination available within the city limits and beyond. Don’t want to wait in line for the next bus or can’t catch a cab? On-demand services like Uber and Lyft stop here, too.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Yonkers, NY
While having good auto insurance coverage in New York is important, shopping insurance companies one data point at a time is a grind.
Is the scratch piece of paper you’ve been using to compare rates company after company really all that accurate? Using Insurify takes the guesswork out of comparing coverages and gets you the coverage you need quickly—all at a price you can afford.
FAQs - Yonkers, NY Car Insurance
A deductible is the amount of money you have to pay before the insurance company will kick in their part when you make a claim. You agree to the deductible when you buy an insurance policy. Let’s say you have a fender bender and have to fix your front end. To get the insurance money, you’ll have to make a claim with your insurance company and pay the deductible before they pay their share. Deductibles vary but typically are $500 to $1,000. The higher the deductible, the lower your monthly premium, and vice versa.
If the police catch you speeding in New York, you will earn points against your license, depending on how fast you were going. While going 1–10 mph over the speed limit will get you three points, you can get as much as 11 points for exceeding the speed limit by 40 mph. If you get 11 points worth of traffic convictions (not limited to speeding) in an 18-month period, your driver’s license may be suspended.
It’s illegal to use any portable electronic device (including cell phones and navigational equipment) anywhere in New York while you are driving. Not only can you be fined up to $500 for this type of violation, but the state can add five points to your driving record. Those with a learner’s permit can have their license suspended for 120 days, even if it’s their first offense. New York has designated Texting Zone locations along the New York State Thruway and state highways that make it easier for drivers to get off the road to use their devices.
Insurify Insights
How Yonkers Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Yonkers, New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Yonkers drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Yonkers
#82
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#77
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#62
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#38
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Yonkers drivers rank 77 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Yonkers drivers rank 62 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #62
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Yonkers drivers rank 84 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Yonkers drivers rank 85 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #85
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Yonkers drivers rank 82 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #82
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Yonkers drivers rank 83 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #83
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with clean record: 77%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Yonkers drivers rank 75 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Yonkers with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.07%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
