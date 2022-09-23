>Car Insurance>New York

Car Insurance Requirements in New York (2023)

You must have liability-only coverage if you want to register and drive your car in the Empire State.

  • 13+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • Insurance, lending, and retirement expert

Jacqueline has contributed content, and her personal finance passion, to dozens of noteworthy financial brands, including Credit Karma, Bankrate, and MagnifyMoney.

Updated December 13, 2023

New York’s bodily injury and property damage liability car insurance requirements are on par with those in other states. However, because New York is a no-fault state, it also requires drivers to buy personal injury protection and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

These additional coverages can help pay for your vehicle damages and non-medical costs you or your passengers incur due to a covered accident. Insurance costs can vary based on many factors, including your state’s minimum requirements, so it’s important to compare car insurance rates from multiple companies to find your best deal.

New York car insurance requirements

New York is a no fault state for car insurance, so each driver’s insurance will pay for damages, regardless of fault. You must have liability car insurance coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage to register a vehicle in New York. Failing to maintain this coverage can lead to having your driver’s license and vehicle registration suspended.

New York’s minimum car insurance requirements are:[1]

  • $10,000 for property damage for a single-car accident

  • $25,000 for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident

  • $50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident

  • Up to $50,000 in personal injury protection coverage

  • $25,000 in uninsured motorist coverage

Property damage coverage

Property damage covers the cost of damage to someone else’s vehicle or other property caused by you or another driver operating your car. It protects you from having to pay out of pocket for the repairs or replacement of someone else’s property.

In New York, you must have $10,000 worth of property damage liability insurance coverage for a single accident.[2]

Bodily liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage takes care of costs related to a serious injury or fatality caused by you or another driver operating your car. This coverage helps pay for their medical expenses, rehabilitation, lost wages, and legal fees. It also provides financial support to the affected person’s family in the event of a fatality.[2]

To drive legally in New York, you must have $25,000 for bodily injury, $50,000 for death for one person involved in an accident, $50,000 for bodily injury, and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident.

Uninsured motorist coverage

This protects you if you’re involved in an auto accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance. Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, and vehicle repairs when the at-fault party lacks adequate insurance. New York’s minimums for uninsured motorist coverage match the bodily injury limits required for liability coverage.

Personal injury protection coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance covers the medical expenses of you and your passengers in the event of an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It can help pay for hospital bills, surgery, X-rays, and other medical costs. Drivers may carry up to $50,000 per person in PIP coverage.

Do you need more than state minimum coverage in New York?

It depends. In some cases, the state minimum coverage may suffice, but you may need more if you have a loan on your vehicle, significant assets to protect, or have a history of driving incidents. Regardless, insurance professionals typically recommend purchasing more than the minimum limits because the state’s minimum coverage requirements only provide basic protection, which can leave you financially vulnerable in many incidents.

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage and adds comprehensive and collision coverage. Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car from non-collision incidents like theft or natural disasters, while collision coverage covers damage to your motor vehicle in accidents, regardless of fault.

Choosing state-minimum liability coverage might be suitable if you’re on a tight budget or you have an older vehicle. In contrast, full coverage is beneficial for people with new or high-value cars or if you can’t afford to replace your vehicle out of pocket. Additionally, if you’ve leased or financed your vehicle, the lender will typically require you to carry full coverage.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in New York

On average, liability-only car insurance costs $157 per month in New York. New York drivers must have liability-only coverage at a bare minimum. Liability-only insurance covers damage you cause to other vehicles or property, and the other driver's medical bills and expenses in an accident where you’re at fault.

The following table outlines the average cost of liability-only policies with a few different New York car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
CSAA141
Safeco143
Midvale Home & Auto199
Liberty Mutual221
Progressive248
Erie333
USAA347
Bristol West407
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in New York

The average cost for full-coverage insurance is $202 per month in New York. Full coverage includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. It pays for repairs to your own vehicle in accidents (collision) and protects against non-collision events such as theft, vandalism, or natural disasters (comprehensive).[3]

This table breaks down the average monthly premiums for full-coverage policies in New York with a few popular car insurance companies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco203
CSAA204
Midvale Home & Auto257
Liberty Mutual289
Progressive352
Travelers362
Bristol West467
Erie475
USAA494
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in New York

If you’re going to drive in New York, it’s a good idea to get familiar with New York’s auto laws. Driving an uninsured vehicle can cost you big time. Not only can driving without proof of insurance in New York harm you financially if you do get in an accident, but it can also lead to extra headaches.

  • Vehicle registration suspension: Driving without New York State-minimum automobile liability insurance can lead to the suspension of your vehicle registration. This means you can’t legally operate your vehicle until you provide proof of insurance and pay the necessary fees.

  • Driver’s license suspension: In addition to vehicle registration suspension, the state can also suspend your driver’s license if you’re caught driving without the required insurance coverage. This suspension affects your ability to drive legally and may result in fines to reinstate your license.[1]

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

It may not be fun at first glance to add to your monthly car insurance spending. But for extra protection and peace of mind, you can consider adding these optional coverage types to your base policy:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to your own vehicle in the event of an accident, regardless of fault. It covers the cost of repairs or replacement if your car collides with another vehicle or object, such as a tree or light pole.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects your vehicle from non-collision incidents such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, or hitting an animal. It covers the costs of repairing or replacing your car if it’s damaged due to these events.

New York car insurance requirements FAQs

Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about New York’s car insurance requirements.

  • Is car insurance required in New York?

    Yes. Having the right amount and type of car insurance is required in the state of New York if you want to properly maintain your driver’s license and registration. All vehicle owners must have automobile liability insurance coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage to legally operate their vehicles on the roads in the Empire State.

  • What type of insurance is mandatory in NY?

    Mandatory insurance coverages in New York include automobile liability insurance coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage. You may choose to carry more insurance, such as collision and comprehensive coverage, but the state doesn’t require it.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in New York?

    Yes. To register a vehicle in the state, you must have New York State-issued automobile liability insurance coverage. Failure to maintain this coverage can lead to the suspension of your vehicle registration and driver’s license. Your liability-only insurance policy must remain in effect the whole time your vehicle registration is valid, even if you don’t use the car.

  • How soon do you need insurance after buying a car in NY?

    New York car insurance laws require you to obtain auto liability insurance immediately after purchasing a vehicle. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) mandates auto liability insurance for vehicle registration.

    Upon obtaining insurance, your insurer will provide proof of coverage, typically in the form of an insurance ID card. You must register your car at the DMV within 180 days of the effective date on your insurance ID card to comply with state regulations.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in New York?

    Insurance follows the car in New York, not the driver. This holds true as long as the driver has permission from the insured to drive the vehicle.[4]

