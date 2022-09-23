New York car insurance requirements

New York is a no fault state for car insurance, so each driver’s insurance will pay for damages, regardless of fault. You must have liability car insurance coverage, personal injury protection, and uninsured motorist coverage to register a vehicle in New York. Failing to maintain this coverage can lead to having your driver’s license and vehicle registration suspended.

New York’s minimum car insurance requirements are:[1]

$10,000 for property damage for a single-car accident

$25,000 for bodily injury liability insurance and $50,000 for death for a person involved in an accident

$50,000 for bodily injury and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident

Up to $50,000 in personal injury protection coverage

$25,000 in uninsured motorist coverage

Property damage coverage

Property damage covers the cost of damage to someone else’s vehicle or other property caused by you or another driver operating your car. It protects you from having to pay out of pocket for the repairs or replacement of someone else’s property.

In New York, you must have $10,000 worth of property damage liability insurance coverage for a single accident.[2]

Bodily liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage takes care of costs related to a serious injury or fatality caused by you or another driver operating your car. This coverage helps pay for their medical expenses, rehabilitation, lost wages, and legal fees. It also provides financial support to the affected person’s family in the event of a fatality.[2]

To drive legally in New York, you must have $25,000 for bodily injury, $50,000 for death for one person involved in an accident, $50,000 for bodily injury, and $100,000 for death for two or more people in an accident.

Uninsured motorist coverage

This protects you if you’re involved in an auto accident with a driver who has insufficient or no insurance. Uninsured motorist coverage helps pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, and vehicle repairs when the at-fault party lacks adequate insurance. New York’s minimums for uninsured motorist coverage match the bodily injury limits required for liability coverage.

Personal injury protection coverage

Personal injury protection (PIP) insurance covers the medical expenses of you and your passengers in the event of an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. It can help pay for hospital bills, surgery, X-rays, and other medical costs. Drivers may carry up to $50,000 per person in PIP coverage.