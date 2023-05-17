Is temporary car insurance available in New York?

Car insurance companies in New York don’t typically advertise temporary car insurance. If you hear the term “temporary car insurance,” it usually refers to a policy that lasts for six months instead of a year.

Most insurers don’t sell policies shorter than six months. This ensures the company will receive payment for at least six months and also reduces the risk that customers will drive while uninsured.

But if you need coverage for a shorter period of time, some options are available for less than six months.

Find New York Car Insurance Enter your ZIP code See My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Getting nonowner car insurance in New York

Nonowner car insurance is a policy for individuals who don’t own a vehicle but occasionally drive other peoples’ cars. It provides only the minimum amount of coverage required in the state, and it won’t cover physical damage if you cause an accident in the borrowed vehicle and file a claim.

“You might consider this policy if you borrow cars for short periods of time, rent cars often, or use a car-sharing service,” says Young Pham, co-founder of Bizreport, an online business and finance magazine.

You may also need a nonowner car insurance policy to reinstate your driver’s license.

However, if you own a personal vehicle that’s registered in your name, you won’t be eligible for nonowner coverage in New York. You must have at least a minimum-coverage policy to legally drive your vehicle in the Empire State.

Depending on your insurance company, you can get nonowner car insurance for six months or one year.

Canceling your policy early in New York

If you’re looking for short-term car insurance, another option is to purchase a regular car insurance policy and cancel it early.

You might decide to cancel your policy if you’re unhappy with your coverage level or you have issues with your insurer’s customer service. You might also consider canceling your policy to find cheaper coverage.

If you decide to cancel your car insurance policy, you should let your insurance company know as soon as possible. You may need to submit an official letter of cancellation. Depending on when you cancel, you might also have to pay a fee. But if you paid your premium in full, you should receive a refund for the unused coverage.

Keep in mind that if you cancel your car insurance policy, you’re still required to purchase a new policy if you’re going to continue driving your vehicle. Driving without car insurance is illegal, and you can face a number of consequences.

Important Information In New York, your license and registration will be suspended for one year if you cause an accident while driving uninsured. You also have to pay a fee to get your license and registration reinstated.[1]

Learn More: How to Cancel Your Car Insurance

Getting car insurance for a rental car in New York

You might also be looking into temporary car insurance in New York if you need a rental car.

Most personal car insurance policies provide the same coverage when you rent a vehicle. So, if you have a full-coverage policy with comprehensive and collision insurance, those coverages will apply to any car you’re renting.

However, if you don’t have a personal car insurance policy, you’ll need to purchase coverage from the rental car company. Most rental contracts come with liability coverage, but you can usually pay extra to get physical damage protection or roadside assistance.

Additionally, some credit card companies provide rental car insurance. Before you rent a car, see if your credit card includes rental car benefits. If so, you might not need to pay for a separate rental car insurance policy.[2]