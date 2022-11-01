4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Grab your beef on weck, strap on those snowshoes, and let's jump in.
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for hundreds of thousands of Buffalonians.
Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in Buffalo.
With all those cars on the streets, a solid auto insurance policy is vital for every driver in this blizzard-prone city. Search and save on the best car insurance policies today.
Car Insurance in Buffalo, NY
The average cost of New York car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Buffalo, NY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Buffalo is $233 per month, or $2796 annually.
Car insurance in Buffalo is $7 more than the average cost of car insurance in New York.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Buffalo on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Buffalo, NY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Buffalo
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|GEICO
|$87 /mo
|Progressive
|$117 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$198 /mo
|State Farm
|$203 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Buffalo, NY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Buffalo. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$294 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$321 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$159 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|New York Cities
|New York
|$321/mo
|Brooklyn
|$417/mo
|Staten Island
|$186/mo
|Rochester
|$112/mo
|Buffalo
|$151/mo
|New York
|$237/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New York
All motor vehicles operated or parked on New York roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in New York[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New York is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$50,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New York, this coverage is for bodily injury resulting from accidents with either type of driver.
Buffalo Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As the rates below demonstrate, age greatly influences the amount Buffalo drivers pay for car insurance. While drivers in their 20s shell out an average of $317 a month to be on the road, those just 10 years their senior pay at least $100 less. If you think that’s a nice break, you’ll appreciate being in your 50s, 60s, and 70s in this city. These drivers’ insurance rates land on average around $180. Why the disparity among the ages? Statistics show that drivers in their prime carry less risk and make fewer claims than younger motorists.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$635
|20s
|$318
|30s
|$215
|40s
|$249
|50s
|$187
|60s
|$188
|70s
|$184
|80s
|$133
Buffalo Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance rates are relative to the amount of risk a driver represents. Insurance companies have to calculate just how likely it is that you’ll file an insurance claim. Your driver record tells insurance companies a lot of what they need to know. While a spotless driving record is rewarded in Buffalo, insurance rates climb with accidents and other driving offenses. In Buffalo, motorists without any driving offenses can expect to pay an average of $257 for their insurance policy per month. In comparison, drivers with an at-fault accident against them are charged an average of $12 more monthly.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$258
|Speeding Ticket
|$222
|At-Fault Accident
|$270
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$203
Buffalo Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance companies crunch a whole lot of data to determine how much you should pay. While your age and the type of car you drive may not be optional, there is some information about you that is within your control. Your credit score is one such statistic. Though improving your number may take some time, it’s worth paying attention to. In Buffalo, drivers with excellent credit pay an average of $182 for insurance monthly. Drivers with an average score pay an average of 58 percent more.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$183
|Good
|$243
|Average
|$288
|Poor
|$276
Buffalo DMV Information
The Buffalo Motor Vehicle Department has an outpost in the City on 2nd Street NW. It is generally open from 8 AM to 4:30 PM with varying evening and weekend hours.
Public Transit in Buffalo
Buffalo's public transportation system is run by the Niagara Frontier Transporation Authority. With two systems, the Metro Bus and the Metro Rail, many routes run through the city at convenient and frequent times. Longer distance Greyhound bus and Amtrak rail services operate stops throuhout the city to a wider range of destinations. Still, many residents may struggle to rely on public transporation during stormy weather months. Even with these services, most Buffalonians drive cars in and around the city, over 71 percent of households own vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams. Ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft , plus traditional taxis, are also available in Buffalo.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Buffalo
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 10 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout New York, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - Buffalo, NY Car Insurance
Winter weather can have a big effect on driving in Buffalo in the colder months. Firstly, follow local law enforcement’s instructions, suggestions, and driving bans. Keep a safety kit in your car with a shovel, snow broom, ice scraper, water, snacks, warm clothing, emergency flares, flashlights, batteries, and jumping cables. In serious storms, only travel by car in emergencies or when vitally necessary. It’s best to stay safe at home and not risk the dangers of a snowy drive.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and New York State SR-22 requirements.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Buffalo and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How Buffalo Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Buffalo, New York below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Buffalo drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across New York in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Chevrolet Malibu
Most Popular Car in Buffalo
#89
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in New York
#51
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in New York
#95
City with the Most DUIs Rank in New York
#48
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in New York
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Buffalo drivers rank 23 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with an accident: 11.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Buffalo drivers rank 95 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #95
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in New York, Buffalo drivers rank 105 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #105
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in New York, Buffalo drivers rank 112 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in New York, Buffalo drivers rank 89 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #89
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with a speeding ticket: 6.8%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Buffalo drivers rank 103 in clean driving records across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #103
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with clean record: 76%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Buffalo drivers rank 112 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in New York.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Buffalo with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.54%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Sources
- New York Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022