Cheapest Car Insurance with a Bad Driving Record (2022)

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance for Drivers with a Bad Record

Take a Defensive Driving Course

Especially if you’ve been caught driving under the influence (DWI/DUI), you can affirm your commitment to good driving habits by taking a defensive driving course. Auto insurance companies love to see that you’re making an effort to avoid future driving violations.

Boost Your Credit Score

Good credit always helps convince car insurance companies to give you a low rate. Since bad credit is almost as bad for your car insurance rates as a bad driving record, paying close attention to your credit history is a great way to get your premium down in the meantime.

Use Your Coverage Options

If you can roll with a higher deductible, your premium will go down. And if you drive a cheaper vehicle with good safety features, you might want to forgo collision coverage and other full-coverage car insurance options you don’t need. Strategize with your insurance agent about paring down your insurance coverage to keep your premiums low.

