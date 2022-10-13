DWI vs. DUI: Is there a Difference? (2022)

Defining DUI and DWI

DWIs and DUIs are serious driving offenses that can stay on your driving record for years to come. While they’re similar, DUI and DWI aren’t always the same thing:

DUI stands for driving under the influence of drugs or the influence of alcohol.

DWI stands for driving while intoxicated or impaired.

Your state may use OWI (operating while intoxicated or impaired), OVI (operating a vehicle impaired), or another similar acronym.

No matter what it’s called where you live, receiving a DUI or DWI conviction is taken very seriously. It puts other people at mortal risk while you’re behind the wheel. DUIs and DWIs can often be fatal—not just to the passengers but to people in other cars, on the street, or in a building.

Intoxication can refer to a set blood alcohol level that’s determined by the state. On the other hand, being impaired does not have to be alcohol-related. For example, drugs impairing your ability to drive legally can include medications prescribed by your doctor, over-the-counter treatments, and illicit substances.

However, both DUIs and DWIs come with significant legal and financial consequences that can last for many years:

State citation and court fees

Attorney fees

Impound fees

Ignition interlock device fee

Loss or temporary suspension of driver’s license

Possible jail time

Mandated community service

Drug and alcohol classes

Increased car insurance rates or loss of coverage

Keep in mind that some states use the terms DUI and DWI interchangeably. However, some states define each term differently and assign varying penalties to each type of offense.

