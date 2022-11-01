4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming (2022)

Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Wyoming

If you’re considering the big move to Wyoming, or if you’ve been on the range your whole life, there are a few things you should know about saving big on car insurance. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to understand the average range of prices and discover strategies to lower your rate. Make sure to compare quotes on Insurify before buying a policy!

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $146 per month, or $1,752 annually.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Wyoming, with average premiums of $105 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Wyoming

How much is car insurance in Wyoming?

The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $149 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Car insurance rates vary tremendously depending on factors like your age, location, vehicle, and driving history. That said, check out some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Wyoming, with Progressive leading the charge at an average of just $105 a month.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$105
Safeco$118
Dairyland$152
Nationwide$159
Acuity$165
Midvale Home & Auto$195
Stillwater$230
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Wyoming

Liability coverage is the minimum insurance requirement in Wyoming, and covers damage you cause to other parties in an at-fault accident. See the table for more details regarding the six cheapest options for Wyoming liability coverage. According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Safeco provides the cheapest average quote for liability insurance in Wyoming at $52 a month.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$52
Progressive$61
Dairyland$79
Midvale Home & Auto$105
Nationwide$135
Stillwater$315
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Wyoming

A full-coverage auto insurance policy includes comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to basic liability coverage. Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from acts of God, such as thefts, vandalisms, and natural disasters. Meanwhile, collision coverage covers damages from any accident that’s a result of your car colliding with another vehicle or object.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$138
Progressive$143
Acuity$165
Nationwide$165
Dairyland$212
Midvale Home & Auto$224
Stillwater$227
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Wyoming

Although cost is an important factor, you also want to consider the quality of an insurance provider before committing to a policy. Though not the cheapest car insurance, Nationwide was the highest ranked car insurance provider in Wyoming with an Insurify Composite Score of 89. Choosing a well-ranked provider can be worth the extra monthly cost.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$159
Safeco86$118
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurers heavily weigh your driving history when setting your car insurance rates. Unsurprisingly, drivers with a clean driving history i.e. no speeding tickets, accidents, or violations, pay the cheapest car insurance rates. The sections below break down the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with various violations—or no violations—on their driving records.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Wyoming

Drivers without any violations, i.e. good drivers, see the lowest car insurance rates on average. To be considered a good driver in Wyoming, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to seven years. See the seven cheapest car insurance rates for good drivers in Wyoming in the table below.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$88
Safeco$103
Dairyland$137
Nationwide$149
Acuity$162
Midvale Home & Auto$166
Stillwater$239
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Wyoming

Having a DUI on your record can lead to a dramatic change in your car insurance rates, as it's considered a pretty serious offense and is bound to raise your risk profile in most insurer’s books. However, you can still find an affordable rate after a DUI in Wyoming with providers like Safeco and Nationwide, which cost less than $150 a month on average.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$125
Nationwide$138
Dairyland$140
Midvale Home & Auto$205
Progressive$340
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming

The state of Wyoming may require your insurer to file an SR-22 form to prove your financial responsibility in the aftermath of a serious driving offence, such as a DUI. The state also requires at least $25,000 in bodily injury and $20,000 in property damage liability insurance. Not every insurance company in Wyoming offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones that do below.

USAA
USAA
State Farm
State Farm
GEICO
GEICO

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Wyoming

Having an at-fault accident on your record will almost always increase your car insurance rates because insurers will see you as a high-risk driver. The cheapest average monthly quote for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Wyoming is $160 from Progressive. Check out all your options below!

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$160
Safeco$167
Dairyland$213
Nationwide$241
Midvale Home & Auto$297
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Wyoming

As is the case with any history of violations, drivers with speeding tickets on their record tend to see higher insurance rates when compared to drivers without infractions on their record. Avoiding speeding tickets will result in much cheaper car insurance, but for those with tickets, Safeco is your cheapest and best option on average.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Safeco$139
Acuity$176
Dairyland$186
Stillwater$190
Nationwide$198
Progressive$203
Midvale Home & Auto$232
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Car insurance providers consider a driver’s credit score when determining their car insurance rates. Wyoming drivers with excellent credit benefit from having the cheapest car insurance rates. The average rate for drivers with excellent credit is $151, nearly 35% cheaper than the average quote for drivers with poor credit. See the table below for more details.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$151
Good$161
Average$188
Poor$233
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Did you know your age will impact what you pay for car insurance? Wyoming drivers in their 70s have the cheapest car insurance rates, with average premiums $95 per month. Teenage drivers, who are riskier to insure because of their lack of driving experience, will spend the most with a monthly average of $247. See the table below for the average monthly rate for each age group.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$247
Under 25$211
20s$164
30s$134
40s$142
50s$126
60s$104
70s$95
80+$143
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Wyoming Cities

Car insurance rates can differ between cities, even within the same state. Larger cities often have more accidents due to traffic congestion, resulting in more expensive car insurance rates. In Wyoming, Laramie had the cheapest average monthly quote at $140 with Casper as a close second with $146. Cheyenne had the most expensive quote at $176.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Laramie$140
Casper$146
Gillette$160
Rock Springs$172
Cheyenne$176
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Wyoming Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Wyoming is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Wyoming will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Wyoming.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wyoming

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wyoming roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wyoming[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wyoming is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wyoming, drivers are only required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury.

Wyoming DMV Information

DMVs in Wyoming track and maintain driving history and records, including violations. Along with tracking violations, DMVs also revoke and reinstate driving privileges. DMVs issue and process all driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and ID cards. Tests to receive these licenses are also administered at the DMV.

There are 29 DMV locations in the state of Wyoming. Check online for their office hours—most DMVs can be reached over the phone or by email.

Public Transportation in Wyoming

Wyoming has both statewide and intercity public transportation services. Statewide public transportation is overseen by WDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation) and WYTRANS (Wyoming Public Transit Association). Intercity services include Alltrans (Jackson Hole Express and Targhee Express), Amtrak Greyhound, and Sublink Stage.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wyoming

The number one way to make sure you have the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming is to do your research and compare quotes before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs risk differently, and some insurers might be willing to insure you for a cheaper price than others.

Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research yourself: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance for your driving profile in under two minutes and helps you compare official quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick, easy, and completely free. Find the cheapest car insurance from the best insurance providers now.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming

  • Yes, minimum liability insurance is mandatory by law in Wyoming for anyone driving a motor vehicle. The required state minimum insurance must provide $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $20,000 per accident for property.

  • Do your research. To make your search easier, try Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the cheapest rates.

  • Car insurance prices in Wyoming vary based on a number of factors, but a common average monthly cost is $146. Your driving record, where you live, and your age all can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out the tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.

  • The largest factor that can drive up car insurance rates is your driving history and record. The cleaner your history, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors that could drive up rates include the cost of living, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost of vehicle repairs.

  • No, Wyoming does not require personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, nor is it available in the state.

Insurify Insights

How Wyoming Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Wyoming below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Wyoming drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Wyoming

#24

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#23

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#3

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#24

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Wyoming is the #38 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #38
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with an accident: 7.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Wyoming is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with a DUI: 2.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Wyoming is the #8 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #8
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Wyoming is the #7 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #7
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with a rude driving violation: 2.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Wyoming is the #24 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #24
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with a speeding ticket: 8.6%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Wyoming is the #3 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #3
    • Percent of drivers in Wyoming with a failure to yield violation: 0.4%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Wyoming Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
