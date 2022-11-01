Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Wyoming
If you’re considering the big move to Wyoming, or if you’ve been on the range your whole life, there are a few things you should know about saving big on car insurance. In this guide, you’ll find everything you need to understand the average range of prices and discover strategies to lower your rate. Make sure to compare quotes on Insurify before buying a policy!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $146 per month, or $1,752 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Wyoming, with average premiums of $105 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Wyoming
How much is car insurance in Wyoming?
The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $149 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Car insurance rates vary tremendously depending on factors like your age, location, vehicle, and driving history. That said, check out some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Wyoming, with Progressive leading the charge at an average of just $105 a month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$105
|Safeco
|$118
|Dairyland
|$152
|Nationwide
|$159
|Acuity
|$165
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$195
|Stillwater
|$230
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Wyoming
Liability coverage is the minimum insurance requirement in Wyoming, and covers damage you cause to other parties in an at-fault accident. See the table for more details regarding the six cheapest options for Wyoming liability coverage. According to Insurify’s proprietary data, Safeco provides the cheapest average quote for liability insurance in Wyoming at $52 a month.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$52
|Progressive
|$61
|Dairyland
|$79
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$105
|Nationwide
|$135
|Stillwater
|$315
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Wyoming
A full-coverage auto insurance policy includes comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to basic liability coverage. Comprehensive coverage covers damages to your vehicle from acts of God, such as thefts, vandalisms, and natural disasters. Meanwhile, collision coverage covers damages from any accident that’s a result of your car colliding with another vehicle or object.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$138
|Progressive
|$143
|Acuity
|$165
|Nationwide
|$165
|Dairyland
|$212
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$224
|Stillwater
|$227
Best Car Insurance in Wyoming
Although cost is an important factor, you also want to consider the quality of an insurance provider before committing to a policy. Though not the cheapest car insurance, Nationwide was the highest ranked car insurance provider in Wyoming with an Insurify Composite Score of 89. Choosing a well-ranked provider can be worth the extra monthly cost.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$159
|Safeco
|86
|$118
Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurers heavily weigh your driving history when setting your car insurance rates. Unsurprisingly, drivers with a clean driving history i.e. no speeding tickets, accidents, or violations, pay the cheapest car insurance rates. The sections below break down the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with various violations—or no violations—on their driving records.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Wyoming
Drivers without any violations, i.e. good drivers, see the lowest car insurance rates on average. To be considered a good driver in Wyoming, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to seven years. See the seven cheapest car insurance rates for good drivers in Wyoming in the table below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$88
|Safeco
|$103
|Dairyland
|$137
|Nationwide
|$149
|Acuity
|$162
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$166
|Stillwater
|$239
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Wyoming
Having a DUI on your record can lead to a dramatic change in your car insurance rates, as it's considered a pretty serious offense and is bound to raise your risk profile in most insurer’s books. However, you can still find an affordable rate after a DUI in Wyoming with providers like Safeco and Nationwide, which cost less than $150 a month on average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$125
|Nationwide
|$138
|Dairyland
|$140
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$205
|Progressive
|$340
SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming
The state of Wyoming may require your insurer to file an SR-22 form to prove your financial responsibility in the aftermath of a serious driving offence, such as a DUI. The state also requires at least $25,000 in bodily injury and $20,000 in property damage liability insurance. Not every insurance company in Wyoming offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones that do below.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Wyoming
Having an at-fault accident on your record will almost always increase your car insurance rates because insurers will see you as a high-risk driver. The cheapest average monthly quote for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Wyoming is $160 from Progressive. Check out all your options below!
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$160
|Safeco
|$167
|Dairyland
|$213
|Nationwide
|$241
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$297
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Wyoming
As is the case with any history of violations, drivers with speeding tickets on their record tend to see higher insurance rates when compared to drivers without infractions on their record. Avoiding speeding tickets will result in much cheaper car insurance, but for those with tickets, Safeco is your cheapest and best option on average.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|$139
|Acuity
|$176
|Dairyland
|$186
|Stillwater
|$190
|Nationwide
|$198
|Progressive
|$203
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$232
Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance providers consider a driver’s credit score when determining their car insurance rates. Wyoming drivers with excellent credit benefit from having the cheapest car insurance rates. The average rate for drivers with excellent credit is $151, nearly 35% cheaper than the average quote for drivers with poor credit. See the table below for more details.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$151
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$188
|Poor
|$233
Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Did you know your age will impact what you pay for car insurance? Wyoming drivers in their 70s have the cheapest car insurance rates, with average premiums $95 per month. Teenage drivers, who are riskier to insure because of their lack of driving experience, will spend the most with a monthly average of $247. See the table below for the average monthly rate for each age group.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$247
|Under 25
|$211
|20s
|$164
|30s
|$134
|40s
|$142
|50s
|$126
|60s
|$104
|70s
|$95
|80+
|$143
Car Insurance Rates in Wyoming Cities
Car insurance rates can differ between cities, even within the same state. Larger cities often have more accidents due to traffic congestion, resulting in more expensive car insurance rates. In Wyoming, Laramie had the cheapest average monthly quote at $140 with Casper as a close second with $146. Cheyenne had the most expensive quote at $176.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Laramie
|$140
|Casper
|$146
|Gillette
|$160
|Rock Springs
|$172
|Cheyenne
|$176
Wyoming Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Wyoming is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Wyoming will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Wyoming.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wyoming
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wyoming roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wyoming[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wyoming is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wyoming, drivers are only required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury.
Wyoming DMV Information
DMVs in Wyoming track and maintain driving history and records, including violations. Along with tracking violations, DMVs also revoke and reinstate driving privileges. DMVs issue and process all driver’s licenses, commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and ID cards. Tests to receive these licenses are also administered at the DMV.
There are 29 DMV locations in the state of Wyoming. Check online for their office hours—most DMVs can be reached over the phone or by email.
Public Transportation in Wyoming
Wyoming has both statewide and intercity public transportation services. Statewide public transportation is overseen by WDOT (Wyoming Department of Transportation) and WYTRANS (Wyoming Public Transit Association). Intercity services include Alltrans (Jackson Hole Express and Targhee Express), Amtrak Greyhound, and Sublink Stage.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Wyoming
The number one way to make sure you have the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming is to do your research and compare quotes before buying a policy. Each insurer weighs risk differently, and some insurers might be willing to insure you for a cheaper price than others.
Luckily, you don’t have to do all the research yourself: Insurify finds the cheapest car insurance for your driving profile in under two minutes and helps you compare official quotes from top insurance companies. It’s quick, easy, and completely free. Find the cheapest car insurance from the best insurance providers now.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming
Yes, minimum liability insurance is mandatory by law in Wyoming for anyone driving a motor vehicle. The required state minimum insurance must provide $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $20,000 per accident for property.
Do your research. To make your search easier, try Insurify, which finds the cheapest insurance options in under two minutes by comparing official quotes from top insurance providers. Keeping a clean driving record can also help you find the cheapest rates.
Car insurance prices in Wyoming vary based on a number of factors, but a common average monthly cost is $146. Your driving record, where you live, and your age all can determine how much you’ll pay for car insurance. Check out the tables above to see prices based on these factors and more.
The largest factor that can drive up car insurance rates is your driving history and record. The cleaner your history, the cheaper your insurance. Other factors that could drive up rates include the cost of living, frequency of accidents in an area, and cost of vehicle repairs.
No, Wyoming does not require personal injury protection (PIP) coverage, nor is it available in the state.
Sources
- Wyoming Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022