Cheap Car Insurance in Wyoming (2022)

Wyoming Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurers heavily weigh your driving history when setting your car insurance rates. Unsurprisingly, drivers with a clean driving history i.e. no speeding tickets, accidents, or violations, pay the cheapest car insurance rates. The sections below break down the cheapest car insurance options for drivers with various violations—or no violations—on their driving records.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Wyoming

Drivers without any violations, i.e. good drivers, see the lowest car insurance rates on average. To be considered a good driver in Wyoming, you must have zero accidents or violations in the last three to seven years. See the seven cheapest car insurance rates for good drivers in Wyoming in the table below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $88 Safeco $103 Dairyland $137 Nationwide $149 Acuity $162 Midvale Home & Auto $166 Stillwater $239

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Wyoming

Having a DUI on your record can lead to a dramatic change in your car insurance rates, as it's considered a pretty serious offense and is bound to raise your risk profile in most insurer’s books. However, you can still find an affordable rate after a DUI in Wyoming with providers like Safeco and Nationwide, which cost less than $150 a month on average.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $125 Nationwide $138 Dairyland $140 Midvale Home & Auto $205 Progressive $340

SR-22 Insurance in Wyoming

The state of Wyoming may require your insurer to file an SR-22 form to prove your financial responsibility in the aftermath of a serious driving offence, such as a DUI. The state also requires at least $25,000 in bodily injury and $20,000 in property damage liability insurance. Not every insurance company in Wyoming offers SR-22s, but we’ve listed the ones that do below.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Wyoming

Having an at-fault accident on your record will almost always increase your car insurance rates because insurers will see you as a high-risk driver. The cheapest average monthly quote for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record in Wyoming is $160 from Progressive. Check out all your options below!

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $160 Safeco $167 Dairyland $213 Nationwide $241 Midvale Home & Auto $297

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Wyoming

As is the case with any history of violations, drivers with speeding tickets on their record tend to see higher insurance rates when compared to drivers without infractions on their record. Avoiding speeding tickets will result in much cheaper car insurance, but for those with tickets, Safeco is your cheapest and best option on average.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Safeco $139 Acuity $176 Dairyland $186 Stillwater $190 Nationwide $198 Progressive $203 Midvale Home & Auto $232

