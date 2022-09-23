>Car Insurance>Wyoming

Average Car Insurance Cost in Wyoming (2024)

Drivers in Wyoming pay $115 per month, on average, for car insurance.

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Updated May 20, 2024

Cheapest recent rates in Wyoming

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $49/mo for liability only and $95/mo for full coverage in Wyoming.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Wyoming within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 20, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 20, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

In Wyoming, the average car insurance rate is $115 per month, which is lower than the national average of $160 per month. Wyoming residents experience the eighth-lowest auto insurance rates in the country. Both location and population may play a role in Wyoming’s low rates: It’s the least populated state, and it has the lowest percentage of uninsured drivers in the country.[1][2]

Other factors that contribute to your annual rate in Wyoming include coverage levels, your driving record, and your age. Keep reading to learn more about comparing car insurance in Wyoming.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance in Wyoming is $66 per month, and the average cost of full coverage is $165.

  • Wyoming teens pay an average of $196 per month compared to senior drivers, who pay $76 per month.

  • Cheyenne has the highest average premium in Wyoming, at $181 per month for full coverage and $69 per month for liability-only insurance.

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Wyoming?

The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $66 per month for a liability-only policy and $165 per month for a full-coverage policy.

Companies operating in the Equality State must offer a minimum amount of liability coverage that meets Wyoming’s 25/50/20 requirements. Liability policies are usually the cheapest car insurance plans, but you may want to consider a full-coverage policy if you want additional protection.

The table below shows rates from popular insurers in Wyoming. Keep in mind that your rates may be higher or lower based on your driver profile and if you qualify for any discounts.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 16 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Safeco12752
Dairyland13750
Bristol West22680
Foremost393113
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wyoming car insurance rates by city

Car insurance quotes vary from city to city, even in the same state. ZIP code is a major factor: Some rural areas, like near the Fitzpatrick Wilderness, have a lower population density than bigger cities like Cheyenne and Casper.

Crime rates can also affect premiums. For example, an insurer may offer higher auto insurance rates in Cheyenne than in Casper because Cheyenne has a higher rate of motor vehicle theft.[3] These different factors are out of your control, which is why it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with how and why your address may affect your rates.

Compare car insurance rates between cities in the table below.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Casper$176$64
Cheyenne$181$69
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wyoming car insurance rates by age

Age affects car insurance rates because studies show that some age groups are more likely to be involved in accidents than others.

Teen drivers pay the most because they have a higher fatal crash rate, and seniors pay the least for insurance because they have the most experience. Rates typically remain high from teens through age 35, then begin to decline. Rates may rise again in your 70s because of this group’s declining faculties.

The table below shows the average monthly quotes for Wyoming drivers in different age groups.

Average Rates by Driver Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Wyoming

Age and gender influence average annual premiums, with male drivers receiving higher premium quotes on average than female drivers.

Generally, female drivers engage in less risky driving behaviors than men. A 2021 report on traffic crashes in Wyoming showed that male drivers were involved in nearly 12,000 crashes. Women were involved in less than 7,000 crashes.[4]

This table shows how age and gender contribute to different rates for car insurance in Wyoming.

AgeMaleFemale
16$314$262
35$165$155
50$128$125
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Wyoming

Your driving record demonstrates to insurance companies how likely you are to practice safe driving habits. Drivers with clean records typically receive lower rates and may be eligible for accident-free or good driver discounts after maintaining a clean record for multiple years.

Speed is a major factor in car accidents, which is why speeding tickets and other traffic violations raise your rates. In an at-fault car accident, your insurance company is required to pay for damages you cause, up to your policy limits. Your rates may rise following an accident as a way for the company to recoup its financial loss.

Driving under the influence is especially dangerous. In Wyoming alone, one-third of all traffic fatalities and nearly one-third of all arrests between 2010 and 2020 involved impaired driving.[4]

Liability-only rates for Wyoming drivers with an incident on their record are $99 per month on average, and full-coverage insurance is $248 per month, on average.

The table below shows how various incidents could affect your rates.

Driver RecordAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Clean record$165$66
With accident$257$103
With speeding ticket$285$114
With DUI$290$116
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wyoming car insurance rates by marital status

On average, single people pay slightly more for car insurance than married people. Married couples can take advantage of any discounts for bundling two vehicles under one policy. Another reason for this rate difference is that unmarried drivers are typically younger and have higher rates because of their age.[5]

The table below shows how minimal the difference is between the average quotes for single drivers and married drivers in Wyoming. You should always compare quotes as an individual and as a couple to find the lowest rates.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Single$174$66
Married$171$65
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Wyoming car insurance rates by credit tier

Wyoming allows companies to use credit-based insurance scores. Companies create these scores based on your credit history, payment history, outstanding debt, credit mix, and pursuit of new debt. Companies can use this number to determine your premium.

Drivers with excellent or good credit typically pay lower rates than drivers with fair or poor credit. The table below shows average quotes for Wyoming drivers in each credit tier. You may be able to lower your premium by improving your credit score.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Excellent$128$49
Good$145$55
Fair$175$67
Poor$204$78
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Wyoming car insurance FAQs

Here’s some additional information that Cowboy State drivers can use when shopping for the cheapest car insurance.

  • What is the average cost of car insurance in Wyoming?

    The average cost of car insurance in Wyoming is $115 per month. Liability-only policyholders pay an average of $66 per month, while full-coverage premiums are an average of $165 per month. Your rate could be higher or lower depending on your unique driver profile.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Wyoming?

    Safeco has the cheapest car insurance rates in Wyoming. This Liberty Mutual company has an average monthly rate of $34 for a standard liability insurance policy and $129 per month for a standard full-coverage policy.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Wyoming?

    The best auto insurance companies in Wyoming are Safeco, Dairyland, and Bristol West. Safeco offers some of the lowest rates in the state. Dairyland is the best choice for drivers who value excellent customer service, and Bristol West is the best car insurance for drivers with an incident on their record.

    But these companies may not be the right fit for you, so it’s important to compare multiple companies and quotes before deciding on a policy.

  • What is the minimum auto insurance required in Wyoming?

    The minimum auto insurance coverage required for all drivers in the state of Wyoming is $25,000 of bodily injury liability coverage per person, $50,000 of bodily injury liability coverage for two or more people per accident, and $20,000 of property damage liability insurance.

  • Is it illegal to not have car insurance in Wyoming?

    Yes, it’s illegal to drive in Wyoming without car insurance. State law says that all drivers using roadways maintained for public use in Wyoming must maintain at least the minimum liability coverage required. Uninsured drivers, or drivers whose insurance can’t be officially confirmed, may face fines and driver’s license suspension.[6]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Britannica. "list of U.S. states by population."
  2. III. "Facts + Statistics: Uninsured motorists."
  3. Fbi.gov. "FBI — Wyoming."
  4. WYDOT. "Report on traffic crashes 2021."
  5. III. "Married."
  6. Wy.us. "Frequently Asked Questions."
