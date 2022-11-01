4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Driving in and around Cheyenne tends to be a rather uneventful experience, and when it comes to safety on the road, that’s not a bad thing at all! As the capital of Wyoming, it’s home to roughly 65,000 people and has a rather sprawling nature. The flat terrain here can help make driving safer; however, winter weather can make roads very tough to navigate. It’s advised that you consider your auto insurance coverage before you get behind the wheel in Cheyenne.
Car Insurance in Cheyenne, WY
The average cost of Wyoming car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Cheyenne, WY to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cheyenne is $186 per month, or $2232 annually.
Car insurance in Cheyenne is $31 more than the average cost of car insurance in Wyoming.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cheyenne on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cheyenne, WY
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Cheyenne
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$61 /mo
|Allstate
|$65 /mo
|The General
|$152 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Cheyenne, WY
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Cheyenne. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$213 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Wyoming Cities
|Casper
|$150/mo
|Laramie
|$122/mo
|Gillette
|$150/mo
|Rock Springs
|$124/mo
|Cheyenne
|$93/mo
|Wyoming
|$128/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Wyoming
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Wyoming roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Wyoming[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Wyoming is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Wyoming, drivers are only required to purchase this coverage for bodily injury.
Cheyenne Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As average auto insurance rates suggest, teen and young adult drivers bear the most financial burden in Cheyenne. Because insurance companies use auto accident statistics to understand risk and set rates, these high-risk age groups can pay significantly more for their monthly insurance premium than drivers their parents’ and grandparents’ ages do. Premiums for teen motorists and drivers in their 20s average out to $268, more than three times as much as the average cost for drivers in their 60s.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$333
|20s
|$204
|30s
|$166
|40s
|$109
|50s
|$108
|60s
|$88
|70s
|$126
|80s
|$142
Cheyenne Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
'A clean driving record may get you lower rates when you apply for a policy, but it’s essential to keep it that way to avoid increases. While initial insurance rates are set when you agree to your policy, rates can change when risky driving behavior indicates that it''s time for your rates to go up. Insurance companies are aware of any violations because they review your driving record when it''s time to renew your policy (usually every six months). Cheyenne drivers with no violations pay $268 for insurance on average, while someone with an at-fault accident on their record pays more, at $369.'
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$160
|Speeding Ticket
|$213
|At-Fault Accident
|$310
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$188
See More:
Cheyenne Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Though there’s more to a credit score than just paying your bills on time, drivers who do are more likely to see the benefits when it comes to calculating their car insurance rates. Along with variables like your age and ZIP code, credit-based insurance scores are used by insurance companies to determine your risk. It’s been shown that people who can manage their money are a lower claims risk than people who can’t. Therefore, they are charged less in insurance premiums. In Cheyenne, motorists with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $202 for car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$203
|Good
|$189
|Average
|$178
|Poor
|$177
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Wyoming
Find local Cheyenne agents
Burns Insurance Agency, Inc.237 Storey Blvd,
Cheyenne, WY 82009
Knifong Insurance Agency, Inc.2005 Warren Avenue,
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Wyoming Farmers Union Service Association4713 Storm Ct,
Cheyenne, WY 82009-5836
Knifong Insurance Agency (FUSA)2005 Warren Ave,
Cheyenne, WY 82001-3725
Rocky Mountain Capital Agency500 W 27th,
Cheyenne, WY 82001-3031
Wyoming Financial Insurance, Inc.1620 E Pershing Blvd,
Cheyenne, WY 82001-3238
HI Country Insurance2723 Central Ave,
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Elevate Insurance Agency1114 Logan Avenue \#100,
Cheyenne, WY 82001
HUB International7338 Stockman St Ste B,
Cheyenne, WY 82009-6014
Rocky Mountain Capital Agency500 W 27th St,
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Cheyenne, WY DMV Information
Visiting the DMV is a breeze in Cheyenne, with several locations around the city to meet various driving needs. The Wyoming Department of Transportation Driver’s License Services office is situated in the southwestern part of the city and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. DMV Digital Services and other locations have varying hours and are able to assist drivers with a range of concerns.
Public Transportation in Cheyenne, WY
If you need to get around Cheyenne but don’t have a car, some planning ahead might be required. The city does offer fixed-route bus service, but it isn’t operational after 7 p.m. on weekdays. Service ends at 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and there are no buses available on Sundays. During evening and weekend hours, taking an Uber or Lyft is likely your only option.
For more detailed Wyoming city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Cheyenne, WY
Driving in Cheyenne is one of the less stressful experiences you’ll have compared to other cities in the nation, but it’s important to ensure you’re alert while on the road even if you know where you’re going. Winter weather can be dangerous, so it’s advised that you enroll in auto coverage that provides you protection and peace of mind.
It’s smart to evaluate your car insurance every so often to make sure it’s meeting your needs, but that doesn’t mean you have to spend hours doing research. Instead, visit Insurify today to see how your current policy compares to others. Many drivers are able to find a policy that saves them money and provides them with the perfect level of protection they’re after.
FAQs - Cheyenne, WY Car Insurance
Like many other states, drivers in Wyoming must not only enroll in auto coverage before they drive but also carry proof of insurance with them in their vehicle. You must purchase at least the minimum level of coverage as dictated by the state.
Wyoming uses the at-fault system for auto collisions, meaning that the person responsible for the accident will be using their insurance to pay for damages first. This system is one of the factors that contributes to car insurance rates in Cheyenne.
If you’re looking for the best combination of low rates and robust coverage, visit Insurify. You can compare quotes from multiple carriers and enroll in a policy that meets your financial and driving needs.
Insurify Insights
How Cheyenne Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cheyenne, Wyoming below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cheyenne drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Wyoming in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Dodge Dakota
Most Popular Car in Cheyenne
#6
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Wyoming
#6
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Wyoming
#6
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Wyoming
#5
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Wyoming
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cheyenne drivers rank 6 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with an accident: 5.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cheyenne drivers rank 6 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Wyoming, Cheyenne drivers rank 5 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Wyoming, Cheyenne drivers rank 5 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Wyoming, Cheyenne drivers rank 6 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with a speeding ticket: 5.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cheyenne drivers rank 1 in clean driving records across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #1
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with clean record: 86.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cheyenne drivers rank 2 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Wyoming.
- Rank within state: #2
- Percent of drivers in Cheyenne with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.38%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Wyoming Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022