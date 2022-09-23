Wyoming car insurance requirements

Wyoming requires only two types of auto insurance: bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Here’s how much of each type of insurance a licensed driver must carry in Wyoming:

Bodily injury liability coverage

If you’re at fault in an accident, bodily injury liability coverage pays for the medical bills, lost income, and costs associated with the death of another party. It doesn’t pay for your medical costs if you’re injured in an at-fault accident.

Wyoming requires all drivers to have a minimum of $25,000 in coverage per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability.[1] Keep in mind that you’re responsible for paying out of pocket the difference between your coverage and the total cost if the amount is higher than the liability coverage you purchased.

Property damage liability coverage

If you’re in an at-fault accident that damages another party’s vehicle or personal property, property damage liability coverage will pay to repair or replace the damaged property. This coverage doesn’t pay for damages to your vehicle if you caused the accident.

Wyoming requires all drivers to purchase a minimum of $20,000 in property damage liability coverage.[1] If you cause damage to another person’s vehicle or personal property that costs more than this to fix, you’ll have to pay the difference out of pocket.