There’s a reason why we’re the top-rated, and most-rated, insurance quotes comparison platform in America, and thousands of customers agree: when you Browse, Compare, and Discover with Insurify, you’re on your way to major savings. Whether you’re looking to save money with a new insurance policy or lower insurance rates, Insurify partners with dozens of leading insurance providers to find the right quote for you.

Insurify is a virtual insurance agent based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Founded as an MIT-based startup in 2016, Insurify leverages proprietary AI technology to provide customers with a real-time selection of dozens of homeowners, life, and auto insurance quotes, personalized for their unique history and coverage needs.

On average, Insurify customers save an average of $585 per year on car insurance. With an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.75/5 from 3000+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America. And unlike other quote comparison websites, Insurify never sells phone numbers or other private customer data to scammers or sends unwanted calls or texts.

We’ve partnered with many different insurers like Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Esurance, MetLife, and Nationwide as we work towards leveraging the best in artificial intelligence, data, and design so that YOU can take control of your insurance needs.

You can find the best insurance companies for you by comparing car insurance quotes from different companies with Insurify today. And the Insurify experience doesn’t stop at car insurance companies: Insurify lets customers compare accurate quotes and coverage options for life insurance and home insurance, too.

Don’t just take our word for it. Check out our customer reviews from these top sites: