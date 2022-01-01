4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

There’s a reason why we’re the top-rated, and most-rated, insurance quotes comparison platform in America, and thousands of customers agree: when you Browse, Compare, and Discover with Insurify, you’re on your way to major savings. Whether you’re looking to save money with a new insurance policy or lower insurance rates, Insurify partners with dozens of leading insurance providers to find the right quote for you.
Insurify is a virtual insurance agent based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Founded as an MIT-based startup in 2016, Insurify leverages proprietary AI technology to provide customers with a real-time selection of dozens of homeowners, life, and auto insurance quotes, personalized for their unique history and coverage needs.
On average, Insurify customers save an average of $585 per year on car insurance. With an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.75/5 from 3000+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America. And unlike other quote comparison websites, Insurify never sells phone numbers or other private customer data to scammers or sends unwanted calls or texts.
We’ve partnered with many different insurers like Allstate, Liberty Mutual, Esurance, MetLife, and Nationwide as we work towards leveraging the best in artificial intelligence, data, and design so that YOU can take control of your insurance needs.
You can find the best insurance companies for you by comparing car insurance quotes from different companies with Insurify today. And the Insurify experience doesn’t stop at car insurance companies: Insurify lets customers compare accurate quotes and coverage options for life insurance and home insurance, too.
Don’t just take our word for it. Check out our customer reviews from these top sites:
SiteCustomer Satisfaction RatingNumber of Reviews
ShopperApproved4.80 / 53,720
Google4.30 / 5139
Facebook4.60 / 539
Clearsurance3.82 / 5129
Total Score4.75 / 54,027

Updated March 2022

Insurify Reviews FAQ

Is Insurify legit?

Insurify is a legitimate and well-established insurance agent with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and partnerships with dozens of Americas top insurers. Insurify keeps your information secure. Your data is encrypted and never sold to third parties. Plus, you're in the in the driver's seat the whole time: you can buy insurance online, through secure chat, or by talking to an agent. You can even manually schedule when to receive e-mail notifications or phone calls from us!

How does Insurify make money?

Unlike lead generation sites, which sell an insurance shopper's personal information multiple times to make the most money, Insurify is 'customer-first', and never sells customer data. Insurify revenue through a combination of advertising and commissions from partnered insurers that use the Insurify platform to reach potential customers.

What are Insurify's customer reviews?

Brad R. from Utah wrote on Shopper Approved "I am now saving thousands of dollars annually thanks to Insurify." Kathy Peterson wrote on Google: "Best rates I've found. I recommend that everyone check Insurify out."

What is Insurify's overall rating?

With an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.75/5 from 3000+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America.


ShopperApproved

Insurify boasts a 4.8/5 rating on ShopperApproved, the average score of all responses from verified customers. We’ve racked up over 3,419 reviews on ShopperApproved from happy customers, making Insurify the top-rated insurance comparison site in America. That amounts to 2,800+ 5-star reviews from drivers across the nation, and a host of video testimonials, too.
Google

Insurify has a stellar customer rating of 4.3/5 on Google from over 100 customer reviews. “Searching” for a trusted site that will secure your personal information, and earn you savings on car insurance, too? Look no further.
Facebook

With a following that’s growing by the hour and an average rating of 4.6/5, Facebook customers everywhere are spreading the good Insurify news! Paul Sule recommended Insurify on Facebook: “They got a relatively cheaper quote for me!”. Jamie Munafo concurs: “Fantastic experience, highly recommend!”.
ConsumersAdvocate

Given our “Very good” rating from ConsumersAdvocate.org, customers can rest assured that Insurify can secure excellent savings across a wide variety of insurance carriers and coverage levels.
Clearsurance

Insurify has over 120 customer reviews on Clearsurance.com. A majority of reviewers rate their Insurify.com experience as either “Excellent” or “Great.” Citing Insurify’s affordability, ease, and accessibility through our Facebook Messenger chatbot, these Clearsurance reviewers are giving us a lot to smile about!
Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Insurify has a stellar A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Insurify is a licensed insurance agency in all 50 states. We’re committed to delivering a safe, secure, and successful insurance shopping experience for users all across America. Thanks, BBB!
What our customers say

4.8/5Stars

Based on 3000+ reviews and 26M+ quotes.

Quote

Insurify made my car insurance experience smooth. And the prices were better than what I was already paying.

Antonique D.

Quote

Insurify provided a one-stop-shop for home insurance quotes to cover my new home in a new state. Saved me hours of research and comparison. Absolute no brainer, Insurify is great!

Nick L.

Quote

Simple questions to get through my quote. I like the fact that I could decide if someone called me before proceeding or if I wanted to do it all online. Having the choice is nice.

Mariah N.

