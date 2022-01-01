4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
|Site
|Customer Satisfaction Rating
|Number of Reviews
|ShopperApproved
|4.80 / 5
|3,720
|4.30 / 5
|139
|4.60 / 5
|39
|Clearsurance
|3.82 / 5
|129
|Total Score
|4.75 / 5
|4,027
Updated March 2022
Insurify Reviews FAQ
Is Insurify legit?
Insurify is a legitimate and well-established insurance agent with an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and partnerships with dozens of Americas top insurers. Insurify keeps your information secure. Your data is encrypted and never sold to third parties. Plus, you're in the in the driver's seat the whole time: you can buy insurance online, through secure chat, or by talking to an agent. You can even manually schedule when to receive e-mail notifications or phone calls from us!
How does Insurify make money?
Unlike lead generation sites, which sell an insurance shopper's personal information multiple times to make the most money, Insurify is 'customer-first', and never sells customer data. Insurify revenue through a combination of advertising and commissions from partnered insurers that use the Insurify platform to reach potential customers.
What are Insurify's customer reviews?
Brad R. from Utah wrote on Shopper Approved "I am now saving thousands of dollars annually thanks to Insurify." Kathy Peterson wrote on Google: "Best rates I've found. I recommend that everyone check Insurify out."
What is Insurify's overall rating?
With an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.75/5 from 3000+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America.
What our customers say
Insurify made my car insurance experience smooth. And the prices were better than what I was already paying.
Antonique D.
Insurify provided a one-stop-shop for home insurance quotes to cover my new home in a new state. Saved me hours of research and comparison. Absolute no brainer, Insurify is great!
Nick L.
Simple questions to get through my quote. I like the fact that I could decide if someone called me before proceeding or if I wanted to do it all online. Having the choice is nice.
Mariah N.