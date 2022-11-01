Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Nevada
Nevada is one of the most expensive states in the country for buying car insurance. That’s partly due to increasingly frequent car accident and theft claims in the busy city of Las Vegas. But affordable auto insurance policies are available in the Silver State, and the best way to find the cheapest deal for you is to use Insurify, a tool that allows you to compare multiple quotes.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $312 per month, or $3,744 annually.
Sun Coast is the cheapest provider we found in Nevada, with average premiums of $179 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Nevada
How much is car insurance in Nevada?
The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $312 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Some Nevada car insurance companies offer better rates than others. The best way to find the cheapest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what different auto insurance companies in Nevada are charging, you can find the average monthly cost across hundreds of drivers below.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$179
|Travelers
|$226
|Safeco
|$232
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$246
|Kemper
|$262
|Mercury
|$265
|Kemper Specialty
|$278
|Nationwide
|$307
|Progressive
|$326
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Nevada
A minimum coverage auto insurance policy in Nevada will provide $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage along with $20,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Keep in mind that state minimum insurance won’t cover damages to your vehicle in an accident you cause.
If you choose to purchase only the minimum coverage that meets Nevada car insurance requirements, you could be left vulnerable to high costs later on. But you’ll pay much lower auto insurance rates than if you were to purchase a full-coverage policy. Below are the average rates you can expect for liability insurance at each company.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$128
|Kemper
|$160
|Safeco
|$174
|Travelers
|$179
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$186
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Nevada
For most people, it’s wise to have a full-coverage car insurance policy. A full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision coverage. While adding these coverages may increase your rate, you’ll be thankful you had them if you ever cause an accident. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Nevada, on average, for a full-coverage insurance policy:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$215
|Travelers
|$241
|Safeco
|$255
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$270
|Mercury
|$303
Best Car Insurance in Nevada
Cost isn’t the only thing motorists should pay attention to when reviewing car insurance quotes. Nevada drivers should also check the reputability of each insurance provider. That’s why Insurify has evaluated a variety of data on each company, from customer satisfaction to financial strength ratings, to generate Insurify Composite Scores.
The higher the Insurify Composite Score, the more reliable a Nevada auto insurance provider is likely to be. Our top picks of the best insurance companies in the state of Nevada all offer great coverage, online tools, and customer service. Compare these insurance options against your personalized quotes from Insurify before formally applying for a car insurance policy.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor's, Moody's, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|Unknown
|Nationwide
|89
|$307
|Safeco
|86
|$232
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$399
|Travelers
|80
|$226
Nevada Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
High-risk drivers pay more for car insurance in Nevada, whether they’re purchasing just liability coverage or full coverage. While you can still find affordable car insurance without a clean driving record, annual premiums are generally higher for drivers with negative marks on their record. Here’s how you can expect each type of infraction to impact your rates.
|Driving Infraction
|Average Monthly Rate
|No Violation
|$275
|Speeding Ticket
|$343
|At-Fault Accident
|$360
|DUI
|$324
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Nevada
Good drivers are motorists without a history of infractions on their driving record. Typically, rates are lower for drivers with a clean driving record. Below you’ll find the average monthly car insurance for good drivers from some of the cheapest providers in Nevada.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$168
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$221
|Travelers
|$222
|Safeco
|$225
|Kemper
|$249
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Nevada
A DUI is a serious infraction that indicates to insurers that you are a high-risk driver, so you can expect your auto insurance premiums to increase after a DUI conviction. Below are the companies offering the best rates to drivers with a DUI, along with the average monthly premium each company charges.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$193
|Safeco
|$249
|Travelers
|$252
|Kemper
|$257
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$265
SR-22 Insurance in Nevada
If your license was suspended after a DUI or other conviction in Nevada, an SR-22 will be required to reinstate your driver’s license. Your insurer will file the SR-22 with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles as proof of financial responsibility. This may increase the cost of your car insurance policy. These are some of the insurance providers in Nevada offering SR-22 insurance.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Nevada
No matter how cautiously you drive, there’s always a risk of an accident. And causing a car accident will raise your insurance premiums. But some insurance providers offer cheaper rates for drivers with at-fault accidents on their record than others. Below are the cheapest companies for drivers with at-fault accidents in Nevada.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$234
|Sun Coast
|$236
|Safeco
|$269
|Kemper
|$323
|Mercury
|$337
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Nevada
Car accidents aren’t the only infraction that can raise your rates. Even a speeding ticket will cause a rise in your auto insurance premiums. But some providers still offer affordable quotes for drivers with speeding tickets. Below are the rates you can expect, on average, from the cheapest car insurance providers for drivers with speeding tickets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Sun Coast
|$225
|Travelers
|$251
|Safeco
|$278
|Kemper
|$280
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$300
Nevada Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Most insurance companies in Nevada consider your credit-based insurance score when determining your annual premium. Insurance companies charge higher premiums for drivers with bad credit because research has shown that poor credit is correlated with high claims filing, according to the Insurance Information Institute.
Below are the average monthly rates drivers pay in each credit tier. Keep in mind that average rates are based on several individual factors, not just credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$273
|Good
|$291
|Average
|$339
|Poor
|$422
Nevada Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers pay more for car insurance on average because they have less experience, which makes them riskier to insure. According to the CDC, teen drivers have a higher risk of getting into a car accident than any other age group. That’s why rates tend to decrease with age. Here’s what you can expect in Nevada based on your age.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$597
|20s
|$370
|30s
|$282
|40s
|$286
|50s
|$262
|60s
|$240
|70s
|$264
|80+
|$273
Car Insurance Rates in Nevada Cities
Car insurance rates vary depending on where you live in Nevada. That’s because accidents and theft are more common in some cities than others. Here’s what you can expect to pay on average in each major city in Nevada.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Las Vegas
|$335
|Henderson
|$284
|North Las Vegas
|$360
|Reno
|$183
|Paradise Valley
|$152
|Sparks
|$197
|Carson City
|$154
|Pahrump
|$199
|Fernley
|$158
|Sun Valley
|$198
Nevada Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Nevada is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Nevada will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Nevada.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nevada roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nevada[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nevada is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Nevada DMV Information
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offers many services that can be completed online once you sign up for MyDMV, including driver’s license and registration renewals. If you’re a new resident or you need to register your vehicle, you can also visit one of Nevada’s 20 DMV office locations. Note that you’ll need an appointment at some locations.
Public Transportation in Nevada
The four Metropolitan Planning Organizations in the state offer transit service throughout Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, and Lake Tahoe Basin. In small urbanized and rural areas, local public bodies typically provide transit services, which may be more difficult for residents to access. Only about 3 percent of Nevada residents use public transportation to commute.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Nevada
Nevada car insurance is expensive, but it doesn’t have to be unaffordable. The best way to make sure you’re getting the cheapest deal is to compare customized quotes from multiple insurers with Insurify. It’s easy and totally free to use, and you’ll just need to answer a few questions about your vehicle and driving history to get started.
From there, our artificial intelligence technology will get to work finding you personalized deals in Nevada. You’ll be able to view multiple quotes side by side, and you can toggle between coverage levels and deductible amounts to see how your rates would be impacted. When you’re ready to purchase a car insurance policy, you can do so online in minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions- Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada
Yes. Nevada requires all drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Driving uninsured is considered a misdemeanor, and you could be fined up to $1,000 plus a license reinstatement fee if you’re caught.
The best way to find cheap Nevada car insurance is to compare customized quotes. Insurify makes this super easy, eliminating the need to collect quotes in a spreadsheet or enlist the help of a broker. You’ll just need to enter your information once, and you’ll be able to see quotes from multiple insurance providers in one place.
While the average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $312 per month, your individual rate will depend on factors such as your age, driving history, and credit score. That’s why it’s a good idea to look up your personalized rates with Insurify.
High numbers of car accident and vehicle theft claims in the city of Las Vegas are one reason car insurance is so expensive in the state of Nevada.
Personal injury protection is not required or available in Nevada. Instead, motorists can opt to purchase medical payments coverage, which helps cover your own medical bills after an accident you cause.
How Nevada Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Nevada below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Nevada drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Nevada
#46
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#43
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#28
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#15
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Nevada is the #43 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #43
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with an accident: 6.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Nevada is the #28 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #28
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Nevada is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Nevada is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with a rude driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Nevada is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with a speeding ticket: 6.1%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Nevada is the #29 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #29
- Percent of drivers in Nevada with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nevada Department of Business and Industry. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022