Cheap Car Insurance in Nevada (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance in Nevada

How much is car insurance in Nevada? The average cost of car insurance in Nevada is $312 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Some Nevada car insurance companies offer better rates than others. The best way to find the cheapest premium for you is to compare customized quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what different auto insurance companies in Nevada are charging, you can find the average monthly cost across hundreds of drivers below.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $179 Travelers $226 Safeco $232 Midvale Home & Auto $246 Kemper $262 Mercury $265 Kemper Specialty $278 Nationwide $307 Progressive $326

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Nevada

A minimum coverage auto insurance policy in Nevada will provide $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage along with $20,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance. Keep in mind that state minimum insurance won’t cover damages to your vehicle in an accident you cause.

If you choose to purchase only the minimum coverage that meets Nevada car insurance requirements, you could be left vulnerable to high costs later on. But you’ll pay much lower auto insurance rates than if you were to purchase a full-coverage policy. Below are the average rates you can expect for liability insurance at each company.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $128 Kemper $160 Safeco $174 Travelers $179 Midvale Home & Auto $186

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Nevada

For most people, it’s wise to have a full-coverage car insurance policy. A full-coverage policy includes comprehensive and collision coverage. While adding these coverages may increase your rate, you’ll be thankful you had them if you ever cause an accident. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Nevada, on average, for a full-coverage insurance policy:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Sun Coast $215 Travelers $241 Safeco $255 Midvale Home & Auto $270 Mercury $303

