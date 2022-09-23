Nevada car insurance requirements

Nevada drivers must purchase minimum liability insurance and verify their coverage through Nevada Liability Insurance Validation Electronically (NVLIVE). To meet Nevada car insurance requirements, drivers must carry:[1]

$25,000 per person in bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

$20,000 per accident in property damage liability

You also need to provide proof of insurance when registering your vehicle and have it available in your car upon request or during times of renewal.

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage protects you financially and pays for other parties’ injuries, deaths, and medical expenses directly related to an accident you caused.[2] However, it doesn’t cover your own injuries.

As part of Nevada car insurance requirements, you must buy a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $50,000 in bodily injury per accident.[1] While these are minimums, you can purchase higher limits for even greater financial protection.

Property damage liability coverage

Property damage coverage pays for damage you cause to property, including vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and other structures. Property damage coverage kicks in to pay for repairs when you cause an accident that damages someone else’s property.[2] Like bodily injury liability, this coverage doesn’t pay for damage to your own property.

In Nevada, you must buy $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, though you can also get higher limits for more financial protection.[1]