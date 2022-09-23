>Car Insurance>Nevada

Car Insurance Requirements in Nevada (2023)

Nevada drivers must have liability insurance and meet specific state-mandated minimums. You’ll need this insurance to register your car.

  • 10+ years writing on personal finance topics

  • Host of the Mental Health and Wealth podcast

Melanie is a blogger, author, and speaker specializing in personal finance and debt management. She’s also the author of the blog and book “Dear Debt.”

Updated December 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Driving doesn’t just require a driver’s license, but also auto insurance coverage. Every state has its own minimum coverage requirements for drivers, and it’s key to know what you need in your state.

If you live in Nevada, you need 25/50/20 liability insurance, which translates to $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $20,000 per accident for property damage liability.[1] Here are Nevada’s car insurance requirements and what to consider when purchasing car insurance.

Quick Facts

  • Driving without insurance in Nevada can result in fines and fees between $250 and $1,500, plus an SR-22 insurance form requirement.[1]

  • Nevada is one of many states that only requires property damage liability and bodily injury liability coverages.

  • The overall average cost of state-minimum car insurance in Nevada is $181 per month.

Nevada car insurance requirements 

Nevada drivers must purchase minimum liability insurance and verify their coverage through Nevada Liability Insurance Validation Electronically (NVLIVE). To meet Nevada car insurance requirements, drivers must carry:[1]

  • $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability

  • $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability

  • $20,000 per accident in property damage liability

You also need to provide proof of insurance when registering your vehicle and have it available in your car upon request or during times of renewal.

Bodily injury liability coverage

Bodily injury liability coverage protects you financially and pays for other parties’ injuries, deaths, and medical expenses directly related to an accident you caused.[2] However, it doesn’t cover your own injuries.

As part of Nevada car insurance requirements, you must buy a minimum of $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person and $50,000 in bodily injury per accident.[1] While these are minimums, you can purchase higher limits for even greater financial protection. 

Property damage liability coverage 

Property damage coverage pays for damage you cause to property, including vehicles, fences, mailboxes, and other structures. Property damage coverage kicks in to pay for repairs when you cause an accident that damages someone else’s property.[2] Like bodily injury liability, this coverage doesn’t pay for damage to your own property.

In Nevada, you must buy $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, though you can also get higher limits for more financial protection.[1]

The Nevada Automobile Insurance Plan 

NAIP

High-risk drivers in Nevada who find it difficult to get insurance coverage can turn to the Nevada Automobile Insurance Plan (NAIP).

Drivers can typically get auto coverage through the private market, but if you’re a high-risk driver who has too many marks on their record, insurance companies may deny you coverage. In this case, you can get car insurance through the involuntary market and the NAIP will assign a participating insurer to provide you coverage.

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Nevada? 

You can legally get by with just minimum coverage in Nevada, but full-coverage car insurance offers more protection. Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision. 

Comprehensive coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage from non-collision events, like falling objects, storms, floods, fire, vandalism, and more. Collision coverage pays for your vehicle’s damage when you hit another vehicle or an object like a fence or light pole.

Full-coverage car insurance is more expensive than liability insurance. In Nevada, full coverage costs an average of $302 per month, while liability coverage costs an average of $181 per month.

Liability-only coverage is often the cheapest insurance in Nevada, but it only covers costs for the other driver. If your car is older and lower in value, this type of coverage may be enough. 

But if you have a newer vehicle, full-coverage insurance may have the protection you need. And if you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will require you to buy full-coverage car insurance.

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Nevada

The average cost of liability-only car insurance in Nevada is $181 per month, according to Insurify data. Getting liability coverage will ensure you meet Nevada’s minimum requirements and cover your financial liability if you cause an accident.

This type of coverage includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability, both of which pay for other parties’ expenses.[2]

Here are some of the cheapest liability car insurance companies in Nevada.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial37
State Farm54
GEICO65
USAA76
Allstate97
Midvale Home & Auto126
Farmers151
Safeco153
Nationwide156
Mercury163
Sun Coast169
Travelers181
American Family185
Progressive186
Liberty Mutual199
Dairyland200
Bristol West297
The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Nevada

The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Nevada is $302, according to Insurify data. This type of coverage protects you in various scenarios beyond the basics of liability coverage.

Full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. Collision and comprehensive coverages pay for your vehicle repairs, regardless of fault.

Here are the top insurance companies for full-coverage car insurance and their average quotes in Nevada.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
COUNTRY Financial59
State Farm87
GEICO104
USAA121
Allstate155
Midvale Home & Auto189
Mercury197
Safeco208
Farmers243
Nationwide246
Travelers250
Sun Coast259
Progressive260
Liberty Mutual273
American Family297
Dairyland361
Bristol West459
Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Nevada 

Nevada drivers must have liability insurance. In addition, the coverage must go through the NVLIVE verification process.

To register your vehicle, you’ll need proof of insurance either with a printed card or on your mobile phone. You can also use this proof if law enforcement requests it or during any transactions with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

You must have proof of insurance or you may face penalties, depending on how long you haven’t had coverage and if previous lapses are on your record. Nevada doesn’t have a grace period, and even a single day without insurance coverage can result in reinstatement fees.[1]

Here’s what you could face in penalties and fines for driving without insurance in Nevada:[1]

  • First offense: You must pay fees and fines between $250 and $1,250, depending on the length of lapse in coverage. Longer lapses may require SR-22 insurance. 

  • Second offense within five years: You must pay fees and fines between $500 and $1,500, depending on the length of lapse in coverage. Longer lapses may require SR-22 insurance. 

  • Third offense within five years: You must pay fees and fines between $750 and $1,750, depending on the length of lapse in coverage. You also must file an SR-22 insurance certificate in Nevada, and the state will suspend your driver’s license for a minimum of 30 days.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

As part of Nevada car insurance requirements, drivers must purchase and verify their liability coverage.

For increased protection, you can raise liability limits and get other coverages to supplement your liability coverage. Here are some of the most common coverage options to consider:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance pays for your vehicle damages and repairs when you hit a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers your vehicle damages and repairs from non-collision events, like severe weather, theft, vandalism, falling objects, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage pays for your and your passengers’ injuries and medical expenses from a car accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for your damages and injuries if a driver without car insurance, or with too little insurance, causes an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for a rental car while your vehicle is in the shop for repairs under a covered claim.

Nevada car insurance requirements FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide for rideshare drivers in Nevada, and learn more about the state’s car insurance requirements below.

  • Is car insurance mandatory in Nevada?

    Yes, liability insurance is mandatory in Nevada. You must meet the minimum limits, which include $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $20,000 in property damage liability per accident.[1] 

  • What is the basic insurance coverage in Nevada?

    The basic insurance coverage in Nevada is the state-mandated liability insurance, which covers your financial liability for bodily injury and property damage for the other driver. While this is the minimum coverage required, you can get higher limits and optional coverage types as well. 

  • Does Nevada require full-coverage insurance?

    No, Nevada doesn’t require drivers to purchase full-coverage car insurance. However, if you lease or finance your car, your lessor or lender might require you to purchase comprehensive and collision coverage.[3]

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Nevada?

    Yes, you need car insurance when you register your car in Nevada. You must have the minimum liability insurance and use the NVLIVE verification process. At the time of registration, you must present proof of insurance.[1]

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Nevada?

    In most cases, car insurance follows the car, not the driver. That means if someone else is driving your car and gets into an auto accident, your insurance would cover the incident. It’s a good idea to contact your insurance company to discuss what scenarios it covers if another person drives your car.

Sources

  1. Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance." Accessed November 20, 2023
  2. III. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?." Accessed November 20, 2023
  3. III. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed November 20, 2023
Melanie Lockert is the founder of the blog and author of the book, "Dear Debt." Through her blog, she chronicled her journey out of $81,000 in student loan debt. Her work has appeared on Allure, Business Insider, Credit Karma, Fortune, and more. She is also the co-founder of the Lola Retreat and host of the Mental Health and Wealth show podcast. She lives in Los Angeles and enjoys jazz music, traveling, coffee, and spending time with her two cats and partner.

