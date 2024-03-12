About Elena's expertise

Elena Stratoberdha is an Editorial Assistant at Insurify. Before joining the content team at Insurify, Elena earned her bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Writing from Simmons University, where she collaborated as a copy editor and led the layout design for two student-run magazines: Sidelines and MindScope Magazine.

In her free time, Elena enjoys writing creative and short fiction, knitting, running near the beach, and exploring new music genres.