About Elena's expertise
Elena Stratoberdha is an Editorial Assistant at Insurify. Before joining the content team at Insurify, Elena earned her bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Writing from Simmons University, where she collaborated as a copy editor and led the layout design for two student-run magazines: Sidelines and MindScope Magazine.
In her free time, Elena enjoys writing creative and short fiction, knitting, running near the beach, and exploring new music genres.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here