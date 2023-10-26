Cost of Dodge Challenger Car Insurance (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
The average cost of car insurance for a Dodge Challenger is $150 per month for liability insurance and $299 for full coverage. One of the bestselling muscle cars in the United States, the Dodge Challenger is a true crowd-pleaser among drivers who appreciate a thrilling ride.
The Challenger costs more to insure than similar vehicles, like the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro.
Quick Facts
A 2023 Dodge Challenger is more expensive to insure than older Dodge Challenger models.
The overall average cost of car insurance for a Dodge Challenger is $225 per month.
You can find cheap coverage for a Challenger if you shop around and get multiple auto insurance quotes from the best companies.
Cost of Dodge Challenger insurance
The average auto insurance premium for a Dodge Challenger is $150 per month for liability-only insurance and $299 for a full-coverage policy. USAA offers the lowest average auto insurance rates for Dodge Challenger drivers, but you should compare quotes to find the cheapest coverage for your driver profile and insurance needs.
Many different factors affect car insurance costs, including your location, age, gender, marital status, driving history, and credit history. Having standard safety features, like anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control, can all help you earn lower rates.
The model year of your Challenger and the discounts you qualify for will also have a significant influence on your premium. Below, you can compare Dodge Challenger insurance costs by model year.
2023 Dodge Challenger insurance
The 2023 Dodge Challenger’s MSRP ranges from $32,695 to $90,340, depending on the chosen trim levels.
2022 Dodge Challenger insurance
The MSRP for the 2022 Challenger ranges from $30,545 for the base model to $86,645 for the top-of-the-line model.
2021 Dodge Challenger insurance
One of the newer models, the 2021 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP of $28,870 for the base model and $80,170 for the highest trim.
2020 Dodge Challenger insurance
For a 2020 Dodge Challenger, you can expect a starting MSRP of $28,095 and $79,595 for the top-of-the-line model.
2019 Dodge Challenger insurance
The 2019 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP ranging between $27,845 and $69,995, depending on the specific model you have.
2018 Dodge Challenger insurance
The MSRP range for the 2018 Dodge Challenger is $21,590 to $46,998.
2017 Dodge Challenger insurance
If you’re interested in buying a 2017 Dodge Challenger, you can expect an MSRP of $26,995 to $62,495, depending on the model you choose.
2016 Dodge Challenger insurance
The MSRP for a 2016 Dodge Challenger ranges from $26,995 to $65,945.
2015 Dodge Challenger insurance
The 2015 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP that ranges between $26,995 and $58,295.
2014 Dodge Challenger insurance
One of the older models, the 2014 Dodge Challenger has a starting MSRP of $26,495.
Dodge Challenger car insurance coverages
When you buy a Dodge Challenger — or any vehicle — you need to at least purchase the minimum level of car insurance required in your state. Liability-only insurance typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. A minimum-coverage policy will cover any medical expenses or property damage others sustain after you cause an accident.
Purchasing optional coverages will provide more vehicle protection but lead to increased insurance prices. You should consider the following optional coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for physical damage to your vehicle after an accident with another vehicle or object. It covers you regardless of fault. A full-coverage policy includes collision and comprehensive coverages.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage comes into play if a non-collision event damages your vehicle. This includes damage from theft, vandalism, falling objects, and more.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can reimburse you if a driver without sufficient insurance hits your car and causes damage or injuries. It can come in handy if you live in a state with many uninsured drivers.
Gap insurance
“Gap” stands for “guaranteed asset protection.” It’s an optional add-on car insurance policy that can cover the gap between what you owe on your vehicle and its actual cash value (ACV) if you total it in an accident.
Dodge Challenger car insurance FAQs
Dodge Challenger insurance rates vary greatly based on numerous factors, like driver age, ZIP code, credit, vehicle crash test ratings, discounts, driving record, the severity of past traffic violations, and more. The following information should help answer any of your remaining questions about Dodge Challenger car insurance.
Who has the cheapest Dodge Challenger insurance?
USAA is a top car insurance company that offers the cheapest average insurance premiums for Dodge Challenger models between 2012 and 2023. State Farm and GEICO are two more of the best car insurance companies for cheap Dodge Challenger car insurance rates.
Are Dodge Challengers expensive to insure?
Dodge Challengers come with higher insurance rates than some similar cars in their class. Despite this, you can find affordable Dodge Challenger insurance coverage. It’s a good idea to get car insurance quotes from different auto insurers so you can zero in on the best value and cheapest rate for your unique budget and needs.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Challenger?
The average insurance cost for a liability-only policy for a Dodge Challenger is $150 per month, while the average rate for a full-coverage policy is $299.
Liability-only policies typically have lower insurance rates than full-coverage policies because they provide only the minimum amount of coverage required by state law. However, full-coverage auto insurance can protect you legally and financially in many situations.
How can you reduce the cost of Dodge Challenger insurance?
To lock in savings and the cheapest insurance costs for a Dodge Challenger auto policy, shop around and compare free quotes and coverage options from at least three different auto insurance companies.
You can request a quote on each insurer’s website or work with an insurance agent to find the best rates. You should also explore discounts and pay-per-mile policies that may save you money on insuring your sports car.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.