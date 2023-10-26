Cost of Dodge Challenger Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Dodge Challenger insurance

The average auto insurance premium for a Dodge Challenger is $150 per month for liability-only insurance and $299 for a full-coverage policy. USAA offers the lowest average auto insurance rates for Dodge Challenger drivers, but you should compare quotes to find the cheapest coverage for your driver profile and insurance needs.

Many different factors affect car insurance costs, including your location, age, gender, marital status, driving history, and credit history. Having standard safety features, like anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control, can all help you earn lower rates.

The model year of your Challenger and the discounts you qualify for will also have a significant influence on your premium. Below, you can compare Dodge Challenger insurance costs by model year.

2023 Dodge Challenger insurance

The 2023 Dodge Challenger’s MSRP ranges from $32,695 to $90,340, depending on the chosen trim levels.

2022 Dodge Challenger insurance

The MSRP for the 2022 Challenger ranges from $30,545 for the base model to $86,645 for the top-of-the-line model.

2021 Dodge Challenger insurance

One of the newer models, the 2021 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP of $28,870 for the base model and $80,170 for the highest trim.

2020 Dodge Challenger insurance

For a 2020 Dodge Challenger, you can expect a starting MSRP of $28,095 and $79,595 for the top-of-the-line model.

2019 Dodge Challenger insurance

The 2019 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP ranging between $27,845 and $69,995, depending on the specific model you have.

2018 Dodge Challenger insurance

The MSRP range for the 2018 Dodge Challenger is $21,590 to $46,998.

2017 Dodge Challenger insurance

If you’re interested in buying a 2017 Dodge Challenger, you can expect an MSRP of $26,995 to $62,495, depending on the model you choose.

2016 Dodge Challenger insurance

The MSRP for a 2016 Dodge Challenger ranges from $26,995 to $65,945.

2015 Dodge Challenger insurance

The 2015 Dodge Challenger has an MSRP that ranges between $26,995 and $58,295.

2014 Dodge Challenger insurance

One of the older models, the 2014 Dodge Challenger has a starting MSRP of $26,495.