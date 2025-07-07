Home>Car Insurance

Cost of Dodge Car Insurance (2025)

Dodge car owners pay an average of $158 per month for insurance, which is similar to competitors Ford and Nissan.

Dodge is an iconic American carmaker with roots stretching back to 1914. Today, it’s known for producing a wide range of vehicles from fast muscle cars to family minivans.[1] 

With such a diverse lineup, you can expect a wide range of estimates when getting Dodge insurance quotes for your own vehicle. But across all models, a typical insurance premium costs $109 for minimum coverage and $206 for full coverage, on average.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the most affordable coverage for your Dodge.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, GEICO, and State Farm offer the cheapest policy options for Dodge vehicles.

  • Chargers, Challengers, and Hornets are some of the more expensive Dodge models to insure.

  • The Grand Caravan is the cheapest Dodge vehicle to insure.

Cost of Dodge insurance by model

Different vehicle models carry different levels of risk. Some cars might cost more to replace in an accident, have better safety ratings, or have part recalls. Here are the average policy costs for different models, according to Insurify data.

Dodge Model
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Charger$203
Challenger$199
Hornet$187
Grand Caravan$100
Durango$151
Ram 1500$122
Ram 2500$122
Ram 3500$126
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Dodge Charger owners pay the highest average premiums in the Dodge family. This is due in part to the Charger’s high value, expensive parts, and special features such as 670 horsepower in the 2025 Daytona edition.

    Someone driving a fast car typically comes with more risk for insurance companies than someone driving a minivan, for example.

    Here are the average rates for a Dodge Charger by insurer.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$100
    GEICO$117
    State Farm$119
    Allstate$132
    American Family$153
    Progressive$172
    Nationwide$183
    Travelers$194
    Farmers$234
    Liberty Mutual$289
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Dodge discontinued the iconic Challenger in 2023, but plenty are still on the road today. Insurance costs for this car are similar to the Charger Daytona, one of Dodge’s newer introductions to its lineup.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$99
    GEICO$115
    State Farm$117
    Allstate$130
    American Family$151
    Progressive$169
    Nationwide$181
    Travelers$191
    Farmers$231
    Liberty Mutual$284
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Dodge launched its first new small SUV, the Hornet, in 2023. Today, it comes with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting from $31,400. Despite that relatively low price tag, insurance rates are still comparatively high for this car model.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$92
    GEICO$108
    State Farm$109
    Allstate$121
    American Family$141
    Progressive$158
    Nationwide$169
    Travelers$178
    Farmers$216
    Liberty Mutual$266
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Dodge Grand Caravans are still some of the most recognizable minivans on the road today, despite production stopping in 2020. Here are the typical insurance rates that companies are charging for this vehicle.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$56
    GEICO$66
    State Farm$67
    Allstate$74
    American Family$86
    Progressive$97
    Nationwide$103
    Travelers$109
    Farmers$132
    Liberty Mutual$162
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Average premiums for this midsize SUV also fall about midrange among Dodge insurance rates for different models. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gives it a four-star safety rating.

    Here are the average rates from top insurers.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$74
    GEICO$87
    State Farm$88
    Allstate$98
    American Family$114
    Progressive$128
    Nationwide$136
    Travelers$144
    Farmers$175
    Liberty Mutual$215
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Although the Dodge and Ram brands split in 2010, they’re still owned by the same parent company, and Rams are still associated with the Dodge name. 

    The Ram 1500 is the most accessible version of this bestselling line of pickup trucks, with a current starting MSRP of $40,275.

    Here are typical rates based on Insurify data:

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61
    GEICO$71
    State Farm$72
    Allstate$80
    American Family$92
    Progressive$104
    Nationwide$111
    Travelers$117
    Farmers$142
    Liberty Mutual$175
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Despite costing over $5,000 more, insurance agencies charge very similar rates for a 2500 pickup versus a 1500 pickup, on average. Your fuel costs are a different story — especially with the diesel option.

    Here are the average rates for the Ram 2500 pickup.

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$61
    GEICO$71
    State Farm$72
    Allstate$80
    American Family$92
    Progressive$104
    Nationwide$111
    Travelers$117
    Farmers$142
    Liberty Mutual$174
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurance costs start to tick upward on a Ram 3500 compared to its smaller siblings, but only slightly. Below is a look at how much a car insurance policy costs from different insurers:

    Insurance Company
    sort ascsort desc
    Average Monthly Quote
    sort ascsort desc
    USAA$62
    GEICO$73
    State Farm$74
    Allstate$82
    American Family$95
    Progressive$107
    Nationwide$114
    Travelers$120
    Farmers$145
    Liberty Mutual$179
    Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best companies for Dodge car insurance

Each insurance company has its own formula for calculating premiums on the insurance policies it sells. This includes the make and model of the car, its age, and your driving history, location, and more.

Some of the best companies that offer affordable Dodge car insurance rates include:

USAA: Best for military members and their families

USAA logomilitary members and their families
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.1 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$49/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$99/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 2,102 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (1,193)

Herbert

July 5, 2025

Verified Review

Personally beneficial

Very easy to work with.

John

June 17, 2025

Verified Review

USAA Critique

High exposure in the South and East leads to higher premiums. They do have a SafePilot program, which I use. They also have a cashback program, which I use.

Marlon

June 15, 2025

Verified Review

Don't let them hook you

Don't renew with USAA the first year. Go to another company for the first 6 months after your USAA policy expires. Then, when that one expires, check back with USAA for the following 6-month period. USAA will give a better rate when you come back than they would have if you had stayed with them all along.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
739
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.31
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA exclusively serves current and former members of the military and their immediate families and is still the seventh-largest insurance company in the U.S. by market share. USAA offers banking, investing, and retirement services in addition to numerous insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, and more. Auto policyholders can qualify for discounts for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and living on a military base. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating, and the insurer ranked best in most regions in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High customer satisfaction

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

  • Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing

GEICO: Best for affordable Dodge insurance rates

GEICO logoaffordable Dodge insurance rates
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.2 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$113/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 11,997 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (6,433)

Melissa R

July 4, 2025

Verified Review

Meh

Be prepared for your monthly price to increase every time at renewal.

Rosemary

July 2, 2025

Verified Review

Geico is the worst!

Geico is the worst insurance company ever. They increased my rate over 100 percent with no tickets or claims.

Deejane

June 30, 2025

Verified Review

Geico Forever

All good for over 50 years.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
637
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.59
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO, a subsidiary of the Berkshire Hathaway Group, is the third-largest U.S. insurer by market share. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO sells homeowners, renters, flood, travel, life, and business insurance, among other products. The insurer offers numerous car insurance discounts to help drivers save. For example, drivers who are accident-free for five years could earn 22% off premiums, and good students could earn 15% off. GEICO’s National Association of Insurance Commissioners complaint index score is below average, meaning it receives fewer consumer complaints than average.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • A+ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

  • Lower customer satisfaction scores from J.D. Power

State Farm: Best for claims satisfaction

State Farm logoclaims satisfaction
User Reviews
4.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$56/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 11,271 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,044)

Mina

July 3, 2025

Verified Review

Change isn't easy.

I've been with the company for many years, but now there is new management changing things.

Duane

July 1, 2025

Verified Review

40+ years says it all!

State Farm has always met my expectations for the 40+ years of service.

Krystal

July 1, 2025

Verified Review

Good

State Farm was my best insurance company, but I couldn't pay my bill because it was too high.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm is the largest U.S. auto insurer by market share and has operated for more than 100 years. Available in all 50 states, State Farm stands out for its customer service, extensive discounts, and optional coverages. The insurer ranked fifth for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. Safe drivers can enjoy many State Farm discounts, including ones for young motorists who complete an approved driver training course, for having a vehicle with certain safety equipment, and for going three years or longer without violations or at-fault accidents.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • Savings for bundling auto with home, renters, condo, or life insurance

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

  • Accident forgiveness limited to longtime customers with clean driving records

Average cost of Dodge insurance by state

Dodge insurance costs can vary significantly by location because the specific risks differ around the country.[2] Take a look at the average insurance premium in each U.S. state for all Dodge car models:

Full-Coverage Rates by State

State
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote
sort ascsort desc
Alabama$150
Arizona$184
Arkansas$270
California$254
Colorado$232
Connecticut$353
Delaware$260
Florida$243
Georgia$263
Idaho$132
Illinois$179
Indiana$152
Iowa$128
Kansas$174
Kentucky$229
Louisiana$234
Maine$159
Maryland$357
Massachusetts$188
Michigan$292
Minnesota$206
Mississippi$219
Missouri$204
Montana$175
Nebraska$185
Nevada$296
New Hampshire$119
New Jersey$188
New Mexico$167
New York$497
North Carolina$99
North Dakota$145
Ohio$136
Oklahoma$188
Oregon$170
Pennsylvania$182
Rhode Island$156
South Carolina$284
South Dakota$136
Tennessee$158
Texas$249
Utah$193
Vermont$160
Virginia$203
Washington$169
District of Columbia$363
West Virginia$165
Wisconsin$140
Wyoming$126

How to ensure you have enough coverage on your Dodge

Everyone has different insurance needs depending on their risk level. Broadly speaking, each type of insurance coverage can protect you by either paying for damage that you cause in an accident or reimbursing you for damage you sustain.

It’s a good idea to keep both factors in mind when you’re thinking about what type of coverage you might need:[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Liability coverage

    Every state except New Hampshire requires you to purchase certain liability coverage amounts for property damage and bodily injury. This pays for any damage you might cause to someone else in an accident. You can purchase higher limits if you want to further protect yourself financially.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    PIP/MedPay coverage

    Some states require you to buy a personal injury protection or medical payments policy, but it’s optional in others. It helps to pay for harm that you and your own passengers might sustain in an accident, regardless of who caused it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7b43b14514/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Collision coverage

    If your vehicle sustains damage in a collision with another car, no matter who caused it, this policy will pay to repair or replace the car. You may need to buy this type of insurance policy if you’re leasing or paying off your vehicle.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage protects against damage from other non-collision causes, like storm damage, wildfires, and theft. Drivers typically buy it with collision coverage as part of a full-coverage car insurance policy.

Dodge car insurance FAQs

Here are some questions that Dodge owners frequently ask about buying an auto insurance policy.

  • USAA generally offers the cheapest insurance for Dodge vehicles, but coverage is generally only available for servicemembers. After USAA, GEICO generally offers the next-cheapest insurance rates for Dodge vehicles.

  • Dodge insurance costs are fairly similar to other vehicle types and competitors, but they can also vary by model. Dodge Challengers and Chargers, for example, have higher-than-average insurance costs.

  • Average insurance costs for a Dodge Challenger are $260 per month for full coverage and $138 per month for liability-only coverage, according to Insurify data.

  • Yes. Dodge offers car insurance through a partnership with GEICO.[4]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 500+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Dodge. "Dodge Cars."
  2. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. NAIC. "NAIC Consumer Shopping Tool for Auto Insurance."
  4. Dodge. "Insurance."
