Cost of Dodge Charger Car Insurance (2024)

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
The Dodge Charger has been a mainstay on American highways since it was first introduced in 1966.[1] This fun-to-drive muscle car still dominates its segment nearly 60 years after its initial debut, with 75,920 new model sales in 2023, exceeding Ford Mustang sales.[2]
The average cost to insure a Dodge Charger is $137 per month for liability-only insurance and $280 per month for full coverage, which is slightly higher than rates for similar cars, like the BMW 3-series.
The 2023 Dodge Charger is more expensive to insure than older models.
The sixth-generation Dodge Charger was the first four-door muscle car.[3]
Dodge Challengers typically have higher insurance rates than Dodge Chargers.
Cost of Dodge Charger insurance
Dodge Chargers have an average monthly insurance premium of $137 for a liability-only policy and $280 for full coverage, according to Insurify data. This is higher than the national average cost of $105 per month for liability-only coverage and $202 per month for full coverage.
USAA offers the cheapest rates for Dodge Charger insurance, but it’s only available to eligible military members, veterans, and their families. State Farm and GEICO also offer low average car insurance rates for Dodge Charger drivers.
Insurers use a number of factors to set your insurance costs, including the kind of car you drive. Factors like your age and gender, marital status, ZIP code, driving record (including traffic violations), and credit history can also make a difference in your auto insurance premiums.
You can help lower your rates by maintaining a clean driving record and driving a car with certain standard safety features, like anti-lock brakes, adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control.
Your Charger’s model year can also affect your rates, and you can check out Dodge Charger insurance rates by model year in the following sections.
Find Cheap Insurance for Your Dodge Charger
Compare rates from the nation’s top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
2023 Dodge Charger insurance
The 2023 Dodge Charger MSRP ranges from $35,325 to $82,670, depending on the trim levels selected.[4] Here, you can see average monthly quotes for the 2023 model from top insurers.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$224
State Farm
$258
GEICO
$267
Allstate
$312
Progressive
$328
American Family
$391
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2022 Dodge Charger insurance
For the 2022 Dodge Charger, the MSRP ranges from $32,645 to $77,345, depending on trim.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$214
State Farm
$246
GEICO
$254
Allstate
$297
Progressive
$312
American Family
$372
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2021 Dodge Charger insurance
In 2021, the Dodge Charger had an MSRP ranging from $31,125 for the base model to $72,125 for the top trim level.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$207
State Farm
$238
GEICO
$246
Allstate
$287
Progressive
$302
American Family
$360
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2020 Dodge Charger insurance
The 2020 Dodge Charger came with an MSRP that ranged from a low of $29,995 to a high of $69,995, depending on trim level.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$209
State Farm
$240
GEICO
$248
Allstate
$290
Progressive
$305
American Family
$363
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
2019 Dodge Charger insurance
Dodge Chargers in 2019 had a base MSRP of $29,470 that climbed to a high of $65,795 for the top-of-the-line model.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Average Monthly Quote
▲▼
USAA
$206
State Farm
$237
GEICO
$246
Allstate
$287
Progressive
$301
American Family
$359
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Shop for Dodge Charger Insurance
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Dodge Charger car insurance coverages
A Dodge Charger may be a blast to drive, but that doesn’t negate your responsibilities as a driver. You must carry at least the minimum levels of car insurance mandated by your state’s laws.
In most states, that means liability insurance that includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability with specific minimum coverage limits. If you carry that kind of liability-only coverage, your insurance will cover the medical expenses and property damage of another person harmed in an accident you cause.
While your state has certain requirements, you may consider purchasing additional coverages to further protect yourself and your finances. Buying optional coverages will increase your car insurance costs, but it increases your protection in turn.
Here are some of the most common optional car insurance coverages:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will pay to repair damage to your Charger if you’re at fault in an accident. Without collision coverage, you must pay out of pocket to repair damage to your vehicle from an accident you cause.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your Dodge Charger if its damage comes from anything other than an accident, such as vandalism, a storm, fire, or animal damage.
Personal injury protection coverage
PIP coverage pays for your and your passengers’ medical expenses if you’re in an accident, no matter who’s at fault. This can be a good idea for any drivers who don’t have adequate health insurance.
If you drive a Dodge Charger, determining how much insurance you need and finding the right insurers and insurance products may require some research and shopping around. Here’s some additional information to help you choose a policy.
Which company has the cheapest Dodge Charger insurance?
USAA, which exclusively serves military members and veterans, offers the cheapest average rates for Dodge Charger drivers. But if you’re not eligible for USAA membership, you can still find very reasonable average rates from insurers like State Farm and GEICO.
Are Dodge Chargers expensive to insure?
Compared to similar cars in the same class, Dodge Chargers can be slightly more expensive to insure. But that doesn’t mean Charger drivers are stuck paying higher premiums. You can find the best rates for your Dodge Charger by getting multiple car insurance quotes from a number of different auto insurers. That will help you find the best value for your insurance needs and budget.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Charger?
The average cost of a liability-only insurance policy for a Dodge Charger is $137 per month, and the average full-coverage policy for a Dodge Charger costs $280 per month. It typically costs less to purchase a liability-only insurance policy because it provides less coverage. Just remember that even though a full-coverage policy is more expensive, it can provide you with much more legal and financial protection in case of an accident.
Is insurance higher for a Dodge Challenger or Charger?
The specific premiums your insurance company charges you depend on a number of factors, including your driving history, location, age, and other demographic factors, as well as the make, model, and year of the vehicle you drive. Insuring a Dodge Challenger typically costs more than insuring a Dodge Charger, although that may depend on the other factors the insurance company considers when setting your rates.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.
Emily has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.