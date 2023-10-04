Cost of Toyota Car Insurance (2023)

Cheapest Toyota insurance by model

If you’re shopping for a Toyota, getting car insurance quotes for several models can help you find the cheapest vehicle to insure. See which Toyotas have the lowest average insurance premiums.

Toyota Camry

The average cost of car insurance on a Toyota Camry is more expensive than the average rates for most other Toyota models. However, the Camry is one of Toyota’s cheapest vehicles, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $26,420. This difference in price between the vehicle and its insurance could be because the Camry is one of the nation’s most-stolen vehicles.[1]

See average Toyota Camry car insurance quotes from some of the top car insurance companies below.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $140 American Family $178 CSAA $171 Direct Auto $201 Farmers $240 GEICO $117 Liberty Mutual $180 Nationwide $130 Progressive $166 State Farm $113 The General $259 Travelers $206 USAA $102 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota Corolla

The Corolla is the most affordable vehicle in Toyota’s lineup, with a starting MSRP of $21,900. Toyota also sells hybrid and hatchback Corolla models. Despite the car’s low sticker price, it’s one of Toyota’s more expensive vehicles to insure and, again, has high theft rates.[1]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for the Toyota Corolla.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $145 American Family $184 CSAA $176 Direct Auto $207 Farmers $247 GEICO $121 Liberty Mutual $185 Nationwide $134 Progressive $171 State Farm $116 The General $267 Travelers $212 USAA $106 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the bestselling vehicles in the U.S.[2] It has a starting MSRP of $28,275, which makes it one of Toyota’s lowest-priced SUV models. Compared to other popular Toyotas, the RAV4 also has more affordable insurance premiums.

Below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies for the RAV4.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $114 American Family $145 CSAA $139 Direct Auto $163 Farmers $195 GEICO $95 Liberty Mutual $146 Nationwide $105 Progressive $135 State Farm $92 The General $210 Travelers $167 USAA $83 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma clocks in with an MSRP of $28,600. That makes it the cheapest truck in Toyota’s lineup, and it also has relatively low insurance premiums compared to some other models. USAA is the cheapest insurer for Tacoma owners, with an average rate of $88 per month. See which insurance companies have the lowest Tacoma rates in the table below.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $120 American Family $153 CSAA $146 Direct Auto $172 Farmers $205 GEICO $100 Liberty Mutual $154 Nationwide $111 Progressive $142 State Farm $97 The General $221 Travelers $176 USAA $88 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a full-size SUV with a starting MSRP of $36,620. This vehicle comes in several different versions and trim levels with more features and higher costs. The Highlander is also one of the most affordable Toyota models to insure, as you can see in the table below.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $114 American Family $145 CSAA $139 Direct Auto $163 Farmers $195 GEICO $95 Liberty Mutual $146 Nationwide $106 Progressive $135 State Farm $92 The General $210 Travelers $167 USAA $83 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is one of the top-selling hybrid vehicles in the U.S.[3] The 2023 Prius has a starting price of $27,450 and it’s also affordable to insure. USAA has the cheapest Pruis insurance, at an average rate of $81 per month.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $112 American Family $142 CSAA $136 Direct Auto $159 Farmers $191 GEICO $93 Liberty Mutual $143 Nationwide $103 Progressive $132 State Farm $90 The General $206 Travelers $164 USAA $81 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota Tundra

The Toyota Tundra is a popular pickup truck with an MSRP of $39,965. The cost of car insurance on a Tundra is slightly more expensive compared to other models. USAA has the lowest average rate, at $90 per month. Here, you can see which insurers have the cheapest car insurance premiums for the Toyota Tundra.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Allstate $124 American Family $157 CSAA $150 Direct Auto $176 Farmers $211 GEICO $103 Liberty Mutual $158 Nationwide $114 Progressive $146 State Farm $99 The General $228 Travelers $181 USAA $90 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Toyota 4Runner

The 2023 4Runner has an MSRP of $40,155, making it the most expensive Toyota model on this list. However, the 4Runner also has the lowest average car insurance premiums out of the eight Toyota models Insurify reviewed. Below, you can see which companies offer the cheapest car insurance premiums for the 4Runner.