Cost of Toyota Car Insurance (2023)

Toyota has a reputation for offering affordable vehicles, but the average cost of Toyota insurance is above average, depending on the model.

Updated October 4, 2023

Toyota is consistently recognized as one of the top-selling auto manufacturers in the U.S. The company is known for its affordable and reliable vehicles, as well as its extensive lineup of hybrid and electric cars.

The average cost of Toyota car insurance is $198 per month for full coverage and $107 per month for minimum coverage. That’s slightly more expensive than the U.S. national average rate, which is $205 for full coverage and $103 for liability coverage.

Quick Facts

  • The Toyota 4Runner has the lowest average insurance premiums of any Toyota model.

  • The Toyota Corolla has the most expensive insurance rates, on average.

  • Toyota also offers its own insurance policies through the Toyota Auto Insurance program, though it’s only available in 12 states.

Cost of Toyota insurance by model

Car insurance premiums are personalized for every driver based on factors like your location, age, discounts, and vehicle type. In the table below, you can see average full-coverage and liability-only quotes for some of Toyota’s most popular models.

Toyota Vehicle ModelAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Camry$209$140
Corolla$216$145
RAV4$170$114
Tacoma$179$120
Highlander$170$114
Prius$166$111
Tundra$184$123
4Runner$164$110
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Toyota insurance by model

If you’re shopping for a Toyota, getting car insurance quotes for several models can help you find the cheapest vehicle to insure. See which Toyotas have the lowest average insurance premiums.

Toyota Camry

The average cost of car insurance on a Toyota Camry is more expensive than the average rates for most other Toyota models. However, the Camry is one of Toyota’s cheapest vehicles, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $26,420. This difference in price between the vehicle and its insurance could be because the Camry is one of the nation’s most-stolen vehicles.[1]

See average Toyota Camry car insurance quotes from some of the top car insurance companies below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$140
American Family$178
CSAA$171
Direct Auto$201
Farmers$240
GEICO$117
Liberty Mutual$180
Nationwide$130
Progressive$166
State Farm$113
The General$259
Travelers$206
USAA$102


Toyota Corolla

The Corolla is the most affordable vehicle in Toyota’s lineup, with a starting MSRP of $21,900. Toyota also sells hybrid and hatchback Corolla models. Despite the car’s low sticker price, it’s one of Toyota’s more expensive vehicles to insure and, again, has high theft rates.[1]

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for the Toyota Corolla.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$145
American Family$184
CSAA$176
Direct Auto$207
Farmers$247
GEICO$121
Liberty Mutual$185
Nationwide$134
Progressive$171
State Farm$116
The General$267
Travelers$212
USAA$106


Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the bestselling vehicles in the U.S.[2] It has a starting MSRP of $28,275, which makes it one of Toyota’s lowest-priced SUV models. Compared to other popular Toyotas, the RAV4 also has more affordable insurance premiums.

Below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies for the RAV4.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$114
American Family$145
CSAA$139
Direct Auto$163
Farmers$195
GEICO$95
Liberty Mutual$146
Nationwide$105
Progressive$135
State Farm$92
The General$210
Travelers$167
USAA$83


Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma clocks in with an MSRP of $28,600. That makes it the cheapest truck in Toyota’s lineup, and it also has relatively low insurance premiums compared to some other models. USAA is the cheapest insurer for Tacoma owners, with an average rate of $88 per month. See which insurance companies have the lowest Tacoma rates in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$120
American Family$153
CSAA$146
Direct Auto$172
Farmers$205
GEICO$100
Liberty Mutual$154
Nationwide$111
Progressive$142
State Farm$97
The General$221
Travelers$176
USAA$88


Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a full-size SUV with a starting MSRP of $36,620. This vehicle comes in several different versions and trim levels with more features and higher costs. The Highlander is also one of the most affordable Toyota models to insure, as you can see in the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$114
American Family$145
CSAA$139
Direct Auto$163
Farmers$195
GEICO$95
Liberty Mutual$146
Nationwide$106
Progressive$135
State Farm$92
The General$210
Travelers$167
USAA$83


Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is one of the top-selling hybrid vehicles in the U.S.[3] The 2023 Prius has a starting price of $27,450 and it’s also affordable to insure. USAA has the cheapest Pruis insurance, at an average rate of $81 per month.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$112
American Family$142
CSAA$136
Direct Auto$159
Farmers$191
GEICO$93
Liberty Mutual$143
Nationwide$103
Progressive$132
State Farm$90
The General$206
Travelers$164
USAA$81


Toyota Tundra

The Toyota Tundra is a popular pickup truck with an MSRP of $39,965. The cost of car insurance on a Tundra is slightly more expensive compared to other models. USAA has the lowest average rate, at $90 per month. Here, you can see which insurers have the cheapest car insurance premiums for the Toyota Tundra.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$124
American Family$157
CSAA$150
Direct Auto$176
Farmers$211
GEICO$103
Liberty Mutual$158
Nationwide$114
Progressive$146
State Farm$99
The General$228
Travelers$181
USAA$90


Toyota 4Runner

The 2023 4Runner has an MSRP of $40,155, making it the most expensive Toyota model on this list. However, the 4Runner also has the lowest average car insurance premiums out of the eight Toyota models Insurify reviewed. Below, you can see which companies offer the cheapest car insurance premiums for the 4Runner.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Allstate$110
American Family$140
CSAA$134
Direct Auto$157
Farmers$188
GEICO$92
Liberty Mutual$141
Nationwide$102
Progressive$130
State Farm$89
The General$203
Travelers$162
USAA$80


Best companies for Toyota car insurance

The car insurance marketplace is highly saturated, and most areas have dozens of car insurance companies to choose from. Before you purchase car insurance for a Toyota, it’s a good idea to compare several insurers and get personalized rate quotes. These are a few of the best companies for insuring your Toyota:

Best for active-duty military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

In business for more than 100 years, USAA exclusively serves members of the military and their immediate families. The company offers multiple types of insurance products, as well as banking, investing, and retirement services. Auto insurance customers have access to a number of discounts, including for bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. A.M. Best gives USAA an A++ rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards good driving with up to 30% discount

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • No 24/7 customer phone support

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best for overall customer satisfaction: State Farm

State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years, and today sells auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small business insurance. Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types, to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. State Farm also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region on the J.D. Power Overall Customer Satisfaction Index.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • No gap insurance offering

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best for drivers older than 25: GEICO

A highly recognizable name in car insurance, GEICO is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. The company started out as the Government Employees Insurance Company, serving U.S. government workers and military personnel. In addition to auto insurance, GEICO also sells homeowner, flood insurance, life insurance, business insurance, and identity protection, among other products. A.M. Best gives GEICO its highest rating for financial stability and credit. However, GEICO has nearly twice as many complaints as expected in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index.

Pros

  • Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers

  • Accident forgiveness available

Cons

  • High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs

  • No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Toyota car insurance coverages

You need to carry a minimum amount of car insurance in most states, but you can also purchase optional coverages that fill gaps in your standard policy and provide higher levels of protection. Here are some of the most common Toyota car insurance coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Liability coverage

    This policy covers your legal and financial responsibilities when you cause an accident, and it’s a required insurance product in most states. Specifically, it pays for the other driver’s medical expenses if they get injured, as well as their vehicle damages or other property damage in an accident you cause.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    This is optional. It pays for your vehicle’s damages after an accident you cause. Typically, the coverage limit for collision insurance is the actual cash value (ACV) of your vehicle. Most policies have a deductible that you pay out of pocket when you file a claim.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    This is another optional coverage and is sometimes called “other than collision” coverage. It covers your vehicle’s repairs stemming from a non-collision incident. For example, it usually covers weather-related damage, fires, floods, theft, vandalism, and accidents with animals.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    Gap insurance, which stands for “guaranteed asset protection,” is an add-on endorsement for drivers who lease or finance their cars. If your Toyota is totaled in an accident and you owe more than your car’s value on the loan, this policy will help you pay off the remaining balance. An insurance agent can help you figure out whether gap insurance makes sense for your situation.

Toyota car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about getting cheap Toyota car insurance, check out the answers below.

  • Who has the cheapest Toyota insurance?

    No one car insurance company has the cheapest Toyota insurance for all drivers. However, USAA is the cheapest Toyota insurance company overall based on Insurify’s analysis of recent rate data. Keep in mind that the cost of Toyota insurance depends on many factors, like your location, vehicle model, age, credit score, and driving record.

  • Are Toyotas expensive to insure?

    Toyotas can be expensive to insure, but it depends on the model you have. The average cost of Toyota insurance is a little more expensive than the U.S. national average for all vehicles. You can find the most affordable Toyota insurance for your situation by comparing rates from multiple insurers.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Toyota Camry?

    On average, Toyota Camry insurance costs $209 per month for full coverage and $140 per month for liability coverage. This means the Camry has the highest average auto insurance rates of the Toyota models presented here.

  • Does Toyota Auto Insurance have an app?

    Currently, no mobile app exists for Toyota Auto Insurance customers. If you have car insurance through the Toyota Auto Insurance program, you can manage your policy, file claims, and make payments online.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Reader's Digest. "These Are the 10 Cars That Are Most Likely to Get Stolen." Accessed September 22, 2023
  2. Goodcarbadcar.net. "2020 US BEST SELLING VEHICLES – ALL SEGMENTS." Accessed September 22, 2023
  3. Greencars.com. "Best-Selling Hybrid Cars." Accessed September 22, 2023
