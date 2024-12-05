Home>Car Insurance

Are Trucks More Expensive to Insure? (2024)

Some pickup trucks are cheaper to insure than sedans, Insurify data suggests.

Updated December 17, 2024

The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $153 per month. Trucks cost about $151 per month to insure, while sedans average around $174, based on Insurify data. Although trucks cost slightly less to insure than cars, many factors can affect rates, like safety features, make and model, and your ZIP code.

Here’s what you need to know about truck insurance costs.

Quick Facts

  • The Ford F-150 is one of the cheapest full-size pickups to insure.

  • Vehicle repair costs can influence insurance rates.

  • Liability-only rates are comparable between many pickup trucks and sedans.

Average cost of car vs. truck insurance

Insuring a car costs more than insuring a truck, even though trucks typically have higher suggested retail prices. For example, the Ford F-150 truck has a starting MSRP of $37,065 and costs around $191 per month for full coverage, on average. But if you choose a top-selling sedan like a Toyota Camry — which has a much lower starting MSRP of $26,420 — you’ll pay an average of $223 for full-coverage insurance.

Multiple factors affect average car insurance rates, including safety features. In the case of these two popular vehicles, the F-150 likely costs less to insure than the Toyota sedan thanks to its higher IIHS safety rating.[1]

Vehicle
MSRP
Liability-Only Rate
Full-Coverage Rate
Ford F-150$37,065$102$191
Toyota Camry$26,420$106$223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of truck insurance for popular models

The average cost of truck insurance for eight popular models is $103 per month for liability-only insurance and about $199 for full-coverage insurance. Some larger trucks, like the 2024 Ram 1500, cost slightly more to insure, while smaller trucks typically cost less.

The 2024 Ford Ranger has the lowest insurance rates on average. It’s smaller than the Ford F-150 and comes with a lower starting cost, which could explain why it’s cheaper to insure. The Ranger also has a lower towing capacity. This limits how the truck can be used, potentially reducing risky activities and rates.

The below table shows the average insurance costs for popular truck models.

Vehicle
Liability-Only Rate
Full-Coverage Rate
Ford F-150$102$191
Chevrolet Silverado$105$203
Ram 1500$108$227
GMC Sierra$103$204
Toyota Tacoma$101$190
Ford Ranger$101$187
Honda Ridgeline$104$201
Toyota Tundra$101$192
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Truck insurance costs an average of $151 per month

Average cost of car insurance for popular models

The average cost of insurance for many popular car models is usually higher than getting truck insurance. For instance, with the Tesla Model 3, you’ll pay more for full coverage than you would for a Toyota Tacoma truck. This is especially true for electric vehicles and hybrids. Insuring popular SUVs, like the Nissan Rogue, can sometimes be slightly more pricey than truck insurance, too.

Here’s a closer look at average sedan and small SUV liability-only and full-coverage rates.

Vehicle
Liability-Only Rate
Full-Coverage Rate
Tesla Model Y$118$321
Toyota RAV4$99$184
Honda CR-V$98$169
Toyota Camry$106$223
Tesla Model 3$119$363
Nissan Rogue$102$195
Toyota Corolla$105$223
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Factors that affect car insurance premiums

A vehicle’s specific model year and its safety rating are only some of the factors car insurance companies look at when determining rates. Other factors also affect average rates for insurance policies, like your age and gender, your driving record, and the type of coverage you choose.[2]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b105bebbec/car-and-driving-96x96-gold_023-driving-test.svg

    Driving record

    Safe drivers with no accidents or tickets on their records usually get the lowest average monthly rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/65385b4b54/banking-96x96-green_032-credit-card.svg

    Credit history

    Drivers with poor credit histories usually pay higher insurance premiums because insurers consider them to be a higher risk.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/25057fcc72/family-96x96-orange_003-man.svg

    Gender

    Average insurance rates for women are typically lower than what men pay. Insurers generally view men as higher-risk drivers.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/8aeabb608a/family-96x96-blue_002-girl.svg

    Age

    Younger drivers pay higher rates than middle-aged drivers due to an increased risk of fatal accidents.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c939068e05/miles.svg

    Car usage

    Driving long distances frequently or using your vehicle for business reasons can cause your rates to go up.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/dc01f991d6/surgery-96x96-orange_010-location.svg

    Location

    Your ZIP code plays an important role in securing competitive rates. For example, if your city experiences higher motor vehicle thefts or crash rates than the national average, you may pay higher rates.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c8ad9d5019/driving-accidents.svg

    Coverage type

    Many types of coverage are available beyond the state-required liability policies. Choosing additional coverage typically increases your premiums.

Truck vs. car insurance FAQs

Insurance costs for sedans and pickup trucks often vary based on numerous factors, like the vehicle’s make and model, coverage type, and how often you drive the vehicle. When comparing insurance rates between trucks and cars, consider the additional information below.

  • How much insurance do you need on your car or truck?

    All U.S. states except New Hampshire require a minimum amount of liability coverage. How much insurance coverage you need beyond the state minimum depends on many factors, like your vehicle’s age, how you use the car, and how much financial protection you want. If you lease or finance the vehicle, the lender will probably require you to carry a full-coverage policy.

  • Do cars or trucks cost more to insure?

    Cars cost more to insure, on average, according to Insurify data. Dozens of factors influence insurance rates, including the value of the vehicle, its safety features, and your driving record.

  • Is a 4x4 truck more expensive to insure?

    It’s possible. A 4x4 truck may increase the insurance cost. These vehicle systems are more complex and have higher repair costs. Though vehicle make and model are influential, they’re not the only factors that affect car insurance rates.

  • What is the average insurance cost for a truck?

    The average cost of truck insurance is $103 per month for a liability-only policy and $199 per month for a full-coverage policy. Your rate may be higher or lower, depending on your driving record.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2024 Ford F-150."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Fatality Facts 2022: Males and Females."
