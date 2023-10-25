Cost of Nissan Rogue Car Insurance (2023)

Joe Dyton has been a professional writer since 1999. He's been writing about the auto insurance industry for 15 years and was an in-house marketing copywriter for GEICO for a decade. Learn more about Joe at joedyton.com.
The Nissan Rogue is an incredibly popular vehicle, and it comes in four versions: S, SV, SL, and Platinum. The 2023 Nissan Rogue was MotorTrend’s top-ranked compact SUV in its Ultimate Car Rankings Fall/Winter 2023. And it received the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) highest five-star overall vehicle safety rating.[1]
If you’re in the market for a compact SUV, you’ll find others that are similarly priced as the Nissan Rogue, such as the Mazda CX-5 and Hyundai Tucson.[2] With four different models, the price for a 2023 Nissan Rogue varies, starting at $27,910 MSRP for the Rogue S.
Keep reading to find the best coverage for one of the safer compact SUVs in the U.S.
Quick Facts
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance rates for the 2023 Nissan Rogue.
Age, gender, credit history, marital status, and more can all affect your car insurance rates.
If you’re financing your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to carry full coverage.
Cost of Nissan Rogue insurance
The cost of your Nissan Rogue auto insurance will depend on a number of factors. First, what model year are you driving? The average monthly cost for a 2023 Rogue is $186 for full coverage. If you’re driving an older model, your premium will likely be lower.
Your car insurance company uses many factors besides model year to determine your auto insurance rates, including your age, gender, credit history, marital status, driving record, and more. USAA currently offers the best average monthly rates for the 2023 Nissan Rogue, at $124 for full coverage.
2023 Nissan Rogue insurance
The MSRP of the 2023 Nissan Rogue starts at $27,360. The table below shows average quotes for the cost of car insurance for Nissan Rogue from specific insurers.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$91
State Farm
$101
GEICO
$137
Allstate
$124
American Family
$156
Progressive
$149
Liberty Mutual
$163
Travelers
$181
Farmers
$212
The General
$231
2022 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2022 Nissan Rogue S was $24,960. Pricing increased for the Rogue SV ($26,530) and the Rogue SL ($25,590).
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$80
State Farm
$88
GEICO
$91
Allstate
$108
American Family
$137
Progressive
$131
Liberty Mutual
$143
Travelers
$158
Farmers
$185
The General
$202
2021 Nissan Rogue insurance
The MSRP for the 2021 Nissan Rogue started at $25,650, ranging up to $36,836 for the Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$121
State Farm
$116
GEICO
$120
Allstate
$143
American Family
$183
Progressive
$163
Liberty Mutual
$183
Travelers
$210
Farmers
$247
The General
$263
2020 Nissan Rogue insurance
The 2020 Nissan Rogue had a starting MSRP of $25,200 (Rogue S FWD).
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$76
State Farm
$85
GEICO
$87
Allstate
$104
American Family
$131
Progressive
$125
Liberty Mutual
$137
Travelers
$151
Farmers
$178
The General
$194
2019 Nissan Rogue insurance
The MSRP for the 2019 Nissan Rogue started at $24,800 and went up to $32,740 for the SL AWD model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$74
State Farm
$82
GEICO
$84
Allstate
$101
American Family
$127
Progressive
$121
Liberty Mutual
$133
Travelers
$146
Farmers
$172
The General
$188
2018 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2018 Nissan Rogue was $24,680.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$67
State Farm
$75
GEICO
$77
Allstate
$92
American Family
$116
Progressive
$111
Liberty Mutual
$121
Travelers
$134
Farmers
$157
The General
$171
2017 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2017 Nissan Rogue was $23,820 (Nissan Rogue S FWD).
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$67
State Farm
$74
GEICO
$76
Allstate
$90
American Family
$114
Progressive
$110
Liberty Mutual
$119
Travelers
$132
Farmers
$155
The General
$169
2016 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2016 Nissan Rogue was $23,240.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$66
State Farm
$73
GEICO
$76
Allstate
$90
American Family
$114
Progressive
$147
Liberty Mutual
$119
Travelers
$131
Farmers
$154
The General
$167
2015 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the second-generation Nissan Rogue was $22,790 for the Rogue S FWD model.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$62
State Farm
$69
GEICO
$71
Allstate
$85
American Family
$107
Progressive
$103
Liberty Mutual
$112
Travelers
$124
Farmers
$145
The General
$158
2014 Nissan Rogue insurance
The MSRP for the all-new 2014 Nissan Rogue was $22,490.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$62
State Farm
$69
GEICO
$71
Allstate
$84
American Family
$106
Progressive
$102
Liberty Mutual
$111
Travelers
$123
Farmers
$145
The General
$158
2013 Nissan Rogue insurance
The original MSRP for the 2013 Nissan Rogue was $24,435 (Rogue Sport S 4D).
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$61
State Farm
$67
GEICO
$69
Allstate
$82
American Family
$104
Progressive
$100
Liberty Mutual
$109
Travelers
$120
Farmers
$142
The General
$154
2012 Nissan Rogue insurance
The starting MSRP for the 2012 Nissan Rogue was $21,530 for the Rogue S and $29,120 for the Rogue SV.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
$59
State Farm
$66
GEICO
$68
Allstate
$81
American Family
$102
Progressive
$97
Liberty Mutual
$107
Travelers
$118
Farmers
$139
The General
$151
Nissan Rogue car insurance coverages
Your Nissan Rogue car insurance rates will depend on various factors, such as your vehicle’s model year, whether you have a clean driving record (no traffic violations), your age (younger drivers tend to pay a higher premium), your address, insurance history, and more. Having good credit can also help lower your car insurance premium.
The amount of coverage you need will also vary based on your vehicle. For example, if you’re driving an older or paid-off Nissan Rogue, you may only need minimum coverage. And if you’re financing a newer vehicle, your lender may require you to carry full coverage.
Regardless of your situation, here are a few car insurance coverages you can consider carrying for your Nissan Rogue:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage helps pay for repairs to your Nissan Rogue after you hit another car or object. You can use this coverage whether you’re at fault or not.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs after a non-collision accident. Such incidents include hitting an animal, theft, fire, and vandalism.
Liability coverage
Liability coverage can help you pay for the other driver’s bills if you’re ever found at fault in a car accident. Medical expenses for bodily injury and legal defense fees are some of the costs liability coverage can help pay for.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Most states require drivers to carry car insurance, but that doesn’t mean all drivers do. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can help you pay for damages or medical expenses in the event someone who’s uninsured hits your Nissan Rogue.
Nissan Rogue car insurance FAQs
Your Nissan Rogue deserves proper coverage, whether it’s new or old. Not sure what constitutes “proper” for your vehicle? Here’s some more information to help you determine the best way to get car insurance.
Who has the cheapest Nissan Rogue insurance?
USAA offers the cheapest car insurance coverage for Nissan Rogue drivers. Full coverage costs $124 per month for a 2023 model. However, only active and former military members (and their families) are eligible for USAA car insurance.
Fortunately, other insurers offer affordable rates as well. State Farm isn’t far behind USAA’s average insurance rates, offering $137 per month for full coverage. GEICO also offers some low rates for Nissan Rogue drivers.
Are Nissan Rogues expensive to insure?
Your Nissan Rogue car insurance costs will depend on your vehicle’s age and your insurance company. For example, the average monthly rate for a 2023 Nissan Rogue insurance policy is $101 with State Farm, but Farmers car insurance costs twice that amount.
How much does it cost to insure a Nissan Rogue?
Nissan Rogue insurance rates vary. Full-coverage insurance for a 2023 Nissan Rogue starts at $124 per month with USAA. The cost of Nissan Rogue insurance increases from there with other insurers. However, if you’re insuring an older model, your rates may be lower.
How much is it to insure a 2023 Nissan Rogue?
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance for a 2023 Nissan Rogue is $186 per month, with a lower rate of $93 for liability only. Nissan Rogue car insurance prices can go up or down depending on your insurance company, address, driving history, age, and vehicle safety features.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
