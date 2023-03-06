What car insurance coverage do you need for a minivan?

How you use your minivan influences your car insurance needs. If you’re using your minivan strictly for personal reasons, you need a standard auto insurance policy. If you plan to use your minivan for business activities, you need a commercial auto insurance policy.[2]

For many drivers, minivans are for personal use. Personal use can include activities like road trips and your daily commute.[3]

When driving for personal use, the amount of coverage you need for a minivan varies based on your specific driver profile. Plus, most states set their own car insurance coverage requirements.

Depending on where you live and your financial situation, you might need the following coverage:

Bodily injury liability: Bodily injury liability insurance pays for injuries you cause to someone else. Most states require a minimum level of this coverage.

Property damage liability: Property damage liability helps pay to repair or replace other people’s property. For example, if you hit a fence, this coverage may help pay for the repairs to the fence. Most states require a minimum level of this coverage.

Medical payments and personal injury protection (PIP): These coverages pay for injuries you and your passengers sustain in an accident. In some cases, they may also cover lost wages.

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage: If you get in an accident with someone who doesn’t have sufficient insurance, this coverage will help you cover the financial fallout of the incident.

Collision coverage: If you get in an accident with another car, collision coverage will help repair or replace your vehicle.

Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage helps repair or replace your vehicle after an unexpected loss due to events like theft, natural disasters, vandalism, and more.[4]

When determining how much van insurance you need, the starting point is your state’s minimum coverage requirements. Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage.[1]

However, it can be beneficial to carry more than the minimum requirements. Experts suggest carrying at least $100,000 of bodily injury protection per person and $300,000 per accident.[1]

If you’re leasing or financing your minivan, the lender may require additional collision and comprehensive coverage.[5] But even if a lender doesn’t require collision and comprehensive coverage, it might be the right fit for your wallet. Full coverage can help you repair or replace your vehicle after an accident.

