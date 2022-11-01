Cheapest Car Insurance for Teens (2022)

Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance

Finding affordable car insurance is about more than discounts. There are many ways to lower your rate without a discount program. Make sure that you take advantage of all the ways you can adjust your policy to save.

Shop Around for Car Insurance

The easiest way to get cheap car insurance is by comparison-shopping. You should compare car insurance rates before you buy a policy. After your initial purchase, you should review quotes at least every six months. You can make this process automatic when you use Insurify and sign up to get alerts when a lower rate is available.

Remain on Your Parents’ Policy

Buying your own policy is usually more expensive than being added to an existing policy. When you stay on your parents’ policy, you get access to all their insurance discounts - most of which are hard to come by when you get your own car insurance policy. Plus, your parents likely have better credit than you, giving them better car insurance rates.

Drive an Older, Safer Car

Older cars are less expensive to buy and insure, significantly so if you drop comprehensive and collision coverage coverage. There are many safe older cars on the market today. When you choose a car with safety features, you often get a discount for each one. Many companies offer discounts for antilock breaks, automatic seat belts, and even airbags.

Select a High-Deductible Plan

Your deductible is what you pay in the event of a claim. The higher your deductible, the lower your monthly premium. Plus, choosing a higher deductible means you’ll be less likely to file a claim for a low-cost repair – something that’s usually not worth the added costs later. Just don’t raise your deductible higher than what you can reasonably afford.

Opt for Liability-Only Coverage

Another benefit of driving an older vehicle (that you own outright) is the ability to purchase liability-only coverage. That means you forgo full-coverage car insurance policies, i.e., policies that include collision and comprehensive coverage. You still need to comply with state minimums.

Keep a Clean Driving Record

Your driving record is the most crucial piece of the cheap car insurance puzzle. Obeying traffic laws, driving defensively, and driving under safe conditions are the best ways to ensure you get low auto insurance rates for years to come. Drivers with a clean record benefit from the lowest car insurance rates.

Maintain a Good Credit Score

Did you know your credit score influences the cost of car insurance in most states? When you’re a teenager, your first task is building good credit. Once you establish credit, you must maintain it. It’s much easier to destroy your credit score than it is to maintain it. And once your credit score is low, it’s harder to raise it.

Take Advantage of Discounts

Cash in on all the car insurance discounts you might be eligible for. Some might include:

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance