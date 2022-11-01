Best Car Insurance for New Drivers (2022)

How to Save Money on Car Insurance as a New Driver

Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can save money on your auto insurance policy as a new driver.

Stay on Your Parents’ Car Insurance

The ideal way for you to save money on car insurance is to stay on your parents’ policy. This is because your parents’ insurance history, credit score, and driving record can lead to lower premiums than you’d be able to land on your own. If you stay on your parents’ plan for as long as possible, you can potentially save thousands of dollars.

As long as you have the same primary residence as your parents, there’s a good chance you can be added to their policy. If you’re a college student, you can likely stay on their plan too, as long as you don’t drive your own car while you’re living away from home. Once you officially move out of your parents’ house, you will need to purchase your own separate policy.

Shop Around

Since car insurance companies aren’t created equal, it’s well worth your time to shop around and compare rates. You can use a car insurance quote comparison tool like Insurify to receive personalized quotes from multiple insurance providers at once and simplify the process of finding car insurance. When you shop around, make sure you compare apples to apples.

For example, if you’re looking at liability coverage from one company, make sure the other rates you’re comparing are also for liability insurance, not full coverage or another type of policy.

Choose a Safe, Affordable Car

It might be tempting to cruise around in a shiny luxury vehicle like a Lexus, BMW, or Mercedes-Benz. Doing so, however, will increase your car insurance premiums. This is because pricey models are more likely to get stolen. Ideally, you’d choose a safe, reliable car like a Honda or Toyota.

Drive Responsibly

One of the best ways to lock in the most affordable auto insurance rates as a new driver is to practice good driving habits and maintain a clean driving record. A good track record on the road, free of violations and at-fault accidents is important.

It increases your chances of securing a safe driver discount or locking in lower rates. If you’re a teen driver with a history of reckless driving, you may have to pay more for your car insurance plan.

Consider a High Deductible

Most states require you to buy liability coverage to drive legally. However, some car insurance companies might require add-on insurance like collision or comprehensive coverage, which can cause your premiums to skyrocket. If this is the case for you, you may want to set a higher deductible to save money on your car insurance premiums.

Bundle Your Car Insurance

If you already have a home, renters, or life insurance policy, find out if your provider will let you bundle your plans and save money as a result. You could always find another car insurance company that will reward you for bundling if your current one is unable to.

Explore Discounts

Typically, car insurance companies like GEICO, Allstate, Progressive, and State Farm offer a variety of discounts to their policyholders. These discounts can save you money on your car insurance plan, especially if you qualify for multiple. Below, we’ll go into more detail about the types of discounts that might be available to you as a new driver.

