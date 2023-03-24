Best small cars for teens
Small cars can be a good option for families on a budget, as they typically offer good fuel efficiency and lower maintenance costs.[2] Although they don’t provide as much crash protection as larger vehicles, many earn high safety ratings from the IIHS.[3]
Acura Integra
Starting price: $31,300
Safety rating: Good
The 2023 Acura Integra is the 2023 Top Safety Pick+ and scores well in front and side crash tests, according to IIHS.[4] Teen drivers can benefit from the AcuraWatch Advanced Safety and Driver Assist features, including a rear camera, blind-spot detection, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. The Integra also has Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging.
Honda Civic Sedan
Starting price: $22,050
Safety rating: Good
The 2022 Honda Civic Sedan was an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ in 2022.[5] Its safety features beneficial for teen drivers include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning, and a rearview camera. This model also has a Bose premium sound system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Mazda3 Hatchback
Starting price: $23,550
Safety rating: Good
Earning a spot as a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick, the 2023 Mazda3 Hatchback has blind-spot monitoring and i-ACTIVSENSE technology to improve visibility, monitor traffic conditions, alert you to hazards, and help you avoid collisions.[4] It also has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it popular among young drivers.
Mazda3 Sedan
Starting price: $22,550
Safety rating: Good
The 2023 Mazda3 Sedan has i-ACTIVSENSE safety features, including Traffic Jam Assist, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree monitors, and smart brake support. Teens will enjoy the Bose sound system, heated front seats, moonroof, and cup holders for their passengers.
Honda Civic Hatchback
Starting price: $25,850
Safety rating: Good
Another top safety pick for teens is the 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback.[4] The IIHS scored it highly for safety in driver head and neck injuries and rear passenger head protection. The car features a blind-spot information system, cross-traffic monitoring, and a wide-angle rearview camera for better visibility when in reverse.