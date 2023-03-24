What safety features are important for teen drivers?

When choosing the best car for teens, it’s important to consider safety features that can help provide peace of mind when they’re on the road. Here are some safety features to look for:

Antilock brakes

When you need to make a sudden stop, an antilock braking system (ABS) can be your knight in shining armor. To keep you from losing steering control, ABS rapidly pumps the brakes to prevent your wheels from locking up. This is especially important for teen drivers who are still mastering the art of emergency maneuvers.

Traction and stability control

Your teen can keep their car under control while driving by using traction control on slick surfaces and stability control on sudden turns or maneuvers. These safety features can be a lifesaver for novice drivers still honing their skills.

Forward-collision warning

Using cameras, radar, or lasers, forward-collision warning (FCW) can alert drivers when they’re in danger of colliding with another vehicle or object in front of them — it displays a visual or audio warning if the car gets too close. FCW is helpful for teen drivers who are still developing situational awareness behind the wheel.

Blind-spot monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring detects other vehicles in areas that you can’t always see with just mirrors. Blind-spot monitoring adds an extra layer of safety, especially for teen drivers still learning the ropes.

Adaptive cruise control

Cruise control is a great feature until you get too close to the car in front of you. However, adaptive cruise control can save the day by adjusting the car’s speed to maintain a safe distance. It’s helpful for teen drivers, who may be more prone to tailgating or not leaving enough space between vehicles.

Additional safety features to consider

Here are other car safety features to consider when you buy a new or used car for a teenage driver:

Airbags

Seat belt reminder

Pedestrian detection

Rear cross-traffic alert

Lane-departure warning

Lane-keeping assist

Backup camera

Parking assist