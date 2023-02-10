What Is the Difference Between a REAL ID and a Driver’s License?

REAL ID vs. driver’s license

Though standard driver’s licenses and REAL IDs have similarities, notable differences exist. Both allow you to legally operate motor vehicles in the United States, but a REAL ID complies with higher security standards. Starting in 2025, a standard driver’s license will no longer grant access through TSA at the airport and more. Here’s what you need to know about both forms of identification.

REAL ID

Congress established a national set of minimum security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification with the REAL ID Act of 2005. The act also prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting licenses and ID cards from states that fail to meet these standards.[1]

REAL IDs are used to identify and permit entrance to U.S. residents in three main situations:

Accessing certain federal facilities

Boarding a federally regulated commercial aircraft

Entering nuclear power plants

You can tell that you have a REAL ID if it has a compliant marking of a star on the top right of the card.[2]

Driver’s license

A license issued under a governmental authority, a driver’s license permits you to operate a motor vehicle. The main visible difference between a license and a REAL ID is the compliant marking. Without a REAL ID-compliant marking, the card is a standard driver’s license.

A driver’s license is used to confirm your identity for other purposes as well, including if you need to show emergency personnel, pick up your child from school, or buy alcohol or tobacco.

See Also: Can You Legally Drive with an Expired License?