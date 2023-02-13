How to Prevent Road Salt from Damaging Your Car

How to prevent road salt damage to your car

It’s important to take steps to protect your car from road salt damage, rather than address damage after it occurs. Regularly washing and waxing your car is one of the best ways to prevent any long-term road salt damage. Doing this will help keep your car looking its best while also preserving its value over time.

1. Wash your car regularly in winter months

It’s important to wash your car regularly during winter months. Washing off the salt will help keep rust and corrosion from forming on the hidden parts of your vehicle.

2. Avoid driving after snowstorms

Avoid driving after major snowstorms when possible. Road salt can still stick to your car even after a thorough wash, so it’s ideal to wait until most of the salt has been cleared off the roads before driving. Driving after snowstorms is also a safety issue, as icy winter conditions caused nearly 400 fatal crashes in 2020.

3. Protect your car with wax

Add an extra layer of protection with wax. Wax creates a barrier between your car’s metal components and the corrosive effects of road salt and other debris that may come in contact with them.[8]

4. Keep your tires clean

Road salt tends to accumulate on tire rims and rubber surfaces, so make sure you give your tires a good clean every time you wash your car. It’s also a good idea to check your tire pressure during winter months, as cold air is denser and can cause low tire pressure. Adequate tire pressure is also important to maintain your steering during the winter.[9]

