Should You Tip the Tow Truck Driver?

Do most people tip tow truck drivers?

Do I have to tip the tow truck driver? While most tow truck drivers don't expect a tip for their service, it's always appreciated.

Tow truck operators are some of the most underappreciated workers on the road. They’re out in all types of weather, saving stranded motorists from unfortunate situations. And they make it look easy.

When your car breaks down and you need to call a tow truck, it isn’t always obvious whether you should tip the tow truck driver for their service. They don’t generally expect to receive tips, but they appreciate it.

You may be hoping for a rule of thumb on tipping, but unfortunately, there isn’t one. Around 50% of people tip for towing service. Whether it’s right for you depends on your personal preference and circumstances. You might consider tipping to acknowledge their professionalism or if the driver goes above and beyond the call of duty.

