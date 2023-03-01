Basic car maintenance costs

Basic car maintenance involves inspecting or replacing various parts of your vehicle. It can help identify and prevent issues early on and ensure your car runs as smoothly as possible. To determine how often you should perform basic car maintenance, check your owner’s manual. Depending on your vehicle, you may also receive maintenance reminders on your dashboard.

Since the costs to maintain your vehicle can add up quickly, it’s a good idea to budget for maintenance in advance. You can always open and add to a dedicated bank account for car maintenance and repairs.

Car maintenance costs depend on a variety of factors, like car make, model, and age. On average, car owners with a 5-year-old model spent $208 to maintain their vehicles over a 12-month period. Drivers with 10-year-old models reported an average of $406 in auto maintenance costs for a year.[3]

Oil and filter changes

Oil keeps engine parts lubricated and prevents the wear and tear of crucial components. Over time, oil becomes dirty as a result of dirt, dust, and debris. Since dirty engine oil is a hazard that can take a toll on your vehicle, regular oil and filter changes are important.

Oil and filter changes protect your engine from corrosion, cool the engine parts, clean your engine, and extend its lifespan. While the vehicle’s age, oil type, and your driving habits will influence how often you should change your oil and filter, most vehicles require them every 3,000 to 7,500 miles.[4]

Company Price of Oil and Filter Change Valvoline $73.99–$101.99 Jiffy Lube $50–$100 Meineke $42–$80 Take 5 Oil Change $49.99–$81.99 Midas $39.99–$89.99 *Prices are for services at locations in Cleveland, Ohio. Prices vary by location, and car owners should verify prices with their local franchise.

Cabin air filter changes

The cabin air filter is designed to clean the air that enters the vehicle’s interior through the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. It catches pollen, dust, and other pollutants that can lead to an unpleasant ride, especially if you or a passenger has allergies or other respiratory issues. Most manufacturers recommend that you change your cabin air filter every 12,000 to 15,000 miles.[5].

Company Price of Cabin Filter Change Valvoline $54.99 Jiffy Lube $26.99–$60.00 Meineke $34.88 Take 5 Oil Change $48.99 Midas $29.99–$39.99 *Prices are for services at locations in Cleveland, Ohio. Prices vary by location, and car owners should verify prices with their local franchise.

Tire rotations

A tire rotation involves moving vehicle tires from one position on the car to another. Where the tire moves depends on the vehicle, but a standard tire rotation will move tires from front to rear, sometimes crossing sides. Vehicles with different tire sizes or one-directional tread patterns will have different tire rotation patterns.

Tire rotations reduce the risk of uneven tire wear, which often occurs when the front of your vehicle is heavier than its rear. It can help you achieve a smoother ride, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance safety. The general rule of thumb is to rotate your tires every 5,000 to 6,000 miles, according to Goodyear.[6]

Company Price of Tire Rotation Valvoline $29.99 Discount Tire Complimentary Bridgestone $21.99 Firestone $22.00 Pep Boys $19.99 Goodyear $5.00 for non-Goodyear tires, complimentary for Goodyear tires *Prices are for services at locations in Cleveland, Ohio. Prices vary by location, and car owners should verify prices with their local franchise.

Multipoint inspections

Multipoint inspections are checkups for your vehicle. Through these inspections, you can find out how your vehicle is performing and initiate maintenance or repairs that will help you avoid headaches and costly issues down the road.

While it’s a good idea to get a multipoint inspection every 5,000 miles or every six months, you may also want to get one before a long road trip. A typical multipoint inspection involves an examination of engine coolant, transmission fluid, brake pads, calipers, fuel lines, wiper blades, and more.[7]

Company Price of Inspection Midas $39.99 Firestone $9.99 Goodyear Complimentary *Prices are for services at locations in Cleveland, Ohio. Prices vary by location, and car owners should verify prices with their local franchise.

Windshield wiper replacement

The windshield wipers on your vehicle are crucial as they wipe away rain, dust, and other things that land there.

Unfortunately, windshield wipers don’t last forever and will need to be replaced every six to 12 months.[8] If you notice your windshield wipers are leaving streaks on your windshield or they squeak while they wipe, then it’s probably time to replace them.

Wiper Brand Price of Replacement Anco $5–$32 Bosch $7–$12 Goodyear $23.95–$50.99 Michelin $7.97–$22.97 *Prices are for services at locations in Cleveland, Ohio. Prices vary by location, and car owners should verify prices with their local franchise.

New battery

A battery powers all the electrical systems in your vehicle. Over time, your battery will weaken and need a replacement. Sluggish engine performance, flickering headlights, and damage on the battery case are all signs that you need a new battery. In most cases, your car will be due for a new battery every three to six years. Depending on your vehicle make and model as well as the size and power of the battery, you can expect to pay anywhere from $45 to $250 for a battery replacement.[9]