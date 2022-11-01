4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car travel is the main mode of transportation for nearly 1.5 million San Antonio residents. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is an important step towards safe driving in San Antonio. Search and save on the best car insurance policies in San Antionio today.
Car Insurance in San Antonio, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in San Antonio, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in San Antonio is $231 per month, or $2772 annually.
Car insurance in San Antonio is $16 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in San Antonio on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in San Antonio, TX
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in San Antonio
|Insurance Provider in San Antonio
|GEICO
|$127 /mo
|State Farm
|$175 /mo
|Nationwide
|$196 /mo
|Mercury
|$238 /mo
|American Family
|$242 /mo
Best Car Insurance in San Antonio, TX
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in San Antonio. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$139 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$271 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$276 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$208 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$308 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Fort Worth
|$190/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Texas
|$220/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
San Antonio Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
While being young has its perks, it’s good to grow older in San Antonio—at least as far as driving is concerned. Why? Insurance claims peak for young drivers here, so the older you get (on average), the lower your monthly insurance premiums become. While twentysomething San Antonio drivers pay an average of $291 per month to insure their rides, drivers in their 30s and up enjoy premiums that are on average $72 lower than these younger drivers. A sweeter deal indeed!
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$505
|20s
|$292
|30s
|$224
|40s
|$235
|50s
|$233
|60s
|$206
|70s
|$205
|80s
|$262
San Antonio Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Though driving mistakes can work themselves off your insurance in time, it still hurts when they hit. San Antonio drivers with no violations on their record enjoy an average of $240 in monthly insurance premiums. However, just rolling through a red light can increase that rate almost $50 to $289 a month. Speeding can do similar financial damage. The average monthly insurance premium in San Antonio for those with a speeding violation on their record is $292.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$241
|Speeding Ticket
|$293
|At-Fault Accident
|$301
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$290
San Antonio Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’re not one to give much thought to your credit score, you should. Just like age, ZIP code, and the kind of car you drive all factor into your insurance rates, so does your credit rating. Paying bills on time is just one way to make sure you are keeping your credit score in check. Drivers in San Antonio with an excellent credit score can expect to pay an average of $240 a month in car insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$241
|Good
|$263
|Average
|$247
|Poor
|$250
Find local San Antonio agents
Whitaker Insurance Associates, Inc.8626 Tesoro Dr \#310,
San Antonio, TX 78217
Tom Hotaling Insurance Agency7300 Blanco Rd. Suite 102,
San Antonio, TX 78216
IBC Insurance Agency, Ltd.5300 Walzem Rd. Ste. 200,
San Antonio, TX 78218
Dan Kay Insurance9301 Broadway Ste. 100,
San Antonio, TX 78217
Anglesey Insurance Agency, LLC13620 NW Military Hwy.,
San Antonio, TX 78231
ARM Insurance Agency, Inc.1534 W Contour Dr Ste 101,
San Antonio, TX 78212
CS Innovative Insurance Solutions1813 Grandstand Dr,
San Antonio, TX 78238
Unified Insurance Agency9650 Datapoint Dr,
San Antonio, TX 78229
AllWide Insurance Agency1100 NW Loop 410 Ste 700,
San Antonio, TX 78213-2258
Prystash Insurance AgencyP.O. Box 17926,
San Antonio, TX 78217
San Antonio DMV Information
San Antonio, Texas has half a dozen DMV outposts around the area. The opening hours vary between 8:30 AM and 6 PM with additional early morning, evening, and weekend hours. Some DMV services are offered online, including requesting duplicate registration cards, emissions waiver applications, and title change status. They also offer online services that may help you to skip your in-person DMV visit altogether.
Public Transportation in San Antonio
The city of San Antonio offers residents and visitors expansive public transit options througout the city and into surrounding areas. the METRORail offers commuters and tourists access to the building downtown neighborhood and NRG Park to the Museum District and Texas Medican Center. Other lines connect the Theatre District and stadium. San Antionio's bus system runs through most streets, making frequent stops. With a fleet of over 1,200 buses, you'll never find yourself waiting too long. Greenlink buses are a free service providing the city connecting downtown with 18 stops throughout the city.
San Antonio also has a bike sharing program called B-Cycle. For a low membership costs, patrons can conveniently rent and return bicycles at 90 parking stations around the city. And, of course, San Antionio offers ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis.
Even with these services available, most San Antionio residents drive cars in and around the city. In fact, over 93 percent of households own vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams around the city. Make sure you're covered before you hit the road.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in San Antonio
As American drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
With an estimated 14.1 percent of vehicles driving uninsured throughout Texas, give yourself peace of mind with sufficient car insurance coverage. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—get quotes with Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you.
FAQs - San Antonio, TX Car Insurance
In the state of Texas, drivers are allowed to operate a vehicle using a valid, unexpired foreign license for up to one year or until they become a Texas resident. Once a person has legally become a Texas resident, they have 90 days to apply for and obtain a Texas license to continue to drive. It is also recommended to obtain an International Driving Permit (IDP) before driving in the United States. An IDP is not a driver’s license, but simply a translation of your permission to drive in your home country. Both forms of documentation must be present to prove your permission to drive in the United States. IDPs must be obtained in your home country.In addition to a driver’s license, foreign drivers must purchase car insurance before driving in Texas. For long-term driving in the States, it will be necessary to purchase traditional car insurance. For the cheapest car insurance options personalized to you, use Insurify to compare quotes.
Driving uninsured puts yourself and the drivers and passengers in the cars around you in great danger. You should never drive uninsured. Penalties for driving uninsured are severe and may include driving privilege and vehicle registration suspensions, revocation of license plates, statutory fees, reinstatement fees, and Texas State SR-22 requirements.
To legally drive in Texas, vehicles must carry liability insurance, even if they are just parked on the road. Bodily injury and property damage coverage are required as the minimum coverage in the state. Supplemental coverage for further protection in the case of an accident can be obtained in the form of comprehensive, collision, loan/lease payoff, medical payments, rental car reimbursements, roadside assistance, and uninsured motorist protection. Insurance agencies offer these options for further coverage in the case of an accident caused by or involving your vehicle. As insurance products become more comprehensive, so does the protection. While cheap auto insurance is what some drivers are in the market for, other drivers prefer to have the highest coverage.
Driving uninsured puts yourself, your passengers, your property, and everyone around you in danger. Never drive uninsured. In the state of Texas, if a driver is found to be driving uninsured, punishments can have major, costly, and long-term repercussions. For the first offense of driving without financial responsibility, drivers will receive four points on their license, hundreds in fines, and license suspension. They may also be mandated to file SR-22 insurance.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in San Antonio and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
Insurify Insights
How San Antonio Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in San Antonio, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how San Antonio drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in San Antonio
#262
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#240
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#197
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#111
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. San Antonio drivers rank 186 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #186
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. San Antonio drivers rank 197 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #197
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, San Antonio drivers rank 201 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #201
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, San Antonio drivers rank 215 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #215
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, San Antonio drivers rank 262 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #262
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with a speeding ticket: 6.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; San Antonio drivers rank 107 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #107
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with clean record: 82%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. San Antonio drivers rank 90 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #90
- Percent of drivers in San Antonio with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.98%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
