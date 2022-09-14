>Car Insurance>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Garland, Texas (2023)

State Farm offers the cheapest coverage in Garland, with rates of $41 per month.

Updated November 17, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST

Garland drivers pay an average of $188 per month for car insurance. This is higher than the national average of $154 per month but more affordable than most other cities in Texas.

Texas residents pay high auto insurance premiums overall, which could be the result of several things, including the state’s high population and above-average minimum insurance requirements. 

But if you live in Garland, you can still find ways to save. Here’s how.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland.

  • Garland drivers can get cheap car insurance by shopping around for coverage, saving with discounts, and choosing the right coverage for their needs.

  • Factors that may affect your insurance premiums include your driving history, age, credit score, location, and more.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Garland

Drivers in Garland have plenty of affordable auto insurance options to choose from. The best insurer for you will depend on your specific situation, needs, and budget.

To find this ideal insurer, you should compare quotes from several companies. As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind. Their state average coverage rates are included in the table below.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.4$65$39Affordable coverage
GEICO4.2$70$43Discounts
Mile Auto3.4$94$49Low-mileage drivers
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for affordable coverage: State Farm

State Farm is one of the top car insurance companies in the country — and the top company based on market share. It consistently offers some of the best prices for Garland drivers. It also has highly rated customer satisfaction and a wide range of available coverages and discounts to choose from.

Pros

  • Cheap insurance premiums in Garland

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • Savings for safe driving

Cons

  • High number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer discounts compared to competitors

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

GEICO might be right for you if you want to save as much money as you can through discounts. Not only does GEICO have some of the most affordable rates in Garland, but it also offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. GEICO offers discounts for everything from your vehicle’s equipment to your driving habits, your personal affiliations, and more.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Savings for safe driving

  • Robust digital tools

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas

  • High number of customer complaints, according to the NAIC

  • Doesn’t offer gap insurance

Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.

Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified

Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.

Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified

Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.

James - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Mile Auto is a per-mile auto insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive, along with a small base rate. It’s a great option for remote workers and other low-mileage drivers. According to Mile Auto’s website, low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their insurance premiums by switching to per-mile insurance, depending on how much they drive.

Pros

  • Affordable coverage for low-mileage drivers

  • Only pay for the miles you use

  • Doesn’t track your driving location and habits

Cons

  • No available discounts

  • Pay higher premiums if you rack up the miles

  • No J.D. Power, AM Best, or NAIC ratings

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Garland

Your car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, driving history, location, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are within your control, while others aren’t.

As you look to lower your car insurance rates, keep these tips in mind:

  • Shop around. The first insurance quote you get won’t necessarily be the best. Each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums and may charge you different rates. Make sure to get quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best rates.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for everything from having a clean driving record and getting good grades in school to paying your policy premiums up front. Discounts can help you save hundreds of dollars per year on coverage.

  • Bundle your policies. If you also have other insurance products, such as home insurance or renters insurance, you can save money by bundling those policies with the same insurer.

  • Choose the right coverage. It’s important to purchase the right coverage to protect you in case of an accident. However, purchasing more coverage than you need can unnecessarily increase your premiums.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Garland: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is the most affordable type of policy you can get. Liability car insurance pays for other people’s bodily injuries and damage to other people’s property if you’re responsible for an accident. However, this coverage will not cover any expenses you incur.

You can find the cheapest liability insurance in Garland from State Farm, with a rate of $41 per month.

Nearly every state requires a minimal amount of liability insurance, but you can purchase coverage above and beyond that coverage to protect yourself from out-of-pocket liabilities.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm41
GEICO46
Mile Auto52
Allstate58
USAA74
Safeco88
Nationwide100
Progressive100
Midvale Home & Auto103
Mercury105
Dairyland110
Clearcover120
Chubb126
National General127
Liberty Mutual129
Commonwealth Casualty132
Elephant132
Direct Auto141
21st Century146
GAINSCO151
The General157
Bristol West168
AssuranceAmerica175
State Auto190
Infinity198
Foremost224
Hallmark235
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Garland: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is an option for drivers who want more protection than a liability-only plan can offer. While liability insurance covers damages and injuries to other people and their belongings, full-coverage insurance protects you as well.

It includes the legally required liability insurance but also includes coverages to pay for damage to your own vehicle after an accident or another incident, regardless of fault. Full coverage might be a good idea if you have a car that’s more valuable than you could afford to replace out of pocket. You may also be required to have full coverage if you have a lease or a loan on your vehicle.

State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Garland, at a monthly cost of $69.

Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage rates available from leading area insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm69
GEICO74
Allstate97
Mile Auto100
USAA122
Clearcover150
Mercury163
Travelers165
Nationwide171
Progressive172
Midvale Home & Auto185
Safeco185
Elephant203
Chubb208
AssuranceAmerica236
21st Century241
Direct Auto243
Liberty Mutual258
Dairyland273
National General283
Bristol West290
Infinity297
The General306
Commonwealth Casualty324
GAINSCO331
State Auto349
Foremost403
Hallmark459
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Garland car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Like most states, Texas law requires that all drivers have liability insurance. The minimum amount of liability coverage required in Texas is slightly higher than is required in most other states.

Keep in mind that while Texas mandates a minimum amount of coverage you must have, you can always purchase more. 

In 2023, the average cost of a new vehicle exceeds the state’s liability requirements. If you’re at fault for an accident and the damages exceed your insurance limits, you could be on the hook for paying the remaining damages out of pocket.

Below, you can see the state minimum liability requirements:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident4

In addition to the liability insurance Texas requires, there are several other coverage options you may want to add to your policy, such as:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle caused by something other than an accident, such as inclement weather or theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage pays for your medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage pays for medical expenses and non-medical expenses (such as lost wages) after an accident, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the at-fault driver doesn’t have enough liability insurance (or any insurance at all).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance coverage

    Roadside assistance coverage pays for services like towing, battery jump-starts, or tire changes when your car breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental car reimbursement coverage

    Rental car reimbursement coverage pays for some or all of your rental car while your car is unusable after a covered incident, such as an accident or theft.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clear driving histories generally qualify for the most competitive rates. If you have any sort of incident on your record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and more — you can expect to see your premiums increase.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you get a speeding ticket, your insurance premiums will likely increase. The amount they’ll increase may depend on how many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving and whether you have other speeding tickets on your record.

How much your premiums will increase is also likely to depend on your insurer. Progressive states that customers see their prices increase an average of 15% after their first speeding ticket, while Liberty Mutual says rates tend to increase by 25%, on average.

The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garland is $184 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers here.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3856
GEICO4363
Mile Auto4971
Allstate5479
USAA69101
Safeco83120
Nationwide94136
Progressive94136
Midvale Home & Auto97140
Mercury98143
Dairyland103150
Clearcover113164
Chubb118172
National General119173
Liberty Mutual121176
Commonwealth Casualty124180
Elephant124180
Direct Auto132192
21st Century137199
GAINSCO142206
The General147214
Bristol West158229
AssuranceAmerica164238
State Auto178259
Infinity186270
Foremost210305
Hallmark220320
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Getting into an auto accident can be expensive. You might be on the hook for some out-of-pocket expenses for the injuries or damages you cause. Additionally, you’ll end up paying more in the long run in the form of higher insurance premiums.

The amount your rate will increase after an at-fault accident depends on factors such as the severity of the accident, whether it was your first accident, and more. If you’re involved in an accident, you can expect your rates to increase by 26%.

It’s worth noting that while rates are most likely to increase after an at-fault accident, they can also increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault. However, this increase likely won’t be as large.

In Garland, you can expect to pay an average rate of $274 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3860
GEICO4367
Mile Auto4976
Allstate5485
USAA69108
Safeco83128
Nationwide94146
Progressive94146
Midvale Home & Auto97150
Mercury98153
Dairyland103160
Clearcover113175
Chubb118184
National General119185
Liberty Mutual121188
Commonwealth Casualty124192
Elephant124192
Direct Auto132206
21st Century137213
GAINSCO142220
The General147229
Bristol West158245
AssuranceAmerica164255
State Auto178277
Infinity186289
Foremost210327
Hallmark220343
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence (DUI) has major implications for many areas of your life. You can face financial penalties, driver’s license suspension, and even jail time.

Additionally, your car insurance premiums will probably increase significantly (and you may be denied coverage altogether by some companies). The size of the rate increase you’ll face depends on a variety of factors, but you can expect to pay about 66% more for insurance, according to Insurify data. In some cases, your rates could double, or your insurer could drop you altogether.

The average rate for car insurance with a DUI is $312 per month in Garland, and here you can see some of the rates offered by top insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3868
GEICO4376
Mile Auto4986
Allstate5496
USAA69123
Safeco83146
Nationwide94166
Progressive94166
Midvale Home & Auto97171
Mercury98174
Dairyland103182
Clearcover113199
Chubb118209
National General119211
Liberty Mutual121214
Commonwealth Casualty124219
Elephant124219
Direct Auto132234
21st Century137242
GAINSCO142250
The General147260
Bristol West158279
AssuranceAmerica164290
State Auto178315
Infinity186328
Foremost210371
Hallmark220390
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Generally speaking, insurance premiums tend to decline over a driver’s lifetime. However, once a driver reaches their 70s, rates may start to increase again.

This is because declining vision and other physical challenges can increase a person’s driving risk as they age. In addition, accidents involving older drivers are more likely to carry considerable medical expenses.

In Garland, seniors pay an average of $131 per month for coverage, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2948
GEICO3251
Mile Auto3670
Allstate4067
USAA5185
Safeco61129
Nationwide70119
Progressive70120
Midvale Home & Auto72129
Mercury73113
Dairyland77190
Clearcover83104
Chubb88145
National General88197
Liberty Mutual90180
Commonwealth Casualty92225
Elephant92141
Direct Auto98169
21st Century102168
GAINSCO105230
The General109213
Bristol West117202
AssuranceAmerica122164
State Auto132243
Infinity138207
Foremost156280
Hallmark164319
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Young drivers — especially teens — pay the highest car insurance premiums, and it’s easy to see why.

Teen drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in fatal accidents.[1] They also engage in high-risk driving activities like night driving, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, and more. Combine that with the lack of experience new drivers have, and it’s understandable that car insurance companies charge higher rates for teens.

If you have a teen driver on your auto insurance policy, you can do some things to reduce their premiums. Start by ensuring they have a safe vehicle, then, keep them on your family insurance policy rather than having them start their own. Additionally, you’ll want to see if they qualify for discounts for good grades, taking defensive driving courses, and more.

These steps could help your teen pay less than the average of $324 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm71119
GEICO79128
Mile Auto90173
Allstate100167
USAA128210
Safeco152319
Nationwide173295
Progressive173297
Midvale Home & Auto178319
Mercury181281
Dairyland190471
Clearcover207259
Chubb217359
National General219488
Liberty Mutual223445
Commonwealth Casualty228559
Elephant228350
Direct Auto243419
21st Century252416
GAINSCO260571
The General271528
Bristol West290500
AssuranceAmerica302407
State Auto328602
Infinity342512
Foremost386695
Hallmark405792
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Garland car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurance companies in Texas are allowed to review your credit history to help determine your car insurance rates. That’s because there’s generally a correlation between someone’s credit score and their overall risk level.

A good or excellent credit score may indicate that you’re a lower-risk individual and, therefore, can help you get access to lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, a poor credit score could indicate that a person is higher risk and result in higher insurance premiums.

The table below shows how average rates fluctuate based on a person’s credit profile.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Garland?

Texas drivers paid an average annual car insurance premium of $1,123.12 in 2021, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

That means the state ranks in the top third of states with the highest insurance premiums.

Texas’ higher insurance premiums are caused by a variety of factors, including the state’s higher minimum-coverage requirements, its large population, and the fact that it has a higher rate of car accident deaths than the national average.

Car insurance premiums can also vary within a state by city, or even ZIP code, based on factors like the rate of accidents, rate of uninsured drivers, crime rate, and more. The good news is that within Texas, Garland has lower insurance premiums than many other cities.

More cities in Texas

Garland has lower average insurance premiums than many Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston, Mesquite, and Plano. The table below shows how Garland’s rates compare to other cities in the state.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Dallas$139$263
Houston$168$296
Garland$135$241
Mesquite$133$269
Plano$124$234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Garland car insurance FAQs

Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Garland? Check out the answers below.

  • How much is car insurance in Garland?

    The average rate for liability-only coverage in Garland is $135 per month, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $241. This makes Garland one of the more affordable cities in Texas.

  • Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Garland?

    State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland, at $41 per month. GEICO and Mile Auto also offer cheap rates, at $46 and $52 per month, respectively. The best way to find the best coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Garland?

    State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the leading insurers in Garland. State Farm and GEICO are known for their long history, low rates, and strong financial stability. Mile Auto is a newer insurer, but because it offers pay-by-the-mile coverage, it could be a very affordable option for people who seldom drive.

  • What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?

    The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Texas is $119 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $236 per month. This places Texas in the top third of the most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. These costs are due to several factors, including Texas’ high minimum insurance requirements and the number of accidents that occur on Texas roads.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

  1. CDC. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts." Accessed October 26, 2023
