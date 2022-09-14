Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clear driving histories generally qualify for the most competitive rates. If you have any sort of incident on your record — including at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence, and more — you can expect to see your premiums increase.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you get a speeding ticket, your insurance premiums will likely increase. The amount they’ll increase may depend on how many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving and whether you have other speeding tickets on your record.

How much your premiums will increase is also likely to depend on your insurer. Progressive states that customers see their prices increase an average of 15% after their first speeding ticket, while Liberty Mutual says rates tend to increase by 25%, on average.

The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garland is $184 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers here.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Getting into an auto accident can be expensive. You might be on the hook for some out-of-pocket expenses for the injuries or damages you cause. Additionally, you’ll end up paying more in the long run in the form of higher insurance premiums.

The amount your rate will increase after an at-fault accident depends on factors such as the severity of the accident, whether it was your first accident, and more. If you’re involved in an accident, you can expect your rates to increase by 26%.

It’s worth noting that while rates are most likely to increase after an at-fault accident, they can also increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault. However, this increase likely won’t be as large.

In Garland, you can expect to pay an average rate of $274 per month.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence (DUI) has major implications for many areas of your life. You can face financial penalties, driver’s license suspension, and even jail time.

Additionally, your car insurance premiums will probably increase significantly (and you may be denied coverage altogether by some companies). The size of the rate increase you’ll face depends on a variety of factors, but you can expect to pay about 66% more for insurance, according to Insurify data. In some cases, your rates could double, or your insurer could drop you altogether.

The average rate for car insurance with a DUI is $312 per month in Garland, and here you can see some of the rates offered by top insurers.