Garland drivers pay an average of $188 per month for car insurance. This is higher than the national average of $154 per month but more affordable than most other cities in Texas.
Texas residents pay high auto insurance premiums overall, which could be the result of several things, including the state’s high population and above-average minimum insurance requirements.
But if you live in Garland, you can still find ways to save. Here’s how.
Quick Facts
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland.
Garland drivers can get cheap car insurance by shopping around for coverage, saving with discounts, and choosing the right coverage for their needs.
Factors that may affect your insurance premiums include your driving history, age, credit score, location, and more.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Garland
Drivers in Garland have plenty of affordable auto insurance options to choose from. The best insurer for you will depend on your specific situation, needs, and budget.
To find this ideal insurer, you should compare quotes from several companies. As you begin your search, keep these three insurers in mind. Their state average coverage rates are included in the table below.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
State Farm is one of the top car insurance companies in the country — and the top company based on market share. It consistently offers some of the best prices for Garland drivers. It also has highly rated customer satisfaction and a wide range of available coverages and discounts to choose from.
Pros
Cheap insurance premiums in Garland
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
Savings for safe driving
Cons
High number of customer complaints, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Gap insurance not available
Fewer discounts compared to competitors
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$74/mo
GEICO might be right for you if you want to save as much money as you can through discounts. Not only does GEICO have some of the most affordable rates in Garland, but it also offers more discounts than nearly any other insurer. GEICO offers discounts for everything from your vehicle’s equipment to your driving habits, your personal affiliations, and more.
Pros
Many available discounts
Savings for safe driving
Robust digital tools
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Texas
High number of customer complaints, according to the NAIC
Doesn’t offer gap insurance
Unwilling to work with clients. Especially senior citizens on a fixed income.
Janina - September 10, 2023
Verified
Awesome customer service, good prices, easy to deal with.
Kathleen - September 9, 2023
Verified
Good treatment in responding to questions and handling of my accident, especially because I was not at fault. No hesitation in paying the repair bill and then collecting from the at-fault insurance company client's policy.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$52/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
Mile Auto is a per-mile auto insurance company, meaning you only pay for the miles you drive, along with a small base rate. It’s a great option for remote workers and other low-mileage drivers. According to Mile Auto’s website, low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% on their insurance premiums by switching to per-mile insurance, depending on how much they drive.
Pros
Affordable coverage for low-mileage drivers
Only pay for the miles you use
Doesn’t track your driving location and habits
Cons
No available discounts
Pay higher premiums if you rack up the miles
No J.D. Power, AM Best, or NAIC ratings
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Garland
Your car insurance premiums depend on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, driving history, location, credit score, and more. Some of these factors are within your control, while others aren’t.
As you look to lower your car insurance rates, keep these tips in mind:
Shop around. The first insurance quote you get won’t necessarily be the best. Each insurer uses its own formula for setting premiums and may charge you different rates. Make sure to get quotes from multiple companies to find the one that offers you the best rates.
Take advantage of discounts. Most insurance companies offer discounts for everything from having a clean driving record and getting good grades in school to paying your policy premiums up front. Discounts can help you save hundreds of dollars per year on coverage.
Bundle your policies. If you also have other insurance products, such as home insurance or renters insurance, you can save money by bundling those policies with the same insurer.
Choose the right coverage. It’s important to purchase the right coverage to protect you in case of an accident. However, purchasing more coverage than you need can unnecessarily increase your premiums.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Garland: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is the most affordable type of policy you can get. Liability car insurance pays for other people’s bodily injuries and damage to other people’s property if you’re responsible for an accident. However, this coverage will not cover any expenses you incur.
You can find the cheapest liability insurance in Garland from State Farm, with a rate of $41 per month.
Nearly every state requires a minimal amount of liability insurance, but you can purchase coverage above and beyond that coverage to protect yourself from out-of-pocket liabilities.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Garland: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is an option for drivers who want more protection than a liability-only plan can offer. While liability insurance covers damages and injuries to other people and their belongings, full-coverage insurance protects you as well.
It includes the legally required liability insurance but also includes coverages to pay for damage to your own vehicle after an accident or another incident, regardless of fault. Full coverage might be a good idea if you have a car that’s more valuable than you could afford to replace out of pocket. You may also be required to have full coverage if you have a lease or a loan on your vehicle.
State Farm offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Garland, at a monthly cost of $69.
Here, you can see a collection of full-coverage rates available from leading area insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Like most states, Texas law requires that all drivers have liability insurance. The minimum amount of liability coverage required in Texas is slightly higher than is required in most other states.
Keep in mind that while Texas mandates a minimum amount of coverage you must have, you can always purchase more.
In 2023, the average cost of a new vehicle exceeds the state’s liability requirements. If you’re at fault for an accident and the damages exceed your insurance limits, you could be on the hook for paying the remaining damages out of pocket.
Below, you can see the state minimum liability requirements:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you get a speeding ticket, your insurance premiums will likely increase. The amount they’ll increase may depend on how many miles per hour over the speed limit you were driving and whether you have other speeding tickets on your record.
How much your premiums will increase is also likely to depend on your insurer. Progressive states that customers see their prices increase an average of 15% after their first speeding ticket, while Liberty Mutual says rates tend to increase by 25%, on average.
The average rate for car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Garland is $184 per month, and you can see the rates offered by leading insurers here.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Getting into an auto accident can be expensive. You might be on the hook for some out-of-pocket expenses for the injuries or damages you cause. Additionally, you’ll end up paying more in the long run in the form of higher insurance premiums.
The amount your rate will increase after an at-fault accident depends on factors such as the severity of the accident, whether it was your first accident, and more. If you’re involved in an accident, you can expect your rates to increase by 26%.
It’s worth noting that while rates are most likely to increase after an at-fault accident, they can also increase after an accident where you weren’t at fault. However, this increase likely won’t be as large.
In Garland, you can expect to pay an average rate of $274 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence (DUI) has major implications for many areas of your life. You can face financial penalties, driver’s license suspension, and even jail time.
Additionally, your car insurance premiums will probably increase significantly (and you may be denied coverage altogether by some companies). The size of the rate increase you’ll face depends on a variety of factors, but you can expect to pay about 66% more for insurance, according to Insurify data. In some cases, your rates could double, or your insurer could drop you altogether.
The average rate for car insurance with a DUI is $312 per month in Garland, and here you can see some of the rates offered by top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
This is because declining vision and other physical challenges can increase a person’s driving risk as they age. In addition, accidents involving older drivers are more likely to carry considerable medical expenses.
In Garland, seniors pay an average of $131 per month for coverage, and you can see insurers offering more affordable rates below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Young drivers — especially teens — pay the highest car insurance premiums, and it’s easy to see why.
Teen drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in fatal accidents.[1] They also engage in high-risk driving activities like night driving, distracted driving, not wearing seat belts, and more. Combine that with the lack of experience new drivers have, and it’s understandable that car insurance companies charge higher rates for teens.
If you have a teen driver on your auto insurance policy, you can do some things to reduce their premiums. Start by ensuring they have a safe vehicle, then, keep them on your family insurance policy rather than having them start their own. Additionally, you’ll want to see if they qualify for discounts for good grades, taking defensive driving courses, and more.
These steps could help your teen pay less than the average of $324 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
A good or excellent credit score may indicate that you’re a lower-risk individual and, therefore, can help you get access to lower insurance premiums. On the other hand, a poor credit score could indicate that a person is higher risk and result in higher insurance premiums.
The table below shows how average rates fluctuate based on a person’s credit profile.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
That means the state ranks in the top third of states with the highest insurance premiums.
Texas’ higher insurance premiums are caused by a variety of factors, including the state’s higher minimum-coverage requirements, its large population, and the fact that it has a higher rate of car accident deaths than the national average.
Car insurance premiums can also vary within a state by city, or even ZIP code, based on factors like the rate of accidents, rate of uninsured drivers, crime rate, and more. The good news is that within Texas, Garland has lower insurance premiums than many other cities.
More cities in Texas
Garland has lower average insurance premiums than many Texas cities, including Dallas, Houston, Mesquite, and Plano. The table below shows how Garland’s rates compare to other cities in the state.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Garland car insurance FAQs
Looking for more information to help you find the best rates in Garland? Check out the answers below.
How much is car insurance in Garland?
The average rate for liability-only coverage in Garland is $135 per month, and the average monthly rate for full coverage is $241. This makes Garland one of the more affordable cities in Texas.
Which insurer has the cheapest car insurance in Garland?
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance in Garland, at $41 per month. GEICO and Mile Auto also offer cheap rates, at $46 and $52 per month, respectively. The best way to find the best coverage for you is to compare quotes from several insurers.
What are the best car insurance companies in Garland?
State Farm, GEICO, and Mile Auto are three of the leading insurers in Garland. State Farm and GEICO are known for their long history, low rates, and strong financial stability. Mile Auto is a newer insurer, but because it offers pay-by-the-mile coverage, it could be a very affordable option for people who seldom drive.
What is the average monthly car insurance cost in Texas?
The average rate for liability-only car insurance in Texas is $119 per month, and the average rate for full-coverage insurance is $236 per month. This places Texas in the top third of the most expensive states in the country for auto insurance. These costs are due to several factors, including Texas’ high minimum insurance requirements and the number of accidents that occur on Texas roads.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.